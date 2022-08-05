YWCA teams up with The Literacy Council to offer enhanced community services

Read on www.wifr.com
Schnucks hosting food drive
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - All Schnucks locations will be hosting a “Shop Out Hunger” food drive that started on Monday to support local food pantries, homeless shelters and transition houses. The food drive will be from Monday, August 8 to Monday, August 15. The most requested food items...
WIFR
Rockford Public Schools still hiring for the school year
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford Public Schools will showcase more than 100 positions at a second hiring event. Jobseekers can apply from 10 to 2 p.m., Thursday, August 11, at Constance Lane Elementary, 620 Gregory Street, Rockford. A $3,000 sign on bonus is being offered for bus drivers, nutrition and...
WIFR
DEFY Beloit shares gifts of hope with survivors
BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - A domestic abuse advocacy program in Beloit will help their clients with transportation costs this week, thanks to a gift from their community. DEFY Domestic Abuse Beloit received 34 gas cards to help curb increased cost of transportation. Gift cards of $15 each came from the Women’s Fund of the Stateline Community Foundation.
WIFR
Rockford church gives out more than 200 backpacks to students in need
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It’s finally August and that means it’s back to school season so one Stateline church is celebrating accordingly with the third annual car show and back to school family fun day. Riverside Assembly of God organized the fun and was able to give away...
WIFR
Community, vendors raise funds to stock Kibble Korner’s shelves
LOVES PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - Seven local vendors and artists collaborate to help the only pet food pantry in Winnebago County fill its shelves as demand for services at Kibble Korner in Loves Park increased 40% in the last year. Community members assist the pet food pantry with donations Saturday...
100fmrockford.com
Stuff the Bus today to help Rockford-area students get the supplies they need
ROCKFORD — You can help kids in the Rockford area get the school supplies they need by donating to Stuff the Bus today at the Buccifero Family McDonald’s, 314 N. Mulford Road. Today is the final day of the weeklong school supplies drive. You can donate at the...
WIFR
Bark in the Park teaches pet safety and promotes Rockford-area businesses
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Saturday was for the dogs as Rockford joined in on the fun with a bark in park free community gathering of local canine organizations. Sponsored by Illinois State Representative Dave Vella, the event had training demonstrations, pet safety tips and dog related goods from local vendors.
Rockford business supports city’s child rock stars
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Local businesses put on an event to support Rockford’s own “School of Rock.” The rock and roll institute’s summer finale was held in collaboration with Culture Shock Clothing and Records, 2239 Charles St. They turned a parking lot into a stage, where people of all ages could enjoy the live music […]
aroundptown.com
The 151st Whiteside County Fair Will Honor the Venhuizen Family as Friend of the Fair
Since 1989, the Whiteside County Fair Board has sought to honor those who have made an extra effort to support and make the annual Fair, Aug. 16th-20th, as much fun as possible for all those who participate and attend the many shows and events. The Whiteside County Fair Board is...
100fmrockford.com
LADIWORKZ, a resource for entrepreneurs of all kinds, moves to new spot in Loves Park
LOVES PARK — When you work with Brandi Morris you can get exposure to the entertainment industry, resources to build your business and access to a co-work space. What you won’t get is sugarcoating. Morris has a way of bluntly assessing her clients. It’s a straightforward approach that...
WIFR
Poplar Grove alpaca farm and fiber mill is animal safe haven
POPLAR GROVE, Ill. (WIFR) - County fair season is in full swing, and members of one Poplar Grove family are making the rounds. However, they aren’t taking cows or pigs to fairs - they’re showing alpacas. When you drive by Alpaca Pines Farm and Fiber Mill, which is...
Vacant Freeport house knocked off foundation due to rain
FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Heavy rain in Freeport on Sunday and Monday has caused a vacant home to start sliding off of its foundation. The house, which is on Douglas Street, has been a topic of discussion for destruction in the past. The community reportedly had a meeting sometime ago to tear the house down, […]
Illinois’ Newest Mission BBQ Location Will Begin Hiring Heroes Next Week
A couple of weeks ago we learned that the wait is almost over for the grand opening of Mission BBQ in Rockford. In case you missed this important morsel of information, I have a friend that has been hired to manage Mission BBQ's Rockford location and he told me the projected opening date for the new restaurant on E State St. is at the beginning of October! He also told me the hiring process would begin around the second week of August, and guess what? It's officially go time!
WIFR
Rockford Park District opens Alpine Hills Adventure Park Trails
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford Park District officially opens a brand new area for the community to get active with Alpine Hills Adventure Park Trails. Roughly 1.2 miles of multi-use natural surface trails have been constructed for the community to utilize daily. The trails wind throughout the park and...
Some Call These Midwestern Foods Gross–Are They Right Or Not?
Over the weekend, I got an email note from a friend who formerly lived here in the Rockford area. In the email, he included a link to a piece about "classic" Midwestern food dishes he found on a website. After pointing out that he himself had lived in the Midwest...
WIFR
Permanent mail-in voting begins August 10
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - According to the U.S. Census, over 69% of voters used non-traditional voting methods in the 2020 election-nearly a third more than in 2016. As a result, Illinois’ governing body is making voting easier for citizens going forward. The Illinois Senate passed Bill 825 in early...
Freeport’s Krape Park barricaded due to fast moving water
FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Parts of Stephenson County got a foot of rain in 24 hours over Sunday and Monday. Many roads in Freeport were impassible Monday morning, and Krope Park was temporarily barricaded up due to fast moving water. The Yellow Creek runs through the park. The main drive and parking lot were open, […]
Roscoe residents get muddy to keep Illinois beautiful
ROSCOE, Ill. (WTVO) — Hundreds of people chose to get dirty on a hot, steamy Saturday for a good cause. It was the annual mud volleyball tournament at Riverside Park, 5215 River St. People were having fun in the sun and keeping cool in the mud, but more than that has kept people coming back […]
WIFR
Apple cider donut enthusiasts wanted at Curran’s Orchard
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Curran’s Orchard is set to open for the fall on August 20. However, owner Pat Curran says only two people have stopped in to apply. The orchard is usually staffed by nearly 30 people. Last year, Curran says he had about 13. “I was proud...
Fire at Rockford church causes $3M in damages
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A fire at a Rockford church Monday morning caused $3 million in damages. The Rockford Fire Department responded to St. James Rockford Church, 428 N. 2nd St., around 6:45 a.m. for reports of a commercial structure fire, according to the department. Firefighters found smoke showing from the roof of the church […]
