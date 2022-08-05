YWCA teams up with The Literacy Council to offer enhanced community services

A couple of weeks ago we learned that the wait is almost over for the grand opening of Mission BBQ in Rockford. In case you missed this important morsel of information, I have a friend that has been hired to manage Mission BBQ's Rockford location and he told me the projected opening date for the new restaurant on E State St. is at the beginning of October! He also told me the hiring process would begin around the second week of August, and guess what? It's officially go time!

