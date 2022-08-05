Read on www.kait8.com
Kait 8
2022 FFN Preseason Tour: Trumann
TRUMANN, Ark. (KAIT) - Our next stop on the FFN Preseason Tour is Trumann. The Wildcats won 8 games last season including a home playoff game. They also beat eventual conference champ Rivercrest. Randy Phillips’ crew look to be in the thick of things once again in the 4A-3 title race.
Kait 8
JHS alum Clara Parker among 2022 newcomers for Arkansas State volleyball
Ahead of the 2022 season, Arkansas State volleyball head coach Brian Gerwig announced the addition of seven players to the fold on Monday. The Red Wolves’ signing class includes five freshman and a pair of Division-I transfers to bolster Gerwig’s first roster at the helm of the program.
Kait 8
Arkansas State women’s soccer picked 2nd in SBC West, Williamson on Preseason All-SBC team
The Sun Belt Conference announced its 2022 preseason accolades Monday with Arkansas State women’s soccer picked to finish second in the league’s west division, while sophomore forward Aliyah Williamson was named to the Preseason All-Conference Team. Coming off a second consecutive Sun Belt Conference regular season title, A-State...
Kait 8
Scott Kidd named Arkansas State women’s tennis coach
Scott Kidd, a nine-time national champion and seven-time Coach of the Year, has been named the sixth head women’s tennis coach in Arkansas State history, Vice Chancellor of Intercollegiate Athletics Jeff Purinton announced Monday. Holding nearly 15 years of head coaching experience, Kidd comes to Arkansas State after head...
neareport.com
45 arrested in Paragould joint operation
Paragould, Ark. – On August 5th, 2022, in Paragould, multiple law enforcement agencies conducted a joint operation and arrested 45 people. The Paragould Police Department, the Greene County Sheriff’s Department, the Arkansas State Police, and the agents with the Second Judicial District Drug Task Force saturated the city with the following results:
Kait 8
Educators prepare to head to Little Rock
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The back and forth about teacher pay and raises continue. Teachers are making their way to Little Rock. Educators from across the state, including here in the region, are preparing to make sure their voices are heard at the state level. They are hoping to address...
Kait 8
Teachers raise their voices at the state capitol
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT/KARK) -Teachers across the state are demanding change. Teachers all around the state of Arkansas have been rallying to get salary increases. On July 26 we saw teachers gather in Jonesboro to make their voices heard. Governor Asa Hutchinson is set to host a special session Monday,...
Kait 8
Prayer unites community before start of school year
BLYTHEVILLE Ark. (KAIT) - Many people are anxious for classes to start back, but one community came together this past weekend to pray for their school students and staff. Between 100 to 150 people, including students of all ages and school staff, formed a prayer circle outside the Blytheville Public Schools Administration building.
Kait 8
Community helps ‘Stuff the Bus’ for students
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Every year volunteers from school districts across northeast Arkansas band together and gathers donations. School supply lists can get overwhelming for some families, especially if they have more than one student. Due to the community turnout, kids can now show up ready to learn on the...
Kait 8
First urgent care center opens in Mississippi County
MANILA, Ark. (KAIT) - A ribbon cutting was held Monday, Aug. 8 in Mississippi County for a first-of-its-kind medical center. The Wagner Medical Clinic has long served the area of Manila, but now, they’re partnering with St. Bernards to open the first and only Urgent Care center in Mississippi County.
5newsonline.com
Death of Arkansas officer during training under investigation
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The death of a Jonesboro police officer is being investigated after he reportedly had symptoms of "medical distress" before a training drill. Vincent Parks, a patrolman for the Jonesboro Police Department, arrived for training at Camp Robinson to participate in physical training around 1 p.m. on Sunday, July 17, according to the Arkansas State Police.
KATV
Small earthquake reported in Northeast Arkansas Monday morning
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A small earthquake was recorded early Monday morning in Mississippi County, as reported by our news content partners at KAIT 8 News. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the 1.7 magnitude quake struck at 3:53 a.m. on Aug. 8. The USGS said the temblor was...
Kait 8
Stuff the Bus helps struggling families
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - With school approaching for many kids in Northeast Arkansas, it’s more important than ever to help those in need. Nicole reads to her daughter, Noemia. Their full names are not being used for privacy. The mother and daughter have been through much these last few...
Kait 8
Church to host kickoff event for Operation Christmas Child
CHEROKEE VILLAGE, Ark. (KAIT) - A church in Northeast Arkansas is working to help third-world countries have a Merry Christmas. Many churches in the region participate in Operation Christmas Child, which sends shoeboxes packed full of supplies to kids in need overseas. The Village Bible Church in Cherokee Village will...
Kait 8
Railroad crossings closed for repairs
CROSS COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Railroad repair work will force several Cross County crossings to close. Sheriff David West said in a Saturday, Aug. 6, news release that Union Pacific Railroad is replacing train tracks in the area. As a result, he said the crossings at County Roads 515, 517,...
Kait 8
Earthquake reported in Mississippi County
MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - The U.S. Geological Survey recorded a small earthquake early Monday morning in Mississippi County. The 1.7 magnitude quake struck at 3:53 a.m. on Aug. 8. The USGS said the temblor was located 4 kilometers (2.5 miles) northwest of Dell. So far, no one has reported...
whiterivernow.com
New Highway 367 White River bridge at Newport opens
After numerous delays, a highway construction project at Newport is now complete, according to the Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT). The new Highway 367 bridge over the White River at Newport opened to traffic on Friday morning. The bridge replaces the town’s old steel truss “Blue Bridge,” which has been...
Kait 8
Arkansas State Police investigating inmate’s death
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - State police are investigating the death of a Jonesboro man at a Northeast Arkansas jail. According to a news release from Arkansas State Police, 35-year-old Matthew Scott Shipman died early Wednesday morning, Aug. 3, at the Lawrence County Detention Center. Shipman’s body has been sent...
Kait 8
New technology in schools looks to keep kids from vaping
GREENE CO., Ark. (KAIT) -A local school district is looking to tackle a dangerous trend impacting your children. The rise of vapes and electronic cigarettes has caused health issues for many teenagers, but Greene County Technical School District is looking to stop the smoke. The district is introducing vape sensors...
Kait 8
One person arrested after Saturday night stabbing
WEINER, Ark. (KAIT) - One person is in the hospital Saturday night after being stabbed. According to Poinsett County Sheriff Kevin Molder, Rudy Bautista stabbed a person in Weiner near an apartment complex on Fuller Street. Molder said officers were called to an altercation at the apartments around 8:33 that...
