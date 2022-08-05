ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nationwide teacher shortage hitting crisis level as students head back to school

By KAYLA GASKINS
foxnebraska.com
 4 days ago
Wbaltv.com

11 TV Hill: Baltimore schools seeks to hire 800 teachers

The start of a new academic year is just weeks away, but before children return to class, Central Maryland schools face another problem: finding teachers. "I'm always concerned when we have vacancies, yes, because it affects the education of students, and, this year, across the state and across the nation, it's even more vacancies than usual," said Cindy Sexton, president of the Teachers Association of Baltimore County.
Wbaltv.com

Maryland teenagers competing in golf tourney in Pikesville

PIKESVILLE, Md. — Seven Maryland teenagers are competing in the UHY Baltimore Junior at the Woodholme Country Club in Pikesville. That's a national American Junior Golf Association qualifier and open championship. The American Junior Golf Association Qualifier takes place Monday, and the UHY Baltimore Junior Championship takes place Tuesday...
foxbaltimore.com

As tensions rise over squeegee kids one website aims to help

BALTIMORE, (WBFF) — The age old issue of squeegee kids has come to a head in recent weeks following the death of Timothy Reynolds in early July. A 15-year-old squeegee kid has since been indicted for his death. It’s just one example of the heightened tension between drivers and...
CBS Baltimore

Maryland football player's heat stroke death sparks health awareness campaign

BALTIMORE -- It's been nearly four years since the death of Maryland offensive lineman Jordan McNair.The 19-year-old man died from a heatstroke back in 2018.Since then, the Jordan McNair Foundation has been working to raise awareness of heat-related injuries across the country.Today, the organization launched its new partnership with Morgan State University."Listen to your bodies" is the message Marty McNair, the father of Jordan McNair, is drilling into the minds of student-athletes."We're here to learn about football but also to learn about the importance to take care of your bodies," according to Morgan State University football coach Damon Wilson.Marty said...
weaa.org

Toys "R" Us Reopens In Maryland

(Baltimore, MD) -- Toys "R" Us is back open in Annapolis and Gaithersburg in time for the holiday shopping season. The iconic children's toy store has reopened inside Macy's locations in Maryland and eight other states. All locations are set to be complete by mid-October. The reopenings come after Toys...
foxbaltimore.com

Mom sheds new light on Squeegee proceeds

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — City leaders have long refused to clear squeegee kids out of city intersections insisting that many of them are simply struggling for survival. "They are often doing this work to put food on the table so their families can eat, to help pay bills so the lights can stay on," said Mayor Brandon Scott in November.
WTOP

Dessert shop wants to ‘make life sweeter’ for DC region

This is part of WTOP’s continuing coverage of people making a difference from our community authored by Stephanie Gaines-Bryant. Read more of that coverage. A Prince George’s County baker said her mission is to “make life sweeter one dessert at a time” for residents of D.C., Maryland and Virginia.
CBS Baltimore

Maryland law shields boy from charges in teen's shooting

BALTIMORE -- A 9-year-old Baltimore boy who was allegedly playing with a loaded handgun when it discharged and killed a 15-year-old girl will not face criminal charges.The boy was handling the gun at a Linnard Street home Saturday night when it accidentally discharged and a round struck Nykayia Strawder in the head, witnesses told police. Strawder was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.It remains unclear how the boy got hold of the firearm, which police later recovered.Under a new Maryland juvenile justice law, children under the age of 13 cannot be charged with a crime, and those...
Wbaltv.com

Sinai Hospital plans to build new 125,000-square-foot outpatient cancer center

Sinai Hospital is planning to build a new 125,000-square-foot cancer center to provide more treatment options to patients. Sinai is building the new facility to consolidate its outpatient cancer resources into one building at its northwest Baltimore campus. The Sinai Hospital Cancer Center, designed by Wilmot Sanz, of Rockville, is expected to be completed by 2025.
wypr.org

David Jaros on three important trials Baltimore will be watching

Today, it's Midday on the Law. Tom's guest for the hour is David Jaros, associate professor of law at the University of Baltimore School of Law, and Faculty Director of the School's Center for Criminal Justice Reform. Baltimore City State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby did not prevail in the primary election...
WBOC

Wind Industry Jobs on the Way to Maryland’s Eastern Shore

SALISBURY, Md. - The state of Maryland on Wednesday landed a $23 million grant to create and train an offshore wind workforce. The initiative, called Maryland Works for Wind, will bring thousands of jobs to the Eastern Shore. With the help of this grant and investments from Orsted, a company that specializes in sustainable energy, in a few years wind turbines will spin off the coast of Maryland. In preparation for that, construction and long-term maintenance jobs must be created.
Wbaltv.com

Another hot one for Maryland with high humidity and heat index

Meteorologist Chelsea Ingram says Monday will continue the trend of hot and humid days with temps in the 90's, but expect the heat index to reach the 100's. It will be the hottest around 3 p.m. so be careful outdoors. There is a chance of a isolated afternoon thunderstorms starting around 1 p.m. for the Baltimore metro area.
