Baltimore detectives seek identity of woman in connection with Fells Point shooting

BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore Police Department's detectives are trying to identify a woman who is possibly connected to a recent shooting in Fells Point, according to authorities.

In the early hours of June 26, a 22-year-old man and a 37-year-old man were shot in the 600 block of S. Broadway, police said.

The men were taken to local hospitals where they received treatment for their injuries, according to authorities.

Detectives detailed to the Southeastern District have been investigating the shooting and are now looking for the women, police said.