Nationwide teacher shortage hitting crisis level as students head back to school

BALTIMORE -- It's been nearly four years since the death of Maryland offensive lineman Jordan McNair.The 19-year-old man died from a heatstroke back in 2018.Since then, the Jordan McNair Foundation has been working to raise awareness of heat-related injuries across the country.Today, the organization launched its new partnership with Morgan State University."Listen to your bodies" is the message Marty McNair, the father of Jordan McNair, is drilling into the minds of student-athletes."We're here to learn about football but also to learn about the importance to take care of your bodies," according to Morgan State University football coach Damon Wilson.Marty said...

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO