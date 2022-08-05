ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’ Fans Torn Over Mike Sorrentino’s Current Behavior: ‘So Much for a Changed Man’

By Lucille Barilla
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 4 days ago

Fans of MTV’s Jersey Shore: Family Vacation feel torn over the current behavior of Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, who appears to have reverted somewhat to his old, pot-stirring ways throughout season 5B. After professing that he is no longer the man depicted in the series’ original episodes, fans appear confused about what to believe. Some think Sorrentino’s protagonist behavior is to spice up the show. Others used social media to say “so much for a changed man.”

Mike Sorrentino, Nicole Polizzi, Jenni Farley, and Deena Cortese | Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images

Mike Sorrentino plays the villain in ‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’ season 5

In promos for the new season of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation , Sorrentino was dubbed “The Instigator.”

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Pauly, Angelina Pivarnick , Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Vinny Guadagnino, and Deena Cortese stand in front of Mike amid flames in a promotional image for the newest season of the MTV reality television series.

Sorrentino poses with a gas can at his feet labeled “Mike The Instigator.”

The reality star’s apparent target this season? Castmate Pivarnick, recently divorced from her husband, Chris Larangeira.

Sorrentino has received both phone calls and text messages from Larangeira, who alleged his ex-wife was the person who leaked their wedding speech ahead of season 3.

He also claims to have received messages from Pivarnick’s former boyfriend , Joe “Old Bridge” Tarallo, detailing their relationship, which reportedly occurred throughout her marriage.

‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’ fans torn over Mike Sorrentino’s behavior this season

In a Reddit post titled “So much for a changed man, man, this isn’t cool,” Jersey Shore: Family Vacation viewers expressed their displeasure over Sorrentino’s behavior this season.

“I think it’s all fake. The storylines were getting boring, so they had to do something to spice the show up,” claimed one Reddit user.

“The girls didn’t want to face backlash again, so now he has to do it. The whole ‘old sitch’ is as forced as ‘P-Woww’ and ‘Dren,'” wrote a second viewer.

“I don’t think any of them liked Angelina. They put up with her for the storyline. I think Angelina is lying about the speech. It’s pretty obvious. Did Mike cross the line on Twitter? Sounds like it. But maybe he’s just tired of her b*******. I don’t think he’s a bad guy. Not the most mature. But not bad,” explained a third Jersey Shore: Family Vacation fan.

“Rather she cheated or not is none of Mike’s business. He should have never inserted himself into their marriage. Marriage is private and none of anyone’s business unless invited,” said a fourth viewer.

Sorrentino shares why he confronted Pivarnick about rumors of infidelity in her marriage

Sorrentino spoke to In Touch regarding the “messy” nature of season 5 of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation .

“This season is a lot messier than I would like,” Sorrentino shared.

“But at the same time, if anyone in the group’s decisions starts to bleed into our lives and make our lives messy, that’s when I’m gonna call you out.”

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. EST on MTV.

Guest
4d ago

There all wayyyy too old, just stop cuz you guys looking more money more fame! Desperate much and trying to hard to be relevant!!!!

SMILE ?BE HAPPY
3d ago

There all guilty on how they treat Angelina Mike as well .mike doesn't wanna admit to his wrongs and doing .neither does snooki,JWOW ,DEANA EITHER LOOK HOW THEY DID Sam. They treat Angelina just like they did Sam .

lazy days
3d ago

they all had a moment of fame its time to move on you have kids your not kids anylonger

