Read on www.agriculture.com
Related
Agriculture Online
Prices end day mixed | Monday, August 8, 2022
At the close, September corn futures are still down a penny while December corn futures are down 2¢. September soybeans are up 6¢ while November soybeans are down 7¢. CBOT wheat is up 6¢ and KC wheat is up a penny. Minneapolis wheat is down 6¢.
Agriculture Online
3 Big Things Today, August 9, 2022
1. Soybean and Grain Futures Surge in Overnight Trading. Soybean and grain futures were higher in overnight trading after a U.S. Department of Agriculture report showed crop conditions declined from the previous week. About 59% of the U.S. soybean crop was in good or excellent condition as of Sunday, down...
Agriculture Online
Harvest begins in Arkansas
KELLY GARRETT - ARION, IOWA. A fifth-generation farmer, Kelly Garrett farms corn, soybeans, and winter wheat in western Iowa. We finished up our last fungicide pass last week on our corn crop. In addition to fungicide, we also added a PGR (plant growth regulator) that is designed to help with the reproductive stages, a stress mitigation product, and a micro pack to improve plant health.
Agriculture Online
Pollination progress in Iowa
Matt Welte of Woodbury County raises dryland corn and soybeans in northwestern Iowa where drought has been plaguing farmers most of the season. Last Thursday’s drought monitor showed D3 extreme drought in the area for the sixth straight week. Welte’s fields are spread over a 25-mile radius and crop...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Agriculture Online
Western Corn Belt dry risks continue through mid-August
Hot weather returned to the Corn Belt in the first week of August 2022, week-ending August 6, as this was the fourth hottest first week of August in 30+ years for the Corn Belt, according to data from WeatherTrends360. Temperatures soared into the triple digits, primarily across the western and...
Comments / 0