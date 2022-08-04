Deputies offer $5,000 reward for information about a double-homicide

Read on cbs12.com
WCJB
Woman arrested for breaking to home in Alachua County and attacking another woman
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -A woman from Gainesville was arrested for breaking into her former partner’s home and attacking a woman inside. Alachua County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Diane Pierre, 23, on Sunday night. Deputies say Pierre broke into her ex’s home on Southwest 70th Terrace in Gainesville.
alachuachronicle.com
New “Turn it down” law leads to drug possession arrest
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Todd Andrew Ridenour, 44, was arrested last night after music that was audible over 25 feet from his vehicle led to a search of his vehicle. An Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputy reported that he saw a car parked on the side of the road on a residential street in Haile Plantation; he reported that the driver’s door was open, music coming from the car was audible over 25 feet away, and a man later identified as Ridenour was leaning into the rear door on the passenger side. The deputy reported that when he approached the vehicle in uniform, Ridenour stood up and threw a small shiny object into the woods. A silver tin was later recovered in the area that contained a substance that field-tested as MDPV.
WCJB
Gainesville man cuts woman after trying to steal $20
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man was arrested after swinging a knife at and cutting a woman after an altercation involving a 20-dollar bill on Sunday. Gainesville Police Department officers say they were called after Isaiah Perry, 24, stole $20 off the balcony of an apartment on Southwest 8th Avenue in front of a woman. She and another person chased Perry away and he dropped the bill.
Robbery and shooting near Jacksonville University
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — At around 2:05 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office arrived at 3400 Perch Drive in response to a person shot. A preliminary investigation by JSO found out that the shooting was a result of a robbery that took place near Jacksonville University.
Woman injured in early morning Sans Souci shooting
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A woman was shot in the hand in the Sans Souci area, early on Sunday morning. Jacksonville officers were stopped around 2:05 a.m. near 6500 Beach Boulevard in reference to a fight. Police found an 18-year-old woman with a gunshot wound in her hand. She was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, officials said.
alachuatoday.com
Twenty-Two Vehicles Burglarized; Seven Firearms Stolen
ALACHUA ‒ The Alachua Police Department (APD) responded to 22 vehicle burglaries that occurred around midnight on July 28. Most of the vehicles were in the area of Traveler’s Campground in the 17700 block of April Boulevard. Several of these burglaries included forced entry by utilizing a window...
FHP: 2 injured in Monday morning crash on I-95
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol reported that a crash blocked two lanes Monday morning on Interstate-95 at Philips Highway. STORY: Men face sentencing for hate crimes in Ahmaud Arbery’s death. According to the FHP condition report map, troopers were dispatched at 6:32 a.m. in reference to a...
fox35orlando.com
Baker County murder: Reward offered in 'execution-style' killings of 2 men, deputies say
MACCLENNY, Fla. - A $5,000 reward is being offered in the "execution-style" killings of two men found dead at a home in a small, northeast Florida community, the Baker County Sheriff's Office announced Thursday in a social media post. During a news conference, Sheriff Scotty Rhoden said its deputies were...
News4Jax.com
Video shows interrogation of Jacksonville rapper charged in 2 separate murder cases
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Jacksonville rapper accused in two separate murders is back in the news again after video of a police interrogation of Hakeem Robinson started generating chatter online. News4JAX obtained that March 2021 interrogation video that shows Robinson, also known as rapper Ksoo, in a room being...
mainstreetdailynews.com
CCSO arrests 3 robbery suspects
Columbia County Sherriff’s Office (CCSO) deputies arrested three robbery suspects following a pursuit south of Lake City on Tuesday afternoon. According to a CCSO press release, deputies responded to a Dollar General located at the intersection of State Road 247 and County Road 240 to the report of a robbery. Both a suspect and vehicle description were provided and CCSO deputy John Markmiller observed the suspect vehicle and attempted a traffic stop.
First Coast News
Biker hit by car, killed on University Boulevard West in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A bicyclist was hit by a car and killed on University Boulevard West in Jacksonville Sunday night, police said. Police said a bicyclist and a small SUV were both traveling eastbound on University Boulevard West in Jacksonville when the bicyclist made a sudden left turn in front of the car.
Man killed in Northside area shooting
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man was shot and killed inside a home on Jacksonville's Northside on Wednesday night. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating after a man was shot to death inside a residence on Sandle Drive around 11:30 p.m.. There were multiple people inside the home at the time of the shooting, including children and teenagers, JSO said.
WCJB
Drug ring busted in Putnam County
PALATKA, Fla. (WCJB) - Eleven members of a drug trafficking organization are headed to federal prison. Putnam County sheriff’s deputies say 30-year-old Alejandro Alvarado distributed the drugs through a network of people who helped him. He was sentenced to 300 months. The other members of the group got sentences...
Kids being questioned after witnessing shooting death in Jacksonville home
Jacksonville, Fl — An active investigation is underway following the shooting death of a man inside a home in Jacksonville’s Dinsmore area. Jacksonville police swarmed the neighborhood off Braddock Road late on Wednesday night. An unidentified man was found inside the home suffering from a gunshot wound. He...
First Coast News
Minor arrested in connection to shooting in New Town area of Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The video attached to this story is from a previous, related report. A 17-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with a shooting in the New Town area of Jacksonville, an arrest report shows. He was arrested on charges of "altering, destroying, concealing or removing records, documents or physical evidence" and possession of a firearm by a minor.
News4Jax.com
Slain Baker County men were close friends, remembered as kindhearted & loving
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Baker County Sheriff’s Office continues its investigation into the deaths of two men who Sheriff Scotty Rhoden said were found “brutally murdered” at a home in Macclenny. “Let’s make no mistake about it,” Rhoden said during a Tuesday news conference. “This was...
News4Jax.com
Owner of fence company at center of I-TEAM investigation turns self in after arrest warrant issued
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – After the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office obtained an arrest warrant, the owner of a Jacksonville fence company at the center of a monthslong News4JAX I-TEAM investigation turned himself in. Since our first story aired in June, at least 12 customers of Father and Sons Fence Co....
News4Jax.com
38-year-old killed when car T-boned by semi in Bradford County: FHP
BRADFORD COUNTY, Fla. – A 38-year-old woman was killed Friday morning in a crash with a semi on State Road 16 in Bradford County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The 8-year-old girl in her car suffered minor injuries, troopers said. Both are from Jacksonville. According to the report,...
4 shoplifters arrested outside Dillard’s at Orange Park Mall
Four suspects were arrested after shoplifting 22 items from Dillard’s in Orange Park Mall on Wednesday. At approximately 1:05 p.m., deputies were called from Orange Park Mall, 1910 Wells Road, to respond to Dillard’s department store in reference to a shoplifting in progress.
First Coast News
Fire at auto parts shop on New Kings Road in Jacksonville
This auto parts shop in Jacksonville and a truck parked outside were engulfed in flames Saturday. No one was hurt and the fire was put out. Credit: Josh.
