Locatelli and Bonucci on target as senior squad wins Villar Perosa friendly

Read on www.yardbarker.com
Related
Yardbarker
Manchester United to convince Ronaldo to stay by luring former Robert Lewandowski Bayern teammate
Cristiano Ronaldo's agent, Jorge Mendes, is still trying to find a new home for his client. The Premier League club has supposedly made touch with a Bayern player who played with Robert Lewandowski in an attempt to persuade him to reconsider his decision. Before Manchester United's season opener against Brighton,...
Yardbarker
Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel admits star is set to depart club for Barcelona
Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has confirmed that long-serving left-back star Marcos Alonso is set to depart the club for pastures new in the coming days, with a move to Barcelona likely to be confirmed next week. Alonso joined the Blues in 2016 for a fee of around £24m after a...
Yardbarker
‘Medical tests will take place’ – Chelsea close to confirming first big sale of summer
Chelsea have confirmed a few big signings themselves already these few weeks, now it looks like they are ready to confirm a major outgoing. This is set to spark a string of player sales and loans at Chelsea that will see a number of players depart the club as they continue a rebuild this summer.
Comments / 0