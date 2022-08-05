Sheboygan police warn residents after juveniles' auto thefts

Read on fox11online.com
Sentencing delayed for driver involved in Green Bay triple fatal crash
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Sentencing was delayed Monday for Abdi Ahmed, who was convicted for a triple-fatal traffic crash on Lombardi Avenue. The defense requested an alternate pre-sentence report, which will provide additional information to the court. Judge John Zakowski said that while he empathizes with the families of the...
Man arrested following boat crash on Lake Butte des Morts
TOWN OF OMRO (WLUK) -- A Winnebago County sheriff's official says a 38-year-old man was arrested following a boat crash Saturday night. The official tells FOX 11 rescue crews responded around 10:10 p.m. near Terrell's Island, in the Town of Omro, for a report of a boat which hit a breakwater.
Trials for children's murders, jail escape attempt to be held separately
APPLETON (WLUK) -- The murder trial for a man who allegedly killed his two children at their Kaukauna home will be held separately from the trial on charges he tried to escape from the jail. And it appears increasingly likely the murder trial will be postponed from its scheduled start Sept. 6.
One man in custody after Dodge County stabbing
REESEVILLE (WLUK) -- One man is in custody following a weekend stabbing in Dodge County. The sheriff's office was called to a home in Reeseville just before 8 p.m. Saturday. When deputies arrived, they found a 21-year-old man with a knife. A person with serious but non-life threatening injuries was...
C.A. Lawton Co. confirms death of 24-year-old worker following foundry accident
DE PERE (WLUK) -- C.A. Lawton Co. has confirmed the death of one of their workers after an accident on Friday. The company says the worker was 24 years old. The release of his name is being held as the family is notified. The cause of death has not been...
Three displaced after dumpster fire spreads to two homes
FOND DU LAC (WLUK) -- Three people are now displaced after a dumpster fire spread to two homes in Fond du Lac. Fire crews were called shortly after 6:30 p.m. Sunday to the 100 block of Ellis Street for a dumpster fire. They were later notified that flames were spreading...
Algoma man dead after crashing into back of Haybine
RED RIVER (WLUK) – A 37-year-old Algoma man is dead after crashing his pickup truck into the back of a Haybine, according to the Kewaunee County Sheriff’s Department. Investigators say the crash was reported at 4:39 p.m. on Saturday. Initial investigation determined the Haybine, a type of mower...
Trial begins in hate crime motorcycle crash
FOND DU LAC (WLUK) -- The trial for a man who allegedly intentionally crashed into and killed a motorcyclist has started. Daniel Navarro was charged with first-degree murder with a hate crime enhancer. The hate crime enhancer was added due to Navarro's comments that he picked the victim based on...
Man sentenced for stabbing man 175 times
GREEN BAY (WLUK) – Andres Garcia-Saenz was sentenced Monday to life in prison for stabbing Douglas Campbell 175 times. He will first be eligible to ask for parole on April 2, 2060 – 40 years after his arrest. Garcia-Saenz, 24, was convicted of first-degree intentional homicide by a...
Celebrate Ashwaubenon turning 150 this week
ASHWAUBENON (WLUK) – The village of Ashwaubenon is ready to celebrate its 150th birthday!. Ashwaubenon's sesquicentennial events kick-off Monday. FOX 11’s Emily Deem spoke with Mary Kardoskee, Village President, about ways people are able to celebrate this week. For a list of events click here.
Packers Foundation donates record amount, $1.35 million
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The Green Bay Packers Foundation is awarding $1.35 million in grants around the state, including $850,000 to Brown County alone. This is the largest donation the program has given out at one time. Five organizations in Brown County will be receiving funding. Curative Connections, Inc. received...
Teacher shortages in Northeast Wisconsin continue ahead of new school year
(WLUK) -- Enjoy summer break while you can; the new school year is less than a month away. But teacher shortages are still impacting districts across the country, including right here in northeast Wisconsin. When it comes to the start of this school year, the Wisconsin Education Career Access Network...
Pet food company looks to create 150 jobs with new Green Bay headquarters
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Carnivore Meat Company is bringing 150 jobs with the construction of its new headquarters. The pet food company broke ground Monday for its new site in Green Bay. Carnivore expects to employ an additional 150 people over the next five years to fill positions on the...
Storms overnight disrupt final day of Mile of Music
UPDATE: As of 11:10 a.m. Mile of Music tweeted that storm damage did cause some of the venues to close today. The following stages will not be open today:. Officials say the following outdoor venues will remain open:. Stone Arch (moved indoors) Lawrence Lawn Main Stage. McFleshman's. D2 Sports Pub.
With the Korths, Menasha is a team to watch out for
MENASHA (WLUK) -- Jeramie Korth has led Menasha to two state title games and one state championship in 2014, so he knows what it takes to reach the ultimate game. If he's to add to those numbers this season, it might be because of another Korth, his son A.J. The senior is a dynamic quarterback who's always one missed tackle from a touchdown.
