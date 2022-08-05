Read on www.johnsoncitypress.com
Doughboys blast State Liners in season finale
The Johnson City Doughboys ended their Appalachian League season with a flurry. Johnson City scored 12 runs in the second inning on its way to a 16-0 beatdown of Bristol on Saturday night at TVA Credit Union Ballpark. The game was called after 4½ innings due to heavy rain.
ETSU introduces new women’s basketball coach
Brenda Mock Brown was introduced as the 10th head coach in East Tennessee State women’s basketball history Monday during a news conference at Brooks Gym. Brown, who goes by the nickname “Coach Mock,” takes over a program in turmoil after Simon Harris was fired following an investigation into alleged Title IX violations.
Axmen set for Appy League championship game
After a long, hot summer of baseball in the Appalachian League, the Kingsport Axmen aren’t ready to go home just yet, not when there’s a championship at stake. Kingsport will take on the Burlington Sock Puppets in the league’s championship game Monday night in Burlington, North Carolina. Game time at Burlington Athletic Stadium is 7 p.m.
Axmen chop Burlington 5-2 for Appy League title
BURLINGTON, N.C. — The last time a Kingsport-based team won the Appalachian League title, none of the active players on the Axmen roster were born. That all changed on Monday night at Burlington Athletic Stadium.
Axmen's regular-season finale washed out
KINGSPORT — The Kingsport Axmen were denied one last bow before the fans at Hunter Wright Stadium. Heavy rains wiped out the Appalachian League West Division champions’ regular-season finale against the Princeton WhistlePigs on Saturday.
Science Hill football season tickets now available
The wait is almost over, as Science Hill football will open their home football season by hosting Anderson County on Friday, Aug. 26. The ‘Toppers will start their season the week before when they travel to Elizabethton on Friday, Aug. 19. Reserved tickets for the five home contests are...
Noland says mental health of student-athletes will come first
The landscape of intercollegiate athletics is changing rapidly and East Tennessee State University President Brian Noland says his athletic department has to change to keep pace. Shortly before the university introduced Brenda Mock Brown as its new women’s basketball coach, Noland took a moment to outline the expectations of the...
Sullivan school board hoping to move forward with East High baseball turf
BLUFF CITY — If you’d like to see artificial turf on a local high school baseball infield, now’s the time to donate to the cause that needs almost $61,000 more. Sullivan County school officials and Sullivan East High School athletic supporters are banking on additional donations making artificial baseball turf at East a reality.
Emma Cordelia Linker Pickel
JOHNSON CITY - Emma Cordelia Linker Pickel, age 96, of Johnson City, passed away at her home with her daughters at her side on Friday, August 5, 2022. She was born in Mooresville, NC on May 22, 1926 to parents Samuel Lee and Eunice Sloop Linker.
Jeff McCord named new Northeast president
NASHVILLE — It's official: Tennessee Commissioner of Labor and Workforce Development Jeff McCord has been named the full-time president of Northeast State Community College. The Tennessee Board of Regents, which governs the state’s community colleges, colleges of applied technology and the online TN eCampus, voted on the appointment in a called online meeting Monday shortly before 11 a.m.
Luther H. “L.H.” Thompson
JONESBOROUGH - Luther H. “L.H.” Thompson, 88, Jonesborough, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, August 4, 2022, surrounded by his loving family, at Lakebridge Healthcare, following a brief illness. L.H. was a native and lifelong resident of Washington County. He was a son of the late...
ETSU’s Archives of Appalachia digitizes Black history collection
A number of pieces of local Black history have recently been added to the digital version of East Tennessee State University’s Archives of Appalachia. There’s a 47-minute VHS recording that features an interview with the 1964 class of Langston High School, a now-closed institution that served Johnson City’s African American students beginning in the 1890s. A 1985 masonic newsletter, as well as a 1981 Kingsport Times-News article about the Pro-To Club, a non-profit corporation aimed at promoting the welfare of the region’s Black population, is there, too.
Dog Days Riverfest
The inaugural Dog Days Riverfest saw seven bands take the stage at USA Raft in Erwin on Friday and Saturday. Festival-goers braved the rain to hear live music from the Dimestore Cowboys, Donnie and the Dry Heavers, Pixel Vision, Daniel Byrd's Boogie Machine, Big Son, Florencia and the Feeling and The Kindest People.
ETSU’s Dr. Kenneth Olive named to AMA/AAMC Liaison Committee on Medical Education
Dr. Kenneth E. Olive of East Tennessee State University has been selected to serve on the Liaison Committee on Medical Education (LCME) for the American Medical Association and Association of American Medical Colleges. Olive, who will serve a three-year term, is a professor in the Department of Internal Medicine and...
Chris Rose joins Kingsport law firm
KINGSPORT — The law firm Hunter, Smith & Davis has added a Rose Family attorney once again. The firm announced last week the addition of J. Christopher Rose, a press release from the group said. Rose will join the firm officially on Sept. 12.
Flooding – Wise County Schools seeing enrollment bump from Kentucky
POUND – Wise County still is seeing fallout from July’s flash flooding, as a haven for flood-impacted Kentucky students and from new water system problems in Pound. Wise County Schools Superintendent Mike Goforth said Monday that J.W. Adams Combined School near Pound has seen 12 new students enroll from neighboring Letcher County. He said the new students are from grades K-8, since Letcher’s Central High School appears to be on track to start classes in about a week.
ETSU receives nearly half a million dollars in grant funding
The Institute of Museum and Library Services has announced it awarded $467,000 in grant funding to East Tennessee State University for a project known as Libraries Count. Led by ETSU faculty member Dr. Alissa Lange, Libraries Count will be a professional learning program that supports library staff in their work integrating math into programming for young children and their families.
Today In Johnson City History: Aug. 9
Aug. 9, 1922: A century ago today, the Johnson City Chronicle opined, “According to the beliefs of the majority of the city officials who have any knowledge of the sources of Johnson City’s water supply there is little danger of its being contaminated by drainage visible below the point where the mains lead and from the side of the mountain in which are the springs. Their views have been fully set forth in interviews printed in previous issues of the Chronicle.”
'Nancy' tells story of abolitionist's slave
The story of Nancy, an enslaved woman owned by Jonesborough abolitionist Elihu Embree, will be told next month with an original play. The play “Nancy” was written by Anne G’Fellers-Mason, executive director of the Heritage Alliance, and follows a year in the woman’s life, from January 1820 when Embree wrote into his will a desire to free Nancy to January 1821 when his will was read before the Washington County court.
