Read on www.montanarightnow.com
Related
Fairfield Sun Times
Fire danger grows as high temperatures meet high winds
The Elmo Fire near the western shore of Flathead Lake grew to over 18,000 acres at last report. Officials on Wednesday said the fire has burned four homes and four outbuildings and has a high potential for reaching Lake Mary Ronan by this evening. About 150 homes are now in...
Great Falls Fire Rescue gears up for another Citizens Academy
The eight-week program will cover a variety of topics, including auto extrication, technical rope rescue, and more.
Great Falls woman charged with biting off part of a person's ear
Haley Marann Pepion is facing several charges after she reportedly bit off the ear of a woman in Great Falls.
UPDATE: Evacuations lifted on Matt Staff Fire
The Matt Staff Fire – the fast-moving wildfire that started outside East Helena Thursday – continued to burn in the Spokane Hills Friday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
UPDATE: Matt Staff Fire burns an estimated 1,900 acres
Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post that the public can call the public information hotline at (406) 447-8305 for information regarding the Matt Staff Fire.
Montana Mountain Lion Makes a Fatal Crash Into a Home’s Basement
With a policy that does not allow for relocation, you can probably anticipate that this story does not end well. Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks reports that yesterday (Sunday), game wardens responded to a call in Great Falls from distraught homeowners about a mountain lion that had sought refuge under the home's deck. This was not an off-the-grid rural home in the "vicinity" of Great Falls. It was a residential area within the city limits.
montanarightnow.com
First recipient of Alma Smith Jacobs Award for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion announced.
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - The first ever recipient of the Montana Library Association's Alma Smith Jacobs Award for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion has been announced. Ken Robison is a Montana historian and he was the first ever selected to win the award. According to the Great Falls Public Library, Robison...
406mtsports.com
PaddleHeads' Newman breaks 60-year Pioneer League home run record in loss to Voyagers
MISSOULA — The Pioneer League has a new home run king. Missoula PaddleHeads slugger Jayson Newman smacked two round-trippers in Sunday's 6-5 loss to the Great Falls Voyagers at Centene Stadium. Newman boosted his total to 27 this summer, passing previous Pioneer single-season record holder and teammate Zac Almond, who belted 26 homers in Zootown's 2021 championship season.
IN THIS ARTICLE
theelectricgf.com
Drool in the Pool is Aug. 27
The City of Great Falls Animal Shelter is hosting Drool in the Pool on Aug. 27. The City of Great Falls Animal Shelter has teamed up with the Park and Recreation Department for Drool in the Pool. The event is 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 27 and Electric City...
10 Famous People who Graduated from Montana High Schools
Who do you think is the most famous person from Montana? You may think of someone like Michelle Williams or others. However, many famous people were born here in our great state but moved elsewhere while children before they could graduate high school here. There are definitely lots of famous people who graduated in the Treasure State, so let's look at 10 of them.
montanarightnow.com
Adopt a Teacher continues to grow and help teachers
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - As teachers are getting their classrooms ready for the fall, they are turning to social media again this year for help. The Facebook group "ADOPT a TEACHER Great Falls helping Great Educators" was created 2 years ago due to the pandemic as a way for parents and others to contribute to the classroom (things like pencils, notebooks, snacks, etc.).
Comments / 0