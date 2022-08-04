Report: Leicester City Manager Brendan Rodgers Claims Chelsea transfer Target Wesley Fofana Is Not For Sale

Read on www.yardbarker.com
Related
Watch: Fulham 2-2 Liverpool - Jurgen Klopp Post Match Press Conference - Reds Hit By Midfield Injuries
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was not happy with his team's performance in the 2-2 draw against Fulham in the Premier League and you can watch what he had to say in his post-match press conference here.
MATCHDAY: Liverpool starts its EPL campaign at Fulham
A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Saturday:. Liverpool opens its Premier League campaign at promoted Fulham with a revamped attack following the departure of Sadio Mane, although manager Jurgen Klopp remained coy on whether new signing Darwin Nunez will start up front. With Diogo Jota injured, Nunez made a big impact as a second-half substitute in last Saturday’s Community Shield win over Manchester City. But Klopp hinted he may opt to give the Uruguayan more time to settle in. “Darwin is ready, but does that mean he has to start?” Klopp posed. Chelsea faces a tough opener away at Everton in the late kickoff, while Tottenham hosts Southampton in one of four 3 p.m. matches. Everton is without a recognized striker after Brazil forward Richarlison was sold to Tottenham and Dominic Calwert Lewin was ruled out for six weeks with a knee injury.
Everton vs Chelsea confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of Premier League fixture tonight
Chelsea get their Premier League season underway against Everton tonight as Thomas Tuchel faces Frank Lampard at Goodison Park.Tuchel replaced Lampard as Chelsea boss only to win the Champions League in his first season in charge, but last campaign proved far tougher.Although the Blues faced uncertainty off the field while the club was sold to new owner Todd Boehly, Chelsea fell away from the title race and got sucked into a battle for the top four.BLOG: Follow live coverage of Everton vs ChelseaWith Arsenal, Tottenham and Manchester United all strengthening over the transfer window, Tuchel will hope Chelsea make a...
Yardbarker
Report – Barcelona crisis pushes attacker closer to Juventus
Juventus has been offered the chance to add Memphis Depay to their squad as Barcelona’s financial struggles continue. The attacker has been a long-term target of the Bianconeri, and Barca beat them to his signature when he was at Lyon. They are struggling to bring Alvaro Morata back to...
RELATED PEOPLE
'I had no idea how big just taking my shirt off would become - and what it would do for women': Lioness Chloe Kelly, 24, on her now legendary goal celebration as she insists she is still 'just a normal young girl' after stunning Euro 2022 victory
Chloe Kelly doesn't have a clue what was going through her mind when she whipped off her shirt and ran across the pitch in her sports bra after her winning goal in the Euro 22 final. 'It was a spontaneous gesture,' she says. 'I wasn't thinking about [making a statement...
Football transfer rumours: Memphis Depay to leave Barça for Juventus?
Wesley Fofana to Chelsea? | Udinese’s Destiny Odogie to Tottenham? | Conor Coady to Everton?
Preview: Everton vs Chelsea: Koulibaly And Sterling In Contention Start Premier League Opener
Chelsea face Everton in their Premier League opener on Saturday evening to mark the start of the 2022/23 campaign. It’s a trip on the road for the Blues to start the new league season as they head to Goodison Park to play Frank Lampard’s side. Chelsea lost to...
MLS・
Is Fulham vs Liverpool on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture
Liverpool face Championship winners Fulham in their opening Premier League fixture of the new season today.The Reds narrowly missed out on the title last season to Manchester City while Fulham stormed to an immediate promotion back to the Premier League under Marco Silva.Striker Alexander Mitrovic scored an extraordinary 43 goals but Fulham will be under pressure to improve on their previous two Premier League seasons, in which they failed to get over 30 points and were immediately relegated back to the Championship.BLOG: Follow live coverage of Fulham vs LiverpoolLiverpool, meanwhile, will be determined to get off to a fast start...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yardbarker
Arsenal v Crystal Palace Player Ratings – Saliba impressive on debut
Aaron made two excellent saves after a shaky start. Could have been a contender for MOTM. Considering he started as a right back he kept the line pretty well, but fully deserved his booking. Saliba 8. Brilliant debut for the young Frenchman. What will Arteta do when Tomiyasu is fit?
