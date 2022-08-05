ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NewsChannel 5 WTVF

Who will face Gov. Bill Lee? Martin declares victory

By Emily West
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Vmyja_0h5MwdHP00

One Democrat will face incumbent Republican Gov. Bill Lee.

Lee has served since 2018, when he beat former Nashville mayor Karl Dean for the state’s top leader. Prior to his tenure in politics, Lee was the CEO of the Lee Company, a family-owned business based in Williamson County. He also farmed with his family in Fernvale. He never held political office until he was governor.

Three Democrats — Dr. Jason Martin, J.B. Smiley Jr., and Carnita Atwater — chose to want to face off with Lee, all three charging his leadership and guidance weren’t what state residents wanted on issues from rural healthcare, COVID-19, education and criminal justice. Lee did not face a primary challenger.

Both Martin and Smiley have hit hard on healthcare and education. Both wanted to see an expansion of Medicaid, as the legislature failed to do so under the Haslam administration with the Insure Tennessee bill.

The two have also shown concern for funding public education, staunchly opposing education savings accounts as well.

Atwater has focused largely on affordable housing for Tennesseans.

Chris Davis contributed to this report.

Comments / 36

deana
3d ago

I am very independent and conservative, but people like Lee and Trump are what is wrong with government!! I am voting for Martin!

Reply(1)
10
HC31612
4d ago

Red all the way…..we need this country stable again. Its the worst I’ve seen. This administration has really tore up this country up.

Reply(8)
12
unicorns are real
3d ago

Go go go Dr Martin! Time to deseat Lee and send him back to his heating cooling company where he should have stayed!! Lee is wrong for Tennessee!

Reply
6
Related
tennesseelookout.com

Corker leads Tennessee group urging ‘yes’ vote on anti-slavery amendment

Former U.S. Sen. Bob Corker will lead a statewide, bipartisan coalition of elected leaders urging Tennesseans to approve a measure that would remove language permitting a form of slavery from the Tennessee Constitution. The Constitution is currently worded: “That slavery and involuntary servitude, except as punishment for a crime, whereof...
TENNESSEE STATE
Advocate Andy

TN Pastors Challenge Senators Blackburn, Hagerty Over Refusal to Support Insulin Price Cap

Tennessee Senators were among lawmakers opposing insulin price relief measure. Tennessee pastors affiliated with the Southern Christian Coalition condemned Senators Marsha Blackburn and Bill Hagerty for their votes against a measure that would have capped the monthly price of insulin at $35. The measure was a part of the Inflation Reduction Act and ultimately failed by three votes. While the overall bill passed, the insulin measure was not included in the final bill.
TENNESSEE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Legislature#Tennessee#Politics State#Republican#The Lee Company#Democrats#Medicaid#Tennesseans
wmot.org

Harshest sentence so far imposed on Jan. 6 Capitol rioter from Tennessee

(Mike Osborne) — A Federal judge has handed down the longest sentence imposed so far for a Tennessean who participated in the 2021 riot in the U.S. Capitol. The Department of Justice announced late last week that Cannon County resident Matthew Baggott pleaded guilty in April to a single count of Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct.
TENNESSEE STATE
wjle.com

Stage Set for November Tennessee General Election

The stage is set for the Tennessee General Election on November 8th. On the ballot will be candidates for Governor, U.S. House of Representatives, and Tennessee House of Representatives. Incumbent Republican Governor Bill Lee will be challenged by Democrat Jason Brantley Martin. Statewide, Governor Lee, who ran unopposed in the...
TENNESSEE STATE
The Associated Press

Kentucky candidates struggle when describing 2020 election

FANCY FARM, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky Republicans came to the state’s premier political event this weekend intent on winning elections in November and beyond, but some candidates aspiring to become governor had a hard time coming to terms with Donald Trump’s defeat in 2020. They gave parsed or tortured responses when asked if Democrat Joe Biden’s victory over Trump for the presidency was fairly decided. Their tiptoeing was a sign of Trump’s continued hold on many in the GOP, including in Kentucky, which he easily carried twice. That influence was evident Saturday as Trump supporters held large “Trump Won” signs as people gathered for the political speaking at the Fancy Farm picnic in western Kentucky. The signs — promoting Trump’s false claims of a rigged 2020 election — drew cheers from Republican faithful. The stump-style speaking at the picnic — shown on statewide TV — is a rite of passage for statewide candidates in Kentucky. The GOP gubernatorial hopefuls will face off for the party’s nomination next May.
KENTUCKY STATE
Tennessee Lookout

“Get DC out of Tennessee,” says Republican congressional nominee Ogles

Late Thursday night, supporters of Maury County Mayor Andy Ogles celebrated winning the Fifth Congressional District Republican primary after a bruising, attack-filled campaign. Once early votes started to come in, Ogles held a strong lead over former Tennessee House Speaker Beth Harwell and continued to lead throughout the night.  Ogles, former director of Americans for […] The post “Get DC out of Tennessee,” says Republican congressional nominee Ogles appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
MAURY COUNTY, TN
wgnsradio.com

Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford Adds Well-Known Community Member to Board of Directors

MURFREESBORO, TN - Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford has announced that Kristin Demos, longtime Vice President of Brand and Retail for Demos Brands, has joined the hospital’s board of directors. The Middle Tennessee State University graduate is a past president of the Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford Foundation Board and has a rich history of giving back to the community.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Four Metro Nashville Charter amendments pass due to overwhelming vote

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Residents in Davidson County reportedly voted overwhelming to pass four amendments to Metro Nashville’s Charter that will enable the city’s government to better severe its citizens Thursday. “These important changes to Metro’s governing document will make our job providing critical services to residents more...
NASHVILLE, TN
Advocate Andy

Faith Group Calls on Senators Blackburn, Hagerty to Support Inflation Reduction Act

Southern Christian Coalition points to "Christian values" in climate, healthcare effort. Pastors affiliated with the Southern Christian Coalition are calling on Tennessee Senators Marsha Blackburn and Bill Hagerty to support President Biden's "Inflation Reduction Act," a legislative effort designed to address issues around climate change and healthcare by using tax policy to fund key budget priorities.
TENNESSEE STATE
NewsChannel 5 WTVF

NewsChannel 5 WTVF

31K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Nashville, Tennessee news and weather from NewsChannel 5 WTVF, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.newschannel5.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy