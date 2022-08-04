Nonprofit helps former Green Country inmates become truckers

Read on ktul.com
KTUL
Cherokee Nation launches innovative Speaker Services program
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Fluent Cherokee Speaker Rosie Flute would cook family meals on an electric burner. She did this for nearly a year before her stove wore out. Raindrops would drip from the ceiling into the living room. Last week 70-year-old Flute received a new roof, stove, and...
KOCO
Oklahoma drivers feel financial impact of inflation with car insurance
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma drivers are feeling the negative financial impacts of inflation with car insurance. One local agency said this is due to shortage issues. They explained since there is already a shortage of supplies and car inventory, inflation has caused a ripple effect on all of these factors.
KTUL
State of Oklahoma sues ClassWallet over handling of emergency federal education funds
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The state of Oklahoma has filed a lawsuit against ClassWallet, a company the state contracted with to distribute emergency federal education funds during the Covid-19 pandemic. Oklahoma paid ClassWallet millions of dollars of GEER funds for their services, a federal audit found more than $650,000...
KTUL
Cherokee Nation celebrates opening of Wagoner satellite office
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Cherokee Nation and Wagoner County officials joined together to cut the ribbon on a new Career Services satellite office in Wagoner on August 2. The new office is in downtown Wagoner near the county courthouse at 109 North Casaver. “I truly believe the most powerful...
Pow Wow held to raise money for veterans in Broken Arrow
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Tribal citizens and color guards from across the nation are in Broken Arrow for a three day Pow Wow meant to raise awareness for veterans. The event is being held to benefit Mission 22, which has played a vital role in helping veterans with resources and support.
KTUL
Oklahomans able to recover valuable household items lost in wildfires
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — With this summer's intense drought, there have been numerous wildfires throughout the state. Local experts are helping to restore mementos and other household items that have been affected by these fires. When Oklahomans are affected by a wildfire, they may lose some of their most...
KTUL
Raising awareness of domestic violence in Green Country
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Bixby Police Department classified the July 6 incident involving Sherry Gamble Smith, the Black Wall Street Chamber president, and her husband, Martin Everett Smith, as a murder-suicide. Police say security video from the home shows Martin Smith spending most of the night before sitting...
KTUL
Tulsa County issues burn ban
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa County Commissioners have approved a resolution declaring a burn ban within Tulsa County. The ban will not exceed seven days. It comes after persistent drought in the region which has not improved after recent rains. Fire officials determined the conditions were appropriate for...
KTUL
The kids are not all right: Oklahoma ranks near the bottom in terms of child well-being
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — From economic prosperity to mental health, a new Kids Count survey shows Oklahoma ranks near the bottom in terms of child well-being. The Kids Count survey, put together by the Annie E. Casey Foundation, uses 16 categories to determine child well-being. The data comes from federal government statistical agencies and samples, with the date range from 2016 to 2020.
KTUL
Cherokee Nation announces $1 million relief for ranchers
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Cherokee Nation announced a $1 million relief program to help Cherokee ranchers. The "Relief for Cherokee Ranchers" program will support Cherokee ranchers within the Nation Reservation with the hay shortage during the current drought. This program will assist up to 2,000 ranchers, one per...
KTUL
OUTLAWING ABORTION - Part 1: Abortion providers
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A small group gathered across the street from Planned Parenthood in Tulsa last month. Some dressed in T-shirts with “abortion must be abolished” and “murdering babies is not right” printed across the back. They listened to a man reading from the...
KTUL
Muskogee Fire Department faces budget, staffing issues
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Muskogee Fire Department is aware of the reputation firefighters have for being excellent chefs. It’s one they’re proud of. When they sat down for that famous firefighter dinner on Sunday night, there were plenty of extra seats at the table. Between injuries...
‘I’m so mad’ : RAGE for Our Daughters collective gathers in Oklahoma City to oppose outlawing abortion
With the official reversal of Roe v Wade in June, a group of outraged Oklahoma artists and supporters sought out an outlet to express their outrage at the turn of events in a meaningful way.
State of Oklahoma sues Florida company over management of federal COVID relief money for students
The state of Oklahoma filed a lawsuit against ClassWallet, a company they contracted to provide emergency federal education funds during the COVID-19 pandemic, earlier Friday. The named plaintiffs in the lawsuit are Oklahoma’s Office of Management and Enterprise Services and the Office of Educational Quality and Accountability. They filed against Florida-based Kleo Inc., ClassWallet’s parent company.
KTUL
Cherokee Nation celebrates $2 million investment in mobile MRI technology
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A ribbon cutting was held by Cherokee Nation Leaders on August 5 to celebrate the tribe's $2 million investment in a new mobile MRI unit at W.W. Hastings Hospital in Tahlequah. “Cherokee Nation continues our investment in health care with this state-of-the-art, patient-centered imaging technology...
KTUL
Southwest Power Pool issues resource advisory beginning Tuesday
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Southwest Power Pool (SPP), Oklahoma's power grid operator, is issuing a resource advisory beginning at noon on Tuesday with an anticipated end of 10 p.m. Wednesday. This Resource Advisory is being declared due to hot weather and resource availability uncertainty. Resource advisories do not...
Arsonist damages more than 60 acres across three OK counties
Fire investigators continue to find more clues as they investigate suspected arson across three Oklahoma counties, believed to be the cause of at least a dozen fires.
KOCO
Oklahoma pastor battling courts, district attorney
OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma pastor is battling the courts and now the district attorney. Oklahoma’s district attorney is trying to put a stop to a court ruling. Pastor Derrick Scobey’s attorney said it is an unprecedented case. The state wants this to slow down, but his attorney wants to keep proving the point that he’s innocent.
KTUL
FEMA offers option to file appeals on assistance decisions
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma residents who disagree with FEMA's assistance decision can submit an appeal and have their case reconsidered. Those wanting to appeal will have to write a letter explaining why they disagree with the decision and include documentation that supports the claim. FEMA also offered 10...
KTUL
A New Leaf to host series of open interviews
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A New Leaf is holding a series of open interviews for both part-time and full-time positions. They are seeking Direct Support Staff to help people with disabilities live on their own. “This is a chance to make a difference in the lives of people with...
