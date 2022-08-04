ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Leicester City Manager Brendan Rodgers Claims Chelsea transfer Target Wesley Fofana Is Not For Sale

The Associated Press

MATCHDAY: Liverpool starts its EPL campaign at Fulham

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Saturday:. Liverpool opens its Premier League campaign at promoted Fulham with a revamped attack following the departure of Sadio Mane, although manager Jurgen Klopp remained coy on whether new signing Darwin Nunez will start up front. With Diogo Jota injured, Nunez made a big impact as a second-half substitute in last Saturday’s Community Shield win over Manchester City. But Klopp hinted he may opt to give the Uruguayan more time to settle in. “Darwin is ready, but does that mean he has to start?” Klopp posed. Chelsea faces a tough opener away at Everton in the late kickoff, while Tottenham hosts Southampton in one of four 3 p.m. matches. Everton is without a recognized striker after Brazil forward Richarlison was sold to Tottenham and Dominic Calwert Lewin was ruled out for six weeks with a knee injury.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Everton vs Chelsea confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of Premier League fixture tonight

Chelsea get their Premier League season underway against Everton tonight as Thomas Tuchel faces Frank Lampard at Goodison Park.Tuchel replaced Lampard as Chelsea boss only to win the Champions League in his first season in charge, but last campaign proved far tougher.Although the Blues faced uncertainty off the field while the club was sold to new owner Todd Boehly, Chelsea fell away from the title race and got sucked into a battle for the top four.BLOG: Follow live coverage of Everton vs ChelseaWith Arsenal, Tottenham and Manchester United all strengthening over the transfer window, Tuchel will hope Chelsea make a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Report – Barcelona crisis pushes attacker closer to Juventus

Juventus has been offered the chance to add Memphis Depay to their squad as Barcelona’s financial struggles continue. The attacker has been a long-term target of the Bianconeri, and Barca beat them to his signature when he was at Lyon. They are struggling to bring Alvaro Morata back to...
SOCCER
Daily Mail

'I had no idea how big just taking my shirt off would become - and what it would do for women': Lioness Chloe Kelly, 24, on her now legendary goal celebration as she insists she is still 'just a normal young girl' after stunning Euro 2022 victory

Chloe Kelly doesn't have a clue what was going through her mind when she whipped off her shirt and ran across the pitch in her sports bra after her winning goal in the Euro 22 final. 'It was a spontaneous gesture,' she says. 'I wasn't thinking about [making a statement...
SOCCER
The Independent

Is Fulham vs Liverpool on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture

Liverpool face Championship winners Fulham in their opening Premier League fixture of the new season today.The Reds narrowly missed out on the title last season to Manchester City while Fulham stormed to an immediate promotion back to the Premier League under Marco Silva.Striker Alexander Mitrovic scored an extraordinary 43 goals but Fulham will be under pressure to improve on their previous two Premier League seasons, in which they failed to get over 30 points and were immediately relegated back to the Championship.BLOG: Follow live coverage of Fulham vs LiverpoolLiverpool, meanwhile, will be determined to get off to a fast start...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Juventus set to miss out on defender as he nears signing a new deal

Juventus could be set to miss out on the signature of Nikola Milenkovic as the defender nears signing a new deal at Fiorentina. The Serbian remains one of the finest defenders in Serie A and he has continued to catch the eye of several clubs in the competition. Juve has...
SOCCER
SPORTbible

Confirmed Manchester United vs Brighton line-ups: Christian Eriksen STARTS in the Premier League under Erik ten Hag

Manchester United will finally get their 2022/23 Premier League season underway against Brighton & Hove Albion. The fixture will see a debut for Erik ten Hag in competitive English football, with many fans eager to see his return to Old Trafford for his official debut after a 1-1 draw with Rayo Vallecano at the ground in pre-season.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Juventus to make loan-to-buy approach for Real Madrid defender

Juventus is interested in a move for Ferland Mendy who could ask to leave Real Madrid this summer. The Frenchman will struggle to play this season now that Los Blancos has added Antonio Rudiger to their squad. He believes there would be too much competition for a playing spot and...
SOCCER