Yardbarker
Juventus set to miss out on defender as he nears signing a new deal
Juventus could be set to miss out on the signature of Nikola Milenkovic as the defender nears signing a new deal at Fiorentina. The Serbian remains one of the finest defenders in Serie A and he has continued to catch the eye of several clubs in the competition. Juve has...
'Struggled Physically' - Thomas Tuchel On The Mixed Chelsea Debuts Against Everton
Chelsea's refurbished squad was an integral part to their victory over Everton on Saturday evening but Thomas Tuchel knows his new players can only get better.
Yardbarker
Talks held: Leeds indicate they’re ready to pay €25m for forward transfer
Leeds United are reportedly still in talks over a deal for Paris Saint-Germain youngster Arnaud Kalimuendo. The highly-rated young forward looks a promising talent, and it seems Leeds have indicated they could pay the €25million required to bring the 20-year-old to Elland Road, according to 90min. Leeds manager Jesse...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Report: Chelsea Announce The Signing Of Manchester City Target Marc Cucurella
Chelsea have finally gotten the Marc Cucurella deal over the line, and the club have announced the players signing after he completed his medical tests yesterday. Cucurella is now a Chelsea player, and will be playing his football at Stamford Bridge next season.
Confirmed Manchester United vs Brighton line-ups: Christian Eriksen STARTS in the Premier League under Erik ten Hag
Manchester United will finally get their 2022/23 Premier League season underway against Brighton & Hove Albion. The fixture will see a debut for Erik ten Hag in competitive English football, with many fans eager to see his return to Old Trafford for his official debut after a 1-1 draw with Rayo Vallecano at the ground in pre-season.
Yardbarker
Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel admits star is set to depart club for Barcelona
Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has confirmed that long-serving left-back star Marcos Alonso is set to depart the club for pastures new in the coming days, with a move to Barcelona likely to be confirmed next week. Alonso joined the Blues in 2016 for a fee of around £24m after a...
SB Nation
Southampton pushing for Callum Hudson-Odoi loan from Chelsea — report
Callum Hudson-Odoi was not selected as part of the matchday squad last night, and while the 21-year-old did make the trip with the rest of the team (unlike Marcos Alonso or Timo Werner or Emerson), his absence has led to some renewed rumor-mongering already. Southampton, fresh off their poor 4-1...
Yardbarker
Predicted Liverpool Squad For Premier League Opener Against Fulham - Several Absentees For Klopp
It has been a tough pre-season for Klopp as numerous players have picked up injuries or suffered a recurrence of previous problems. The German will be missing Caoimhin Kelleher, Calvin Ramsay, Ibrahima Konate, Kostas Tsimikas, Curtis Jones, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, and Diogo Jota for the trip to West London. There was...
Leicester lurk as Callum Hudson-Odoi tells Chelsea he wants to leave on loan
Callum Hudson-Odoi has asked to leave Chelsea on loan before the transfer window shuts. The winger was not even named on the bench when Chelsea opened their Premier League campaign with a 1-0 win over Everton on Sunday. Hudson-Odoi has struggled for opportunities under Thomas Tuchel and he believes that a move would increase his chances of playing regularly.
Yardbarker
Juventus to make loan-to-buy approach for Real Madrid defender
Juventus is interested in a move for Ferland Mendy who could ask to leave Real Madrid this summer. The Frenchman will struggle to play this season now that Los Blancos has added Antonio Rudiger to their squad. He believes there would be too much competition for a playing spot and...
Kalidou Koulibaly has got Chelsea fans excited after solid debut against Everton
Kalidou Koulibaly put in a commanding display on his Chelsea debut as he helped his side get the better of Everton on opening day. In what was a cagey affair, Chelsea came out on top after Jorginho’s first half stoppage time penalty was enough to see off a stubborn Everton side.
Comments / 0