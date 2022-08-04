ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sterling, CO

Local business owners determined ‘What’s Next’ at Demystifying Entrepreneurship in Northeast Colorado

By Special to Journal-Advocate
Sterling Journal-Advocate
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.journal-advocate.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boulder, CO
Government
Logan County, CO
Business
Telluride, CO
Business
Telluride, CO
Government
Boulder, CO
Education
Sterling, CO
Education
City
Telluride, CO
Sterling, CO
Government
Boulder, CO
Business
Local
Colorado Education
Logan County, CO
Government
Local
Colorado Business
County
Logan County, CO
Sterling, CO
Business
Local
Colorado Government
City
Boulder, CO
City
Sterling, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unc#Linus Business#Ryly
David Heitz

Psychedelic ‘brain spas’ may flourish in Denver

(Denver, Colo.) “Brain spas” may flourish as decriminalization of drugs converges with emerging medical research claiming psychedelics can improve health. That’s the prediction of Anna Wexler and Dominic Sisti of the University of Pennsylvania Perelman School of Medicine, Philadelphia. They authored a paper “Brain Wellness ‘Spas’—Anticipating the Off-label Promotion of Psychedelics” that appears this week in Journal of the American Medical Association.
DENVER, CO
David Heitz

Denver pays federal attorneys to prosecute gun cases

(Denver, Colo.) Following Aurora’s lead, Denver approved Monday paying for four Special Assistant United States Attorneys to prosecute illegal firearm possession cases. The council agreed Monday to take $154,400 from the general fund to fund the unbudgeted positions through the end of this year, or for four months. The council signed an agreement last month with the U.S. Attorney’s Office to fund the positions for two years. The positions will cost $463,200 for a full year. The salaries will be added to the 2023 and 2024 budgets, according to city documents.
DENVER, CO
Westword

Outrage Over Central 70 Area Flooding and CDOT's Explanations

Late on August 7, flooding overwhelmed a significant section of Interstate 70 through the Central 70 construction zone, resulting in a temporary highway shutdown and numerous water rescues, as well as plenty of outrage on social media. The Colorado Department of Transportation is promising to investigate the events while also...
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of North Carolina
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Marketing
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
KJCT8

Morgan County contractor charged with 33 counts of felony theft

FORT MORGAN, Colo. (KJCT) - The statewide grand jury indicted Jeremy Carter, age 41, of Fort Morgan with 33 counts of felony theft for allegedly taking payments from clients across Colorado. Carter’s now defunct company, Plains Building Systems, LLC, was specializing in building pole barns, steel buildings, and and post-frame...
FORT MORGAN, CO
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Love Rocks? $250K Colorado Home Could be the Perfect Fixer Upper

We've been trying to come up with rock puns that would be fitting for this home... Instead, the more we look at the photos, the more we are left scratching our heads. If you have an obsession with rocks, this home located in Evergreen, Colorado listed on Realtor for $250K may just be the ideal home for you. However, it appears there is a lot of work that is going to have to go into this place to make it a home that rocks.
EVERGREEN, CO
99.9 KEKB

Grumpy Colorado Elk Won’t Stop Harassing Man

You see it all the time and hear about it often, I especially know because I write about these things often, too often if you ask me. Run-ins between wildlife and humans and it's gotten to the point now where I'm starting to wonder why so many people seem to have death wishes upon themselves and I also often wonder why the IQ of the normal human is so low these days.
ESTES PARK, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy