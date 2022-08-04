‘Real Blow’ - Pundit on Manchester United Missing Out on Frenkie de Jong Due to Chelsea

Read on www.yardbarker.com
'I had no idea how big just taking my shirt off would become - and what it would do for women': Lioness Chloe Kelly, 24, on her now legendary goal celebration as she insists she is still 'just a normal young girl' after stunning Euro 2022 victory
Chloe Kelly doesn't have a clue what was going through her mind when she whipped off her shirt and ran across the pitch in her sports bra after her winning goal in the Euro 22 final. 'It was a spontaneous gesture,' she says. 'I wasn't thinking about [making a statement...
Gary Neville slams Cristiano Ronaldo and urges him to be a leader and encourage young Man Utd players amid transfer saga
GARY NEVILLE believes Cristiano Ronaldo should be a leader to Manchester United's young players as he continues to seek a move away. The 37-year-old remains keen to depart Old Trafford in his quest to play Champions League football. After missing the Red Devils' pre-season tour of Asia and Australia due...
Thomas Tuchel heaps praise on Sterling, Koulibaly and Cucurella after Chelsea debuts
Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has spoken on his side’s new summer signings amid the potential arrival of more players before the end of the transfer window. So far this window, the Blues have been able to acquire Raheem Sterling, Kalidou Koulibaly and Marc Cucurella, with all of them making their competitive debuts in the 1-0 win against Everton on Saturday evening.
Report – Barcelona crisis pushes attacker closer to Juventus
Juventus has been offered the chance to add Memphis Depay to their squad as Barcelona’s financial struggles continue. The attacker has been a long-term target of the Bianconeri, and Barca beat them to his signature when he was at Lyon. They are struggling to bring Alvaro Morata back to...
Report: Timo Werner's Return To RB Leipzig 'Almost' Complete
After not making the matchday squad yesterday against Everton, all signs point to the exit of the German, with his old club RB Leipzig reportedly closing in on a deal.
Report: Chelsea Youngster Callum Hudson-Odoi In Talks With Borussia Dortmund For Loan Move
Blues star Callum Hudson-Odoi looks to leave the club in search of regular game time after returning back from injury.
Barcelona tell Frenkie de Jong he must accept Man Utd offer
Barcelona tell Frenkie de Jong he must accept Man Utd offer.
Arsenal v Crystal Palace Player Ratings – Saliba impressive on debut
Aaron made two excellent saves after a shaky start. Could have been a contender for MOTM. Considering he started as a right back he kept the line pretty well, but fully deserved his booking. Saliba 8. Brilliant debut for the young Frenchman. What will Arteta do when Tomiyasu is fit?
Thomas Tuchel reveals delight over Ben Chilwell's Chelsea return
Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has revealed his and the club’s delight at seeing Ben Chilwell returning to the starting lineup. The 25-year-old started in their 1-0 win against Everton on Saturday evening, the Blues’ first three points of the new campaign. He even assisted the only goal of...
Juventus set to miss out on defender as he nears signing a new deal
Juventus could be set to miss out on the signature of Nikola Milenkovic as the defender nears signing a new deal at Fiorentina. The Serbian remains one of the finest defenders in Serie A and he has continued to catch the eye of several clubs in the competition. Juve has...
Report: RB Leipzig Grow in Confidence Over A Deal For Blues Star Timo Werner
German forward Timo Werner has been given the all-clear by Thomas Tuchel to depart the Chelsea squad this summer as it looks more likely that the 26-year-old will not be a part of the German boss's plans.
Javier Tebas: Barcelona cannot force Frenkie de Jong to take wage cut
La Liga president Javier Tebas has warned Barcelona that they cannot force Frenkie de Jong to take a pay cut.
Fabrizio Romano Confirms Chelsea Star Timo Werner Will Leave The Club With RB Leipzig Being The Likely Destination
Chelsea forward Timo Werner is set to join former side RB Leipzig on a permanent transfer after a lack of game time.
Fofana makes trophy and Koulibaly admisison ahead of improved third Chelsea bid
Chelsea target Wesley Fofana is a fan of Kalidou Koulibaly as the Blues eye up a new and improved bid for the Leicester City defender. The 21-year-old has been heavily linked with a switch to Stamford Bridge this summer, with Thomas Tuchel keen to add to his defence. Marc Cucurella...
Ex-Manchester United Defender Names Erik Ten Hag's Best Signing Of the Summer So Far
Former Manchester United defender Paul Parker has named who he believes is the club's best signing of the summer so far. The Red Devils have signed left-back Tyrell Malacia from Feyenoord, midfielder Christian Eriksen on a free transfer and central defender Lisandro Martinez from AFC Ajax. Parker believes the class of Eriksen will make the biggest difference.
Talks held: Leeds indicate they’re ready to pay €25m for forward transfer
Leeds United are reportedly still in talks over a deal for Paris Saint-Germain youngster Arnaud Kalimuendo. The highly-rated young forward looks a promising talent, and it seems Leeds have indicated they could pay the €25million required to bring the 20-year-old to Elland Road, according to 90min. Leeds manager Jesse...
Juventus reignites their interest in Manchester United man
Juventus has reignited their interest in Manchester United midfielder, Donny van de Beek. The Bianconeri are keen to add more midfielders to their squad in this transfer window after injuries to Paul Pogba and Weston McKennie. Both players are key members of their squad, so their injuries mean the team...
Report: Chelsea Announce The Signing Of Manchester City Target Marc Cucurella
Chelsea have finally gotten the Marc Cucurella deal over the line, and the club have announced the players signing after he completed his medical tests yesterday. Cucurella is now a Chelsea player, and will be playing his football at Stamford Bridge next season.
Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel admits star is set to depart club for Barcelona
Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has confirmed that long-serving left-back star Marcos Alonso is set to depart the club for pastures new in the coming days, with a move to Barcelona likely to be confirmed next week. Alonso joined the Blues in 2016 for a fee of around £24m after a...
Manchester United star has received over 20 bids this summer
Manchester United youngster Alejandro Garnacho has received over 20 transfer bids this summer. According to the Mirror, the 18-year-old has been in demand this summer, with over 20 bids being made for the popular attacker from England, Spain, Germany, Italy and Scotland. Interested clubs are hoping that the Red Devils...
