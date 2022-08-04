Read on www.detroitnews.com
fox2detroit.com
Quadruple murder suspect found dead in Wayne County Jail while awaiting trial
SUMPTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man accused of killing four people in Sumpter Township in 2020 was found dead in his Wayne County Jail cell Saturday morning. Family of the victims said Raymond Bailey was awaiting trial after a court delay this summer. He was charged with the murders of sisters Laura and Sarah Tanner and their cousins, brothers Forrest and Neal Sampson.
One-car crash on I-96 leads to arrest of 2 intoxicated men with guns, one who had to be tased, tackled
Two people are in custody after a one-car crash on I-96 early Sunday morning. Authorities said both men were intoxicated and had guns with CPLs. One suspect had to be tased and tackled.
Man arrested after allegedly shooting neighbor’s dog through window
DETROIT – A man was arrested after he allegedly shot his neighbor’s dog through a window in Detroit on Sunday, police said. Officers were called to a report of shots fired at 10:58 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 7, in the 12600 block of Roselawn Street in Detroit, WDIV Local 4 reports.
huronhub.com
17-year-old killed in Saturday morning shooting, suspect in custody
A 17-year-old from Wyandotte was killed in a shooting that occurred early Saturday morning in Huron Township. Police say a suspect is in custody, and that the investigation is ongoing. The shooting occurred in the 20000 block of Wharman Road around 3:30 a.m. Police say the victim and shooter knew...
Detroit News
Detroit police arrest suspect, seek 2 others in deadly weekend shootings
Detroit police have arrested a suspect in one of the deadly mass shootings reported in the city last weekend. The suspect is a male from Macomb County and remained in custody Monday evening, the Police Department said. No other details were released. Investigators linked him to a shooting reported around...
Armed kidnapping suspect crashes after late night police chase along I-94 in Wayne County
A suspect wanted for armed kidnapping was taken into custody after he crashed his vehicle during a police chase and tried to flee from police in Detroit Friday night.
ClickOnDetroit.com
44-year-old man arrested for shooting neighbor’s dog through window, Detroit police say
DETROIT – A 44-year-old man was arrested for shooting his neighbor’s dog through the window, Detroit police said. The incident happened at 10:58 p.m. Sunday in the 12600 block of Roselawn Street, according to authorities. Officials said they were called to the scene after shots were fired during...
fox2detroit.com
Police: 17-year-old from Wyandotte killed in Huron Township targeted shooting
HURON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - Police are investigating an overnight targeted shooting that killed a 17-year-old from Wyandotte in Huron Township. The Huron Township Department of Public Safety responded around 3:30 a.m. to the 20000 block of Wahrman Rd. The 17-year-old victim was found on the scene with a gunshot wound.
Suspect expected to be charged after Wyandotte teen shot to death near Detroit Metro Airport
A Wyandotte teenager is dead and a suspect is expected to face charges after a shooting south of Detroit Metro Airport early Saturday morning. Huron Township police officials say they got a call around 3:30 a.m. about a shooting about a mile from DTW
Detroit News
2 hurt when fleeing car runs off road, catches fire, rolls down embankment in Livonia
A driver and his passenger were injured Monday after leading state and Detroit police on a chase through western Wayne County, investigators said. Troopers responded around 5 p.m. to help Detroit officers pursuing a stolen vehicle on Interstate 96 near Merriman. Someone inside the car was wanted for a homicide, Michigan State Police said in a statement on Twitter.
fox2detroit.com
19-year-old fatally shot at party store in Inkster
INKSTER, Mich. (FOX 2) - Inkster police are investigating a shooting that left a 19-year-old man dead. The shooting happened Saturday night at around 11:00 PM on Michigan Ave near Beech Daly. According to Inkster police, the victim was shot after exchanging words with an unknown suspect in the parking...
WATCH: Detroit police looking for man caught on video slashing tires
Detroit police are asking for tips after a man was spotted on a Project Green Light camera slashing someone’s tires on the city’s northwest side.
Cops: Escaped Eastpointe prisoner tried to hide from police during traffic stop by hiding under clothes in mom's car
An 18-year-old suspect who escaped from police on Monday evening is once again behind bars while his girlfriend and mother face charges for helping him while on the run, police said.
Wauseon man charged with murder, felonious assault of 3 year old; his location unknown
WAUSEON, Ohio — Devon Harris, a Wauseon man, was charged with the murder and felonious assault of three-year-old Gemma Thompson on Friday, according to the Wauseon Police Department. An arrest warrant was issued for Harris, 27, on Aug. 5. His whereabouts are currently unknown, Wauseon police said. Thompson died...
Police chief charged for allegedly misusing system to find info on local woman
Tom Costello was sworn in as police chief in the City of Richmond in March. He’s on paid leave after being charged with misuse of the LEIN, allegedly to get personal information on a woman...
Downriver man thrown from motorcycle, killed in crash on Detroit freeway
Michigan State Police officials say a 36-year-old man from Brownstown Township was killed in a motorcycle crash on I-94 near I-96 in Detroit around 2 a.m. Sunday.
Detroit-area man held in 25-year-old St. Clair County death
A suburban Detroit man has been charged in connection with the slaying of a St. Clair County woman 25 years ago.
chelseaupdate.com
Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office Warns of Warrant Scam
If you receive one of these calls it is a scam and you should hang up immediately. Recently, the sheriff’s office received several calls for service involving law enforcement impersonation scams. The scammers are telling the recipient they are with a local law enforcement agency and are contacting them for an outstanding warrant or other police related matter.
Detroit News
Mother sues Detroit police for $20 million over son's fatal shooting
Detroit — Even a year later, Crystal Curtis has to explain to her 6-year-old twins why their eldest brother won't be coming home. "They don't understand. Sometimes, they wake up and realized they haven't seen him, ask me to call Mikey," said Curtis, a mother of eight. "I have to remind them, 'remember we had a whole ceremony for him?' But it just makes them upset."
