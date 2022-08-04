Local business owners determined ‘What’s Next’ at Demystifying Entrepreneurship in Northeast Colorado

Read on www.journal-advocate.com
Denver mayor, community remove anti-Chinese historical marker in LoDo
As part of the continued reckoning with Denver's history of violence toward the Chinese community in the Mile High City, Mayor Hancock and advocates are removing an "anti-Chinese historical marker" from a building in Lower Downtown Monday.
bb.q Chicken to Open Even More Locations
The Korean fried chicken chain has added six more Colorado locations to its opening list
This Is Colorado's Best College Town
Far & Wide found the best college town in every state.
In Colorado mountain towns, where affordable housing is scarce, “even living out of your car is gentrified”
Blocked from sleeping in vehicles parked within municipal boundaries, workers in profit-minded Colorado mountain towns now must seek “safe outdoor space” — in Walmart lots, forests or newly designated areas with Wi-Fi and access to bathrooms. But homeowners oppose these SOS zones in Salida and Breckenridge as...
Yes, tons of wealthy people flooded Colorado starting in 2020
Households earning more than $200,000 a year have flocked away from California, Illinois, New York and Washington, D.C. for southern and western states. Only 7% of the nation's households file returns of this size.
Colorado’s top high schools in regard to teacher-student ratio
Stacker compiled a list of the best high schools in Colorado from Niche.
Fungus linked to fatal bat disease found in 'largest' maternity roost in Northern Colorado
A fungus called Pseudogymnoascus destructans (Pd) that's linked to a fatal bat disease has been found at a second location in Colorado just weeks after the fungus was first identified near Bent's Old Fort. According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, the fungus, which causes a fatal condition called white-nose syndrome...
Police believe threats made towards local community college was "doxing"
Multiple community colleges in the Denver metro area were closed or put on lockout on Friday morning as authorities investigated a potential threat that appears to have been a form of doxing. The threats were made towards Arapahoe Community College, Community College of Aurora, Community College of Denver, Front Range...
Psychedelic ‘brain spas’ may flourish in Denver
(Denver, Colo.) “Brain spas” may flourish as decriminalization of drugs converges with emerging medical research claiming psychedelics can improve health. That’s the prediction of Anna Wexler and Dominic Sisti of the University of Pennsylvania Perelman School of Medicine, Philadelphia. They authored a paper “Brain Wellness ‘Spas’—Anticipating the Off-label Promotion of Psychedelics” that appears this week in Journal of the American Medical Association.
A Colorado city considers Colorado's first-ever nonfunctional grass ban for new development
The city of Aurora hopes to be the first municipality in Colorado to put the skids on nonfunctional grass with an ordinance that will get its first review from Aurora City Council on Monday. The ordinance would restrict the use of "cool weather turf" in new development, redevelopment and for...
Denver pays federal attorneys to prosecute gun cases
(Denver, Colo.) Following Aurora’s lead, Denver approved Monday paying for four Special Assistant United States Attorneys to prosecute illegal firearm possession cases. The council agreed Monday to take $154,400 from the general fund to fund the unbudgeted positions through the end of this year, or for four months. The council signed an agreement last month with the U.S. Attorney’s Office to fund the positions for two years. The positions will cost $463,200 for a full year. The salaries will be added to the 2023 and 2024 budgets, according to city documents.
Westword
Outrage Over Central 70 Area Flooding and CDOT's Explanations
Late on August 7, flooding overwhelmed a significant section of Interstate 70 through the Central 70 construction zone, resulting in a temporary highway shutdown and numerous water rescues, as well as plenty of outrage on social media. The Colorado Department of Transportation is promising to investigate the events while also...
KJCT8
Morgan County contractor charged with 33 counts of felony theft
FORT MORGAN, Colo. (KJCT) - The statewide grand jury indicted Jeremy Carter, age 41, of Fort Morgan with 33 counts of felony theft for allegedly taking payments from clients across Colorado. Carter’s now defunct company, Plains Building Systems, LLC, was specializing in building pole barns, steel buildings, and and post-frame...
Q&A: Denver Health CEO speaks to Denver7 Investigates
Following more than a year of reports exposing what some current and former paramedics described as a “culture problem,” Denver Health CEO Robin Wittenstein agreed to an interview.
Love Rocks? $250K Colorado Home Could be the Perfect Fixer Upper
We've been trying to come up with rock puns that would be fitting for this home... Instead, the more we look at the photos, the more we are left scratching our heads. If you have an obsession with rocks, this home located in Evergreen, Colorado listed on Realtor for $250K may just be the ideal home for you. However, it appears there is a lot of work that is going to have to go into this place to make it a home that rocks.
Family loses thousands in rental property scam
A family new to Denver metro area was scammed out of thousands of dollars from what they thought was a deposit on a new home to rent. They even did a walkthrough of the home before their contact disappeared.
Grumpy Colorado Elk Won’t Stop Harassing Man
You see it all the time and hear about it often, I especially know because I write about these things often, too often if you ask me. Run-ins between wildlife and humans and it's gotten to the point now where I'm starting to wonder why so many people seem to have death wishes upon themselves and I also often wonder why the IQ of the normal human is so low these days.
denverite.com
Here’s where people have been going when they can’t afford Denver anymore (or just want out)
At his final State of the City address last month, Mayor Michael Hancock described to Denverites a city recovering from a pandemic recession, one moving towards a just future when residents are not displaced by an unaffordable market and can live without worrying about safety. That he touched on those...
Colorado Cemetery to Exhume Remains of 62 Nuns Due to Redevelopment
A redevelopment of the former Loretto Heights University Campus in southwest Denver has led to the closure of the Loretto Heights Convent Cemetery — a move that calls for exhuming the remains of 62 nuns, 9News reports. According to the station, the project manager offered to develop around the...
Warning: Blue-green algae detected in this Denver lake
On Friday afternoon, the Denver Animal Shelter said in a tweet that the harmful bloom had been detected in a lake that sits along the northern border of the Mar Lee neighborhood.
