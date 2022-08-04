ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Comments / 0

Related
Agriculture Online

Prices end day mixed | Monday, August 8, 2022

At the close, September corn futures are still down a penny while December corn futures are down 2¢. September soybeans are up 6¢ while November soybeans are down 7¢. CBOT wheat is up 6¢ and KC wheat is up a penny. Minneapolis wheat is down 6¢.
MARKETS
Agriculture Online

3 Big Things Today, August 9, 2022

1. Soybean and Grain Futures Surge in Overnight Trading. Soybean and grain futures were higher in overnight trading after a U.S. Department of Agriculture report showed crop conditions declined from the previous week. About 59% of the U.S. soybean crop was in good or excellent condition as of Sunday, down...
MARKETS
Agriculture Online

Harvest begins in Arkansas

KELLY GARRETT - ARION, IOWA. A fifth-generation farmer, Kelly Garrett farms corn, soybeans, and winter wheat in western Iowa. We finished up our last fungicide pass last week on our corn crop. In addition to fungicide, we also added a PGR (plant growth regulator) that is designed to help with the reproductive stages, a stress mitigation product, and a micro pack to improve plant health.
ARKANSAS STATE
Agriculture Online

Pollination progress in Iowa

Matt Welte of Woodbury County raises dryland corn and soybeans in northwestern Iowa where drought has been plaguing farmers most of the season. Last Thursday’s drought monitor showed D3 extreme drought in the area for the sixth straight week. Welte’s fields are spread over a 25-mile radius and crop...
WOODBURY COUNTY, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
State
Minnesota State
State
Indiana State
Agriculture Online

Western Corn Belt dry risks continue through mid-August

Hot weather returned to the Corn Belt in the first week of August 2022, week-ending August 6, as this was the fourth hottest first week of August in 30+ years for the Corn Belt, according to data from WeatherTrends360. Temperatures soared into the triple digits, primarily across the western and...
KENTUCKY STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy