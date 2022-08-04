‘Fixer Upper’ and Other Magnolia Network Shows Are Coming to HBO Max

TL;DR:

Fixer Upper and other Magnolia Network shows will be available to stream on HBO Max in September 2022.

Magnolia Network content will also continue to be available on discovery+.

HBO Max and discovery+ will merge into a single streaming service in 2023.

Chip and Joanna Gaines have a new home on HBO Max. Fixer Upper and several other shows from the couple’s Magnolia Network will be coming to the streaming service in September.

‘Fixer Upper’ gets new home on HBO Max

All seasons of the Gaines’ HGTV hit Fixer Upper will be available to stream on HBO Max beginning September 30. Several Magnolia Network original shows are also coming to the streaming service, including ​​ Fixer Upper: Welcome Home , Magnolia Table with Joanna Gaines , The Lost Kitchen, Growing Floret, Family Dinner with Andrew Zimmern, Restoration Road with Clint Harp, and Maine Cabin Masters. Magnolia Network content will also continue to stream on discovery+.

A new show, Fixer Upper: The Castle, will premiere on Magnolia Network, discovery+, and HBO Max on October 14. It will focus on Chip and Joanna’s renovation of their 100-year-old castle in Waco, Texas.

“It’s always been our desire to highlight inspiring, authentic storytelling on Magnolia Network. We’re excited to be able to share these stories now with an even wider audience,” Chip and Joanna said in a statement. “We can’t wait to bring these stories we love — including our next adventure, Fixer Upper: The Castle — to HBO Max this September.”

HBO Max and discovery+ to merge into a single streaming service

The news that Fixer Upper will soon be available to HBO Max subscribers comes as WarnerMedia Discovery is preparing for some drastic changes to both that service and discovery+.

During the company’s second-quarter earnings call on August 4, CEO David Zaslav revealed that HBO Max and discovery+ will merge into a single streaming platform. The combined streamer – which does not yet have a name – will launch in the summer of 2023 in the U.S. It will have both ad-supported and ad-free tiers, TV Line reports. The new streaming service will offer subscribers content from HBO, Magnolia Network, TLC, HGTV, CNN, OWN, TBS, and more.

CNN content is coming to discovery+

Meanwhile, some CNN Originals will be moving to discovery+ ahead before the launch of the combined streaming service. Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown , The History of Comedy, The History of the Sitcom, Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy , This Is Life With Lisa Ling, and United Shades of America With W. Kamau Bell will all be available on discovery+ beginning August 19. HLN originals Death Row Stories, How It Really Happened, The Hunt With John Walsh, and Very Scary People will also be added to the streaming service.

“True crime, food, and travel programming are among the most watched genres for discovery+ viewers, so these titles from CNN will fit right in with our best-in-class collection of unscripted content,” said JB Perrette, president and CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery streaming, in a statement.

