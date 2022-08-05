Incident ends with man in custody

MENOMINEE — The Menominee County Sheriff's Office posted on its Facebook page Thursday night that two people have been arrested regarding the incident in Menominee Township earlier Thursday.

A 26-year-old male was arrested and lodged at the Menominee County Jail on the following charges: Felonious assault, domestic violence, possession of methamphetamine, 2 counts of possession of Schedule 2 Narcotic, possession of Schedule 4 narcotic and an outstanding warrant.

A 39-year-old female was arrested and lodged at the Menominee County Jail on the following charges: Possession of methamphetamine, 2 counts of possession of Schedule 2 narcotic, and possession of Schedule 4 narcotic.Both names are being withheld pending their arraignment in 95A District Court.

The incident began Thursday morning at a residence on 18th Avenue. A portion of 18th Avenue, from 25th Street to West Drive, was closed.

Numerous police and rescue vehicles were on the scene. The Menominee County Sheriff’s Office was the lead agency with assistance from the Marinette County Sheriff’s Office, the Wisconsin State Patrol and the Menominee and Marinette police departments.