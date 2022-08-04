A Look At The Legal Profession's Continued Diversity Efforts

Read on abovethelaw.com
Related
abovethelaw.com
Through Her Eyes: The U.S. Supreme Court’s Dobbs Decision
Ed. note: This is the latest installment in a series of posts on motherhood in the legal profession, in partnership with our friends at MothersEsquire. Welcome Sam Sliney back to our pages. Click here if you’d like to donate to MothersEsquire. Through my lawyer eyes … I am saddened...
abovethelaw.com
Harvard Law Professor Argues That The Supreme Court No Longer Cares About Its Own 'Legitimacy.' What Now?
Why do we care about what the Nine Robed Figures have to say? There are the routine answers: Marbury, Plessy, Roe, Dobbs, Bruen, Gideon, Bakke, etc. But to answer in this way already misses the point. One could go on and analyze the merits of the decisions to undercut the authority of the decisions handed down — Marbury could have easily been resolved differently if the judges ordered a dude to deliver some mail, after all. What grants their opinions the power of judgment as such? As it turns out, it doesn’t have much to do with them. It has to do with us.
abovethelaw.com
The Biglaw Firms Defending Police
According to Law360 Pulse, in review of federal police misconduct lawsuits compiled by Lex Machina, which 10 Biglaw firms represented the most police and defendants in the 900+ lawsuits reviewed over a two-year period?. Hint: For these purposes, Biglaw is defined as one of the 400 largest law firms by...
abovethelaw.com
Salesforce Legal CRM – Your Law Firm’s Missing Piece
There are myriad reasons why a legal CRM system is essential to today’s law firm. a forum for the general public’s criticism or praise for lawyers, these platforms have. clients to seek solutions to problems. Salesforce Legal CRM is here to help with these types of evolving challenges.
IN THIS ARTICLE
abovethelaw.com
If You're Just Finding Out Amy Wax Invited A White Supremacist To Her Class, There's So, So Much More!
We already knew about the Taylor invite from Dean Ted Ruger’s June letter seeking “major sanctions” against Wax, where Dean Ruger says the invitation “crosses the line of what is acceptable in a University environment where principles of non-discrimination apply.” But it’s a testament to the extensiveness of her shenanigans that folks are still discovering more about the findings outlined in the letter weeks after the fact.
abovethelaw.com
LexisNexis Keeping Everyone Informed About Their Voting Rights Until The Supreme Court Takes Them Away Next Year
Democracy was a lot of fun while it lasted. Sure, there were some mistakes made along the way. After all, Tommy Tuberville has a job doing… well, I was going to say “something other than football” but I’ve seen how he does that too, so let’s just leave it as “Tommy Tuberville has a job.” But by and large it’s been nice to have the right to vote.
Comments / 0