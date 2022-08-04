Read on www.yardbarker.com
Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has spoken on his side’s new summer signings amid the potential arrival of more players before the end of the transfer window. So far this window, the Blues have been able to acquire Raheem Sterling, Kalidou Koulibaly and Marc Cucurella, with all of them making their competitive debuts in the 1-0 win against Everton on Saturday evening.
I'm ready! Cristiano Ronaldo declares himself fit to start against Brighton in Manchester United's season opener at Old Trafford as boss Erik ten Hag weighs up whether to play wantaway forward
Cristiano Ronaldo has declared himself ready for Manchester United's opener against Brighton on Sunday, forcing Erik ten Hag in a major decision on whether to play the Portuguese star. The 37-year-old has spent the summer trying to engineer a move away from Old Trafford and missed United's pre-season tour of...
Report: Chelsea Youngster Callum Hudson-Odoi In Talks With Borussia Dortmund For Loan Move
Blues star Callum Hudson-Odoi looks to leave the club in search of regular game time after returning back from injury.
Arsenal v Crystal Palace Player Ratings – Saliba impressive on debut
Aaron made two excellent saves after a shaky start. Could have been a contender for MOTM. Considering he started as a right back he kept the line pretty well, but fully deserved his booking. Saliba 8. Brilliant debut for the young Frenchman. What will Arteta do when Tomiyasu is fit?
Barcelona issue ultimatum to Frenkie de Jong amid Manchester United interest
Barcelona have issued an ultimatum to midfielder Frenkie de Jong amid interest from Manchester United. The De Jong saga has been ongoing for months now, with his future at Barcelona still uncertain. The Dutch midfielder is unsurprisingly attracting interest from other clubs, but it remains to be seen whether a deal will be completed.
Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel admits star is set to depart club for Barcelona
Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has confirmed that long-serving left-back star Marcos Alonso is set to depart the club for pastures new in the coming days, with a move to Barcelona likely to be confirmed next week. Alonso joined the Blues in 2016 for a fee of around £24m after a...
Report: Chelsea Announce The Signing Of Manchester City Target Marc Cucurella
Chelsea have finally gotten the Marc Cucurella deal over the line, and the club have announced the players signing after he completed his medical tests yesterday. Cucurella is now a Chelsea player, and will be playing his football at Stamford Bridge next season.
He won Euro 2016 with Cristiano Ronaldo, now he joins Lionel Messi at PSG
Paris Saint-Germain continue to strengthen their already star-studded squad ahead of the 2022-23 season. Their newest signing knows a thing or two about playing with the all-time greats, as he won the Euro 2016 alongside Cristiano Ronaldo. Now he will join forces with Lionel Messi and company. Even after their...
UEFA・
Report – Barcelona crisis pushes attacker closer to Juventus
Juventus has been offered the chance to add Memphis Depay to their squad as Barcelona’s financial struggles continue. The attacker has been a long-term target of the Bianconeri, and Barca beat them to his signature when he was at Lyon. They are struggling to bring Alvaro Morata back to...
Liverpool Vs Fulham Ends In A Draw As Fulham Win The Battle For Midfield Control
It was a less than perfect start for Liverpool today who lacked intensity and cohesion and were clearly out battled in the middle of the pitch. Fulham were energetic from the get go and predominantly took control of the midfield. The question now looms larger than ever does need to add strength and depth in this area of the squad?
Wesley Fofana offers Chelsea transfer hint after walking straight down tunnel after Leicester’s draw vs Brentford
Leicester City defender Wesley Fofana has provided a transfer hint after walking down the tunnel after his side’s draw to Brentford amid interest from Chelsea. Thomas Tuchel’s side are in the market for another central defender after losing both Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen in the summer. While...
Report: RB Leipzig Grow in Confidence Over A Deal For Blues Star Timo Werner
German forward Timo Werner has been given the all-clear by Thomas Tuchel to depart the Chelsea squad this summer as it looks more likely that the 26-year-old will not be a part of the German boss's plans.
Ben Chilwell reveals Thomas Tuchel conversation ahead of Everton clash
Chelsea left wing-back Ben Chilwell has revealed the conversation he had with boss Thomas Tuchel before their Premier League win against Everton. The Blues were 1-0 winners at Goodison Park on Saturday evening, with Jorginho’s penalty being the only goal of the game in a hard fought affair between both sides.
Napoli yet to find agreement for promising striker keeping Juve’s hopes alive
Recently, things have been spicing up on Giacomo Raspadori’s front. The young striker could leave Sassuolo before the end of the month, with Napoli and Juventus dueling for his services. But while the Bianconeri are keeping themselves busy with other priorities on the market, their southern foes have emerged...
How to watch Fulham vs Liverpool Premier League fixture online and on TV today
Liverpool open their Premier League season away to newly promoted Fulham today.Jurgen Klopp’s side narrowly missed out on the title to Manchester City last season but got their campaign underway with a 3-1 win in the Community Shield against Pep Guardiola’s side.Although the Reds have lost Sadio Mane to Bayern Munich, Darwin Nunez has bolstered their attack after a big-money move from Benfica and opened his account against City last weekend.BLOG: Follow live coverage of Fulham vs LiverpoolLiverpool have had an excellent record in opening-day fixtures in recent years, winning five of the six they have played under Klopp...
Brendan Rodgers confirms why Leicester City rejected Chelsea bid for Wesley Fofana
Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers has confirmed why his club rejected Chelsea’s first bid for Wesley Fofana. The 21-year-old has been heavily linked with a move to Stamford Bridge this summer as the Blues seek defensive reinforcements. Despite the signings of Marc Cucurella and Kalidou Koulibaly, Thomas Tuchel is...
Juventus reignites their interest in Manchester United man
Juventus has reignited their interest in Manchester United midfielder, Donny van de Beek. The Bianconeri are keen to add more midfielders to their squad in this transfer window after injuries to Paul Pogba and Weston McKennie. Both players are key members of their squad, so their injuries mean the team...
SB Nation
Southampton pushing for Callum Hudson-Odoi loan from Chelsea — report
Callum Hudson-Odoi was not selected as part of the matchday squad last night, and while the 21-year-old did make the trip with the rest of the team (unlike Marcos Alonso or Timo Werner or Emerson), his absence has led to some renewed rumor-mongering already. Southampton, fresh off their poor 4-1...
Manchester United vs Brighton: Erik ten Hag's pre-match reaction - Ronaldo benched, how Eriksen & Bruno works
Erik ten Hag's first competitive game as Manchester United manager is upon us, with the Reds hosting Brighton & Hove Albion at Old Trafford. The manager has experienced a successful pre-season where he's been able to develop the squad and get them playing the football he wants to see. There...
