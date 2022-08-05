ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Ogles heads on as Congressional District 5 candidate for November general

By Emily West
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gA9Qt_0h5MweA800

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The race to take over long-term Democrat Jim Cooper’s seat in Congress has been nothing but fraught the last few months. Even so, Andy Ogles is winning by a 3,000 vote margin with 51% of precincts reporting.

"You know there's a lot at stake with this race, so it's a pickup for Republicans," Ogles said at his party in Franklin. "It hadn't been held by Republicans since Reconstruction so you know there's a power struggle there between the more establishment part of the party, versus the more conservative wing of the party which was supporting me. It would appear at this point the conservative wing. We've got the edge, but time will tell."

Not only did the district change, but it attracted millions of dollars poured into the race for the Republican primary. The winner will face state Sen. Heidi Campbell, D-Nashville. She faced no competition in the Democratic primary.

The new District 5 takes shape with six counties: south Davidson, east Williamson, west Wilson, pieces of Lewis, parts of Maury and a slice of Marshall County.

In total, more than a dozen candidates filled out paperwork to appear on the Republican primary ballot. Three of those candidates were booted off the ballot by the Tennessee GOP.

Former Speaker of the House Beth Harwell, military standout Kurt Winstead and former Maury County mayor Andy Ogles have been the frontrunners of the Republican primary, at least in terms of campaign finances and critical television ads of other opponents.

Winstead sunk $1.14 million of his money into the race, according to Federal Election Commission reports. Harwell invested $150,000 of her own funds, with Ogles spending $320,000 of his personal dollars, reports show.

Additionally, outside political action committees have funded advertisements that candidates in a negative light. The Conservative Americans PAC and Tennessee Conservatives PAC both funded ads about Ogles. The Tennessee Conservatives PAC is primarily funded by Larry Ellison, who is a billionaire co-founder of Oracle.

Two different PACs have aired negative ads about Harwell, including School Freedom Fund and USA Freedom Fund. School Freedom Fund is primarily used from the pocketbook of Jeff Yass, a billionaire co-founder of Susquehanna International Group. The USA Freedom Fund uses money from Richard Uihlein — the co-founder of Uline — and Bernard Marcus — billionaire co-founder of The Home Depot.

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Examiner

'Squad' member Rep. Cori Bush crushes Missouri Democratic primary challenger

Far-left Rep. Cori Bush routed a centrist primary challenger on Tuesday, easily securing the Democratic nomination for Missouri's 1st Congressional District and likely another term in Congress representing the deep-blue St. Louis-area seat. Bush dispatched Steve Roberts, a prominent state senator and former state representative who sought to portray the...
MISSOURI STATE
The Associated Press

Far-right mayor wins GOP primary for Nashville US House seat

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Andy Ogles, a far-right county mayor, won Tennessee’s crowded Republican primary on Thursday in a reconfigured congressional district in left-leaning Nashville that the party is hoping to flip in November. In a warning ahead of the general election, he said, “Liberals, we’re coming for you.” Ogles, the Maury County mayor and onetime leader of the Koch-backed Americans for Prosperity’s state chapter, emerged among nine candidates after a hard-fought primary for the state’s 5th Congressional District. The seat drew heavy interest from Republicans after GOP state lawmakers carved Nashville into three districts, leading incumbent Democratic Rep. Jim Cooper to announce his retirement. “We’re at war. This is a political war, a cultural war, and it’s a spiritual war,” Ogles said in his victory speech. “And as we go forward, we’ve got to get back to honoring God and country.” Ogles will face Democratic state Sen. Heidi Campbell in November. The new district favored Donald Trump over Joe Biden by 12 percentage points in 2020.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Marshall County, TN
Government
County
Marshall County, TN
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
County
Davidson County, TN
Davidson County, TN
Government
Davidson County, TN
Elections
Tennessee State
Tennessee Elections
City
Nashville, TN
Newsweek

Trump 'Will Be Prosecuted' and 'Is Going Down,' Glenn Kirschner Predicts

Former federal prosecutor Glenn Kirschner predicted Saturday that Donald Trump "will be prosecuted" in state and federal court, asserting that the former president "is going down." Some prominent legal experts have repeatedly floated the possibility that an ongoing probe in Georgia's Fulton County could lead to criminal charges against the...
POTUS
Toby Hazlewood

Marjorie Taylor-Greene And 19 Other Republicans Voted Against a Bill To Prevent Human-Trafficking and Help Victims

Marjorie Taylor-GreeneGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. On July 26, Georgia's Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor-Greene was one of just 20 House Republicans who voted against the Frederick Douglass Trafficking Victims Prevention & Protection Reauthorization Act of 2022. Given that the bill was intended to put in place measures to prevent human-trafficking, to punish those who commit the crime and to help those who have been victim of it, her motivation to vote against seems hard to understand.
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Beth Harwell
Person
Larry Ellison
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene says she ‘would be honoured’ to join Trump on 2024 presidential ticket

Republican Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene has publicly come out in support of the notion that she could hitch a ride on Donald Trump’s potential bid for the presidency in 2024, stating that she’d be “honoured” to run alongside him as his vice-president.“I think if he asked me I would definitely give that some strong consideration,” she said when asked by hosts during an interview on America’s Real Voice last week whether she’d be interested in being the twice-impeached president’s running mate.“I love President Trump. I never hide that fact,” she added, emphasising how she has both a “great relationship”...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#Republicans#Congressional District#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#Election Federal#Democratic#Gop#House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Advocate Andy

Faith Group Calls on Senators Blackburn, Hagerty to Support Inflation Reduction Act

Southern Christian Coalition points to "Christian values" in climate, healthcare effort. Pastors affiliated with the Southern Christian Coalition are calling on Tennessee Senators Marsha Blackburn and Bill Hagerty to support President Biden's "Inflation Reduction Act," a legislative effort designed to address issues around climate change and healthcare by using tax policy to fund key budget priorities.
TENNESSEE STATE
NewsChannel 5 WTVF

NewsChannel 5 WTVF

31K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Nashville, Tennessee news and weather from NewsChannel 5 WTVF, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.newschannel5.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy