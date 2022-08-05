ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anderson County, TN

WATE

First day of school in Knox County

Monday marks Knox County students’ first day of the 2022-23 school year. The War Dog Memorial at the University of Tennessee. Hole opens up after mine collapse in East Knox County. TN Reconnect: Tuition-free education. Sweet P’s temporarily closed after car crash. What you can expect to pay...
KNOX COUNTY, TN
WATE

6,000 attend ‘Shoes for School’ 20th anniversary in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — An estimated 6,000 people attended Knoxville Area Urban League’s “Shoes for Schools” event on Saturday, Aug. 6. For the 20th anniversary of the event, community partners and the Knoxville Area Urban League worked together and doubled the number of children who received shoes from last year.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Mining collapse creates huge hole near Knox County home

MASCOT, Tenn. (WATE) — A Knox County family is uncertain about how to deal with a huge hole that opened up on their property in Mascot. The state says the large hole is the result of a mine collapse and the failure of an underground mine room. Both Savannah...
MASCOT, TN
WATE

2 Knoxville teens are the future leaders of tomorrow

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A national company is giving 2 local teens the opportunity to dive into the real world before anyone else. Bank of America has chosen their 2022 Student Leaders that will take part in career-building, real life expirences before college. Perri-Hann Mahfouz, senior at Webb School...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Union County is trying to build the program back up

UNION COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — The Union County Patriots finished the 2021 season with a 2-6 record, but three of those losses were by eight or fewer points. “Expectations are to get back to where we were before COVID. We actually made the playoffs,” said Union County head coach Steven Smith. “We were one game […]
UNION COUNTY, TN
WATE

Knoxville artist proves its never too late to learn something new

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — It’s never too late to learn something new. Take it from the story of renowned artist Russell Briscoe whose colorful paintings of East Tennessee capture its rich history. Briscoe didn’t start painting in earnest until his wife gave him a paint set for his...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Knoxville bar offering good times without alcohol

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – If you are looking for a place to let loose without the pressure of drinking alcohol, you can find that and much more in Knoxville’s Marble City neighborhood. The Boocherie, a sober-based bar started by the creator of Frog Juice Kombucha, opened up its...
KNOXVILLE, TN

