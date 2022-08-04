ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Padres fall short of rare five-game sweep against Rockies

By Jeff Sanders
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 4 days ago

The Padres' Juan Soto reacts after his 109-mph line drive was caught and turned into a double play in the fourth inning Thursday against the Colorado Rockies at Petco Park. (K.C. Alfred/The San Diego Union-Tribune)

This high wasn’t going to last forever.

Joe Musgrove failed to complete five innings for the first time this season, an overhauled Padres lineup went scoreless in the first five innings and a comeback fizzled in a 7-3 loss to the Rockies, snapping a five-game winning streak in the middle of a dizzying week.

“Things just didn’t go our way,” Padres third baseman Manny Machado said. “It had been going our way for a couple days. It can’t be like that all season.”

Maybe not, but it sure felt like it.

The Padres had never won four times in a five-game series, let alone swept such a series when their deadline acquisitions — headlined by Juan Soto — seemed to help them power through Tuesday’s doubleheader sweep and on Wednesday overwhelm a Colorado team that had won eight of the first 11 meetings this season.

But the misfortune that has dogged them throughout this year against the Rockies returned Thursday at Petco Park.

Brandon Drury watched helplessly as Sam Hilliard went above the wall to rob him of a two-run homer in the second inning. Soto lined into a 109-mph double play after Machado walked to open the fourth. The next inning, Machado got just under a 103-mph drive to left field on a ball that again fell safely into Hilliard’s glove to leave the bases loaded.

By the time something ­ went their way — Soto’s gift triple falling between center fielder Yonathan Daza and right fielder Charlie Blackmon to start a two-run rally in the sixth — the Rockies had amassed a 6-0 lead for left-hander Kyle Freeland.

“I thought we had good at-bats off Freeland all day,” Drury said. “Just some balls were hit really hard right at guys. We just couldn’t get anything rolling.”

Tough luck had something to do with that hole, too.

Ryan McMahon’s 110-mph double in the third followed Brian Severn’s 86-mph single and a 79-mph single by Blackmon, both to left field. A 61-mph single from Blackmon and an RBI double that turned around Soto in right set up McMahon’s three-run homer to center on a 106-mph line in the fifth.

All told, Musgrove struck out six but tied a season-high with six runs allowed on eight hits and a walk in 4 2/3 innings in his first start since finalizing a five-year, $100 million extension on Monday.

It was also his first start on four days’ rest in two months, something to ponder as tries to iron out what’s been off over his last four starts (7.29 ERA).

“I’m at the point right now in the year where I don’t feel great with the delivery,” Musgrove said after throwing just 68 of his 101 pitches for strikes. “I feel a little inconsistent. Every season it comes at some point. You just … got to try to find a way to pull out of it. I’m still competing. I’m not far off. I look at the video and it’s hard to see what looks different. But there is something off in there and we’ll work hard this week to figure it out and get back on track.”

The new-look offense could not quite get back in the game.

Newcomer Josh Bell followed Soto’s so-called “triple” to lead off the sixth with a single to right field for the Padres’ first run on just their fourth hit of the game. Wil Myers singled with one out and Austin Nola’s two-out base-hit cut the Rockies’ lead to 6-2 before pinch-hitter Jake Cronenworth popped out in foul ground.

Bell’s groundout to third wasted Soto’s two-out double in the seventh, Myers grounded into a double play after Brandon Drury walked to start the eighth and the Rockies tacked on a run in the ninth in Tayler Scott’s second inning.

Austin Nola began the ninth with his third single, but the Padres managed just one more hit — Machado’s two-out single scored Nola after he advanced on indifference — but Soto flied out to center to end the game.

“A lot of bloop hits,” Padres manager Bob Melvin said. “Obviously the two that McMahon hit were not, but I think every other one might have been kind of a soft serve. But they made (Musgrove) throw a lot of pitches, fouled some balls off. Usually he's into the fifth inning with like 65, 70 pitches. Wasn't the case today. Really a lot of their hits today were like that, but it's gonna happen sometimes. We hit some balls hard too and had nothing to show for it.

“That's the way the game goes sometimes.”

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

