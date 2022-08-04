ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

SPORTbible

Thomas Tuchel heaps praise on Sterling, Koulibaly and Cucurella after Chelsea debuts

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has spoken on his side’s new summer signings amid the potential arrival of more players before the end of the transfer window. So far this window, the Blues have been able to acquire Raheem Sterling, Kalidou Koulibaly and Marc Cucurella, with all of them making their competitive debuts in the 1-0 win against Everton on Saturday evening.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

I'm ready! Cristiano Ronaldo declares himself fit to start against Brighton in Manchester United's season opener at Old Trafford as boss Erik ten Hag weighs up whether to play wantaway forward

Cristiano Ronaldo has declared himself ready for Manchester United's opener against Brighton on Sunday, forcing Erik ten Hag in a major decision on whether to play the Portuguese star. The 37-year-old has spent the summer trying to engineer a move away from Old Trafford and missed United's pre-season tour of...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Barcelona issue ultimatum to Frenkie de Jong amid Manchester United interest

Barcelona have issued an ultimatum to midfielder Frenkie de Jong amid interest from Manchester United. The De Jong saga has been ongoing for months now, with his future at Barcelona still uncertain. The Dutch midfielder is unsurprisingly attracting interest from other clubs, but it remains to be seen whether a deal will be completed.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

He won Euro 2016 with Cristiano Ronaldo, now he joins Lionel Messi at PSG

Paris Saint-Germain continue to strengthen their already star-studded squad ahead of the 2022-23 season. Their newest signing knows a thing or two about playing with the all-time greats, as he won the Euro 2016 alongside Cristiano Ronaldo. Now he will join forces with Lionel Messi and company. Even after their...
UEFA
Yardbarker

Report – Barcelona crisis pushes attacker closer to Juventus

Juventus has been offered the chance to add Memphis Depay to their squad as Barcelona’s financial struggles continue. The attacker has been a long-term target of the Bianconeri, and Barca beat them to his signature when he was at Lyon. They are struggling to bring Alvaro Morata back to...
SOCCER
Yardbarker

Napoli yet to find agreement for promising striker keeping Juve’s hopes alive

Recently, things have been spicing up on Giacomo Raspadori’s front. The young striker could leave Sassuolo before the end of the month, with Napoli and Juventus dueling for his services. But while the Bianconeri are keeping themselves busy with other priorities on the market, their southern foes have emerged...
SOCCER
The Independent

How to watch Fulham vs Liverpool Premier League fixture online and on TV today

Liverpool open their Premier League season away to newly promoted Fulham today.Jurgen Klopp’s side narrowly missed out on the title to Manchester City last season but got their campaign underway with a 3-1 win in the Community Shield against Pep Guardiola’s side.Although the Reds have lost Sadio Mane to Bayern Munich, Darwin Nunez has bolstered their attack after a big-money move from Benfica and opened his account against City last weekend.BLOG: Follow live coverage of Fulham vs LiverpoolLiverpool have had an excellent record in opening-day fixtures in recent years, winning five of the six they have played under Klopp...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Juventus reignites their interest in Manchester United man

Juventus has reignited their interest in Manchester United midfielder, Donny van de Beek. The Bianconeri are keen to add more midfielders to their squad in this transfer window after injuries to Paul Pogba and Weston McKennie. Both players are key members of their squad, so their injuries mean the team...
PREMIER LEAGUE

