Monroe County, MI

fox2detroit.com

Quadruple murder suspect found dead in Wayne County Jail while awaiting trial

SUMPTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man accused of killing four people in Sumpter Township in 2020 was found dead in his Wayne County Jail cell Saturday morning. Family of the victims said Raymond Bailey was awaiting trial after a court delay this summer. He was charged with the murders of sisters Laura and Sarah Tanner and their cousins, brothers Forrest and Neal Sampson.
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
huronhub.com

17-year-old killed in Saturday morning shooting, suspect in custody

A 17-year-old from Wyandotte was killed in a shooting that occurred early Saturday morning in Huron Township. Police say a suspect is in custody, and that the investigation is ongoing. The shooting occurred in the 20000 block of Wharman Road around 3:30 a.m. Police say the victim and shooter knew...
WYANDOTTE, MI
County
Monroe County, MI
City
Berlin Charter Township, MI
Monroe County, MI
Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
Detroit News

Detroit police arrest suspect, seek 2 others in deadly weekend shootings

Detroit police have arrested a suspect in one of the deadly mass shootings reported in the city last weekend. The suspect is a male from Macomb County and remained in custody Monday evening, the Police Department said. No other details were released. Investigators linked him to a shooting reported around...
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
Detroit News

2 hurt when fleeing car runs off road, catches fire, rolls down embankment in Livonia

A driver and his passenger were injured Monday after leading state and Detroit police on a chase through western Wayne County, investigators said. Troopers responded around 5 p.m. to help Detroit officers pursuing a stolen vehicle on Interstate 96 near Merriman. Someone inside the car was wanted for a homicide, Michigan State Police said in a statement on Twitter.
LIVONIA, MI
fox2detroit.com

19-year-old fatally shot at party store in Inkster

INKSTER, Mich. (FOX 2) - Inkster police are investigating a shooting that left a 19-year-old man dead. The shooting happened Saturday night at around 11:00 PM on Michigan Ave near Beech Daly. According to Inkster police, the victim was shot after exchanging words with an unknown suspect in the parking...
INKSTER, MI
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Place
Berlin, DE
chelseaupdate.com

Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office Warns of Warrant Scam

If you receive one of these calls it is a scam and you should hang up immediately. Recently, the sheriff’s office received several calls for service involving law enforcement impersonation scams. The scammers are telling the recipient they are with a local law enforcement agency and are contacting them for an outstanding warrant or other police related matter.
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
Detroit News

Mother sues Detroit police for $20 million over son's fatal shooting

Detroit — Even a year later, Crystal Curtis has to explain to her 6-year-old twins why their eldest brother won't be coming home. "They don't understand. Sometimes, they wake up and realized they haven't seen him, ask me to call Mikey," said Curtis, a mother of eight. "I have to remind them, 'remember we had a whole ceremony for him?' But it just makes them upset."
DETROIT, MI

