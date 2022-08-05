Aug. 9, 1922: A century ago today, the Johnson City Chronicle opined, “According to the beliefs of the majority of the city officials who have any knowledge of the sources of Johnson City’s water supply there is little danger of its being contaminated by drainage visible below the point where the mains lead and from the side of the mountain in which are the springs. Their views have been fully set forth in interviews printed in previous issues of the Chronicle.”

