Baltimore detectives seek identity of woman in connection with Fells Point shooting

By CBS Baltimore Staff
 4 days ago

Baltimore detectives seek identity of woman in connection with Fells Point shooting 00:18

BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore Police Department's detectives are trying to identify a woman who is possibly connected to a recent shooting in Fells Point, according to authorities.

In the early hours of June 26, a 22-year-old man and a 37-year-old man were shot in the 600 block of S. Broadway, police said.

The men were taken to local hospitals where they received treatment for their injuries, according to authorities.

Detectives detailed to the Southeastern District have been investigating the shooting and are now looking for the women, police said.

Comments / 30

Phil Layshio
4d ago

Interesting that ALL of the shooting suspects in Fells Point are ALWAYS black considering it's a predominantly white area. So what does that tell us?

Reply(3)
16
WildRider
4d ago

Just politely ask all of the criminals to turn in their weapons. After all they are sensible democrats.

Reply(11)
10
BALTIMORE, MD
Baltimore, MD
