First day of school in Knox County
Monday marks Knox County students’ first day of the 2022-23 school year. The War Dog Memorial at the University of Tennessee. Hole opens up after mine collapse in East Knox County. TN Reconnect: Tuition-free education. Sweet P’s temporarily closed after car crash. What you can expect to pay...
Residents want answers as rumors spread about changes to Knoxville High Senior Living
Knoxville High Senior Living could be changing and some people living there have concerns. Residents say they're worried their independent senior living facility could be turning into one of those residential apartment or condo complexes--leaving them without some of the services they depend on.
New director named for Anderson County animal shelter
A familiar face in the East Tennessee animal rescue industry has made a move to a neighboring county. Anderson County announced its new director of Animal Care & Control.
Monroe County parents voice concerns about lack of school bus routes
MADISONVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Some Monroe County parents are frustrated with the number of routes cut for school buses to pick up students. In some areas in the county, no buses are picking up or dropping off their children to and from school. Instead, they are now having to...
Madisonville water balloon fight aims to raise overdose awareness
To help raise overdose awareness, the Monroe County Prevention Coalition (PWC) has joined with the City of Madisonville and the Downtown Madisonville Alliance to host the ‘Smash the Stigma’ Community Water Balloon Fight on Saturday, August 27th.
6,000 attend ‘Shoes for School’ 20th anniversary in Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — An estimated 6,000 people attended Knoxville Area Urban League’s “Shoes for Schools” event on Saturday, Aug. 6. For the 20th anniversary of the event, community partners and the Knoxville Area Urban League worked together and doubled the number of children who received shoes from last year.
Mining collapse creates huge hole near Knox County home
MASCOT, Tenn. (WATE) — A Knox County family is uncertain about how to deal with a huge hole that opened up on their property in Mascot. The state says the large hole is the result of a mine collapse and the failure of an underground mine room. Both Savannah...
2 Knoxville teens are the future leaders of tomorrow
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A national company is giving 2 local teens the opportunity to dive into the real world before anyone else. Bank of America has chosen their 2022 Student Leaders that will take part in career-building, real life expirences before college. Perri-Hann Mahfouz, senior at Webb School...
Knox PAWS in critical need of dry dog food donations for Feed-A-Pet clients
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville-Knox County CAC Office on Aging said Knox PAWS, or Knox Placing Animals With Seniors, has an emergent need for dry dog food for their Feed-A-Pet clients. Knox PAWS (Placing Animals With Seniors) matches eligible seniors with adoptable pets. Research indicates that pets improve...
Union County is trying to build the program back up
UNION COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — The Union County Patriots finished the 2021 season with a 2-6 record, but three of those losses were by eight or fewer points. “Expectations are to get back to where we were before COVID. We actually made the playoffs,” said Union County head coach Steven Smith. “We were one game […]
Knoxville police watchdog committee welcomes new members
Knoxville has a new police chief and the city has new members on its Police Advisory & Review Committee (PARC).
Knoxville artist proves its never too late to learn something new
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — It’s never too late to learn something new. Take it from the story of renowned artist Russell Briscoe whose colorful paintings of East Tennessee capture its rich history. Briscoe didn’t start painting in earnest until his wife gave him a paint set for his...
2 people rescued in Cumberland County wilderness
A large search and rescue effort in the Cumberland County wilderness area resulted in authorities locating a woman and man who had gotten separated and lost while on a river tubing trip over the weekend. WATE Good Morning Tennessee.
Pair of tubers rescued in Cumberland County wilderness after 911 call
A "distraught" 911 call in Cumberland County led to the multiagency search and rescue of two people who had gotten lost and separated during a tubing trip over the weekend, according to the Cumberland County Emergency Management Agency.
Morgan County school bus catches fire near Knoxville
A bus from Morgan County with no children was driving through Knoxville on Monday when it caught fire and had to be extinguished by firefighters.
Knoxville bar offering good times without alcohol
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – If you are looking for a place to let loose without the pressure of drinking alcohol, you can find that and much more in Knoxville’s Marble City neighborhood. The Boocherie, a sober-based bar started by the creator of Frog Juice Kombucha, opened up its...
Luttrell couple cling to hope for birth of baby with heart defects
LUTTRELL, Tenn. (WATE) — It hasn’t been easy for a Luttrell woman and her husband to conceive their first child, but after two miscarriages within five months, they will welcome their daughter into the world. The couple will travel in a few short weeks to Vanderbilt where the...
