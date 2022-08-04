ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

milwaukeemag.com

The Best Things to Do This Week, According to Our Editors: Aug. 8

1. Go to Madison for the Great Taste of the Midwest. The best beer event I’ve ever been to – and that includes the Great American Beer Festival in Denver – is this Saturday. It’s the Great Taste of the Midwest, a huge, nonprofit beer festival put on by the Madison homebrewing club since 1987. That’s a long time to get things right, and the Great Taste is so beloved by everyone in attendance, from festgoers to brewer staff to the legion of volunteers, because it focuses on the experience for the 200-some breweries as much as the guests. Its setting – outdoors in the beautiful lakeside Olin Park – is tough to beat, too. Tickets sell out in hours every year, but if you show up at the park the morning of, you should be able to find a ticket or two being resold at its $70 face value. And the “Great Taste Eve” events – tap takeovers and other parties featuring breweries that don’t usually sell in Wisconsin – on Friday night throughout Madison are a throwback to the days when beer events in bars and restaurants really were events.
MILWAUKEE, WI
milwaukeemag.com

What to See at Sculpture Milwaukee This Year

Sculpture Milwaukee is back! Roughly a dozen new sculptures are being installed throughout the city – mostly along Wisconsin Avenue – and will remain on view at least through October. “We are working with these world-class artists and curators to come in and guest-curate the show,” says Brian...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Northwestern Mutual ‘Sunday Family Fun Day’ at Summerfest grounds

MILWAUKEE - Sunday, Aug. 7 was "Sunday Family Fun Day" at Milwaukee's Northwestern Mutual Community Park. The event was put on by the Northwestern Mutual Foundation and Milwaukee World Festival, Inc. It featured family-friendly programming at the Northwestern Mutual Community Park inside Maier Festival Park. Some of the activities included...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Vintage motorcycles roar into Deer District

MILWAUKEE — Vintage motorcycles rode into Milwaukee's Deer District on Sunday. The Brewtown Rumble is a free motorcycle show featuring motorcycles that are 35 years or older. A select number of bikes received a special honor. "For this year, we probably have about 60 bikes in the show, and...
MILWAUKEE, WI
MATC Times

1318 N. Van Buren St.

Downtown 2-bedroom! Dog Friendly! Heat Included! - This 2 bedroom Milwaukee apartment has a large living area, good sized bedroom, and so much closet space. This apartment has two large rooms and could be used as a 2 bedroom or a 1 bed with an office space. Enjoy beautiful bright room with French doors, clean, and in a great location. This apartment is perfect for grad students, young professionals, or anyone looking to live in a quiet building while being close to all the fun and energy of the Eastside. Both cat and dog friendly, this apartment truly is a great find!
MILWAUKEE, WI
MATC Times

4340 - 4356 W. Loomis Rd.

1 Bedroom 1 Bath Heat Included - **Rent range $900/month to $950/month**. FREE OFF STREET PARKING! The units at 4340 W Loomis Rd LLC are either 1 bedroom fully remodeled apartments. Spacious with double closets in the bedroom, this property features some partial and fully remodeled apartments with laminate wood flooring and updated kitchens and bathrooms. Located on the intersection of Loomis and Layton, this property features easy access to the freeway and bus lines. Tenants of this building are within walking distance to Konkel Park and can enjoy the Sunday Farmer’s Market, volleyball courts and events throughout the year. Southridge mall is a short drive away, as well as all of the shops and restaurants on busy 76th St. Tenants with children are close to Edgerton Elementary school and Greenfield High School.
GREENFIELD, WI
509 3 Mile Rd.

509 3 Mile Rd.

Newly Renovated 2 Bedroom Apartment - Tastefully updated apartments on the north side of Racine. You will be just minutes away from grocery shopping, less than a mile away from Lake Michigan, and very close to the Racine Zoo! Each unit features 2 bedrooms with hardwood style laminate. Bathrooms are newly remodeled with updated lighting fixtures and a vanity. The living rooms have brand new ceiling fans and a walk out deck in upper units and walk out entrance in the lower units. Kitchens feature new cabinets and a refrigerator and stove. Coin operated laundry is available in the basement.
RACINE, WI
Politics
Biking
Arts
Travel
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wisconsin State Fair fights, 10 disturbances Saturday alone

WEST ALLIS, Wis. - After a series of fights at the Wisconsin State Fair, organizers said they plan to make sure people know what the policy is to get in if you're underage. Wisconsin State Fair officials said more signs will be going up, noting that if you're under 18, you must be with a parent or legal guardian after 6 p.m., and that person must be 21 or older.
WEST ALLIS, WI
WISN

Wisconsin State fairgoers noticing higher prices

WEST ALLIS, Wis. — This year, Wisconsin State Fair patrons are shelling out more cash. People who have kids may be spending a lot of time in Spin City, where $40 gets you a wristband for unlimited rides during the day, but all that riding makes people hungry, and the State Fair bill keeps going up.
WEST ALLIS, WI
MATC Times

2024 Golf Ave & 3110-3134 Northwestern Avenue

Two Bedroom - Racine - Come and enjoy this large two bedroom, one bathroom apartment along Northwestern Avenue in Racine. Each building here is a four unit apartment complex with a coin-operated washer/dryer in the basement. Tenant pays for heat/electric. 1 car only, restrictions and fees apply. No basement storage allowed.
RACINE, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

REAL ESTATE | Festival Foods announces opening date in Hartford, WI

Hartford, WI – After purchasing the property in December 2020 Festival Foods, 1275 Bell Avenue, is finally announcing its opening date. It was December 28, 2020 when WashingtonCountyInsider.com broke the story about the sale of the property to Festival Foods. Both parcels sold to MKB Hartford II LLC for...
HARTFORD, WI
WISN

Pet of the week: Marlin

SAUKVILLE, Wis. — Meet our pet of the week, Marlin, from Ozaukee Human Society. Marlin is a 5-month-old puppy weighing 23 pounds. The Wisconsin Humane Society works diligently to rescue animals like Marlin. If you're interested in learning more about Marlin, W.H.S. encourages you to call 414-264-6257. Dogs, cats...
SAUKVILLE, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Wisconsin native competes center stage at 2022 CrossFit Games

MADISON, Wis. — The CrossFit Games are underway in Madison and for the next few days some of the world’s strongest athletes will gather at the Alliant Energy Center. While some athletes have to travel great lengths to prove themselves on Madison’s stomping grounds, Julie Ackermann was born in Sheboygan, Wisconsin, and went to college right in Madison.
MADISON, WI
WISN

Five people shot in 75 minutes Saturday in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are looking for shooters in five separate shootings that happened within 75 minutes of each other Saturday evening. Police said the first shooting happened near 16th and Mitchell streets at about 7:40 p.m. A 23-year-old man was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.
MILWAUKEE, WI

