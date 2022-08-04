Liverpool open their Premier League season away to newly promoted Fulham today.Jurgen Klopp’s side narrowly missed out on the title to Manchester City last season but got their campaign underway with a 3-1 win in the Community Shield against Pep Guardiola’s side.Although the Reds have lost Sadio Mane to Bayern Munich, Darwin Nunez has bolstered their attack after a big-money move from Benfica and opened his account against City last weekend.BLOG: Follow live coverage of Fulham vs LiverpoolLiverpool have had an excellent record in opening-day fixtures in recent years, winning five of the six they have played under Klopp...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO