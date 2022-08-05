ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Barry’ Fans Are Disappointed by Sarah Goldberg’s Emmy Snub, Calling Her Season 3 Performance ‘Breathtaking’

By Amanda Landwehr
HBO’s hit dark-comedy series Barry wrapped up its third season just in time for this year’s Primetime Emmy Awards. It received plenty of well-deserved love from the Television Academy with a total of 14 nominations, including a nomination for Outstanding Comedy Series.

Fans are pleased by Barry ’s impressive number of Emmy nods . But many expressed shock when one of the show’s biggest breakout stars, Sarah Goldberg, didn’t receive a nomination of her own.

The premise of ‘Barry’ and its rise to success

Created by former Saturday Night Live cast member Bill Hader, Barry follows the story of a tormented assassin-for-hire who decides to change careers after discovering his unlikely passion for acting. The HBO series quickly became a fan favorite following its premiere in 2018. It currently holds a 99% average Tomatometer rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

In his attempts to leave his hitman past behind, Barry gets mixed up in the dealings of a Chechen mob. This lands him in even more trouble with the law. He also falls in love with Sally (Goldberg), a fellow student from his acting class. Throughout the show, Barry and Sally spark up an ill-fated romance. The couple didn’t exactly end on good terms in the Season 3 finale, hinting their relationship could be over.

In addition to playing the titular character, Hader doubles as one of the show’s writer-directors. Barry also stars Anthony Carrigan, Stephen Root, Henry Winkler, Michael Irby, Paula Newsome, and D’Arcy Carden.

Back in May, HBO gave Barry Season 4 the green light ahead of its Season 3 finale. A release date for the new episodes has yet to be confirmed. The new season might premiere in time for it to be eligible for the 2023 Emmys, speculates The Digital Fix.

2022 Emmy nominations: Why ‘Barry’ fans say Sarah Goldberg was snubbed

Barry star Sarah Goldberg | Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for HBO

Plenty of shocking snubs and surprises followed the announcement of this year’s Primetime Emmy nominations. But for Barry fans, one stood out in particular: Goldberg, for her performance in Season 3.

Goldberg’s portrayal of an aspiring actress longing to live out her Hollywood dream is nothing short of impressive. In the show, The Night House star alternates between playing a funny, harmless LA theater kid with dreams of making it big and a panicked, rage-filled force of destruction when things don’t go her way.

Because of this, fans expressed outrage when Goldberg didn’t receive a nomination in the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series category for the 2022 Emmy Awards .

Goldberg previously earned a nomination for her role in Barry back in 2019. This leads some followers of the show to think Goldberg already had an Emmy nomination in the bag for her performance in Season 3. Sadly, that wasn’t the case.

Meanwhile, Barry ’s leading men got some love from the Academy. In the acting categories, Hader got an Emmy nod of his own, landing a nomination for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series. Winkler and Carrigan also received nominations for Outstanding Supporting Actor for their roles as NoHo Hank and Gene Cousineau, respectively.

Other 2022 Emmys snubs

This year’s Emmy Awards snubbed other shows and actors as well. Like most years, the Academy neglected many excellent TV shows and performances.

As reported by Vanity Fair, NBC’s widely-successful drama series This is Us seemingly fell out of favor with the Television Academy. It didn’t receive any nominations for its sixth and final season. Fans were especially disappointed by the Academy’s decision not to nominate Mandy Moore for her performance in the latest season.

Another snub involved Selena Gomez, whose role in Hulu’s mystery phenomenon Only Murders in the Building was also passed off at this year’s Emmys. Gomez’s co-stars, comedy legends Steve Martin and Martin Short, vocalized their disappointment about the Academy’s choice not to nominate her. The news was especially surprising considering that Martin and Short both received nominations in the Outstanding Lead Actor category.

ABC’s Black-ish also failed to score ​​a comedy-series nomination or any acting noms for its eighth and final season, despite having been an Emmy favorite in the past.

RELATED: ‘Stranger Things 4’ Fans Are Outraged Over Sadie Sink’s Emmys Snub — Here’s Why They’re Right

Read the original article from Showbiz Cheat Sheet

