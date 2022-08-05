Illinois sandwich shop making changes after menu controversy

Read on khqa.com
Food distribution box serving Quincy's east side
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — A community food distribution box now stands in front of the Maine Pointe East mobile home park at 3600 Maine in Quincy. Blessing-Rieman College of Nursing & Health Sciences students, faculty and staff; three Quincy businesses; and the Blessing Hospital Construction Department all made the food box a reality.
This Nearly Million Dollar Quincy, Illinois Home Has a Huge Barn
It may not be the most expensive home available in Quincy, Illinois right now, but it's close if that's not the case. It's an epic nearly million dollar estate that also includes a huge barn. The fact that I spent a lot of time at my grandma's farm growing up...
Positivity and fun at local alpaca farm
PLYMOUTH, Ill (KHQA) — Even though it was hot out, that didn't stop parents and children from taking a visit to a rural Plymouth farm to see alpacas. Little Creek Alpaca hosted a back to school bash featuring a variety of entertainment from music, singing, a puppet show and of course touching and feeding alpacas.
Council approves recommendation for Southern Airways Express
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — The Quincy City Council on Monday night has given its blessing to the Aeronautics Committee's recommendation for a new Essential Air Service provider at Quincy Regional Airport. Last week, the Committee chose a bid by Southern Airways Express over Boutique Air to provide EAS service...
Gift card scams on the rise in Quincy
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — The Quincy Police Department is warning residents about an uptick in gift card scams in the area. They are reminding everyone that law enforcement agencies will never call with threats of arrest, frozen assets, loss of benefits, etc. unless you pay a fee over the phone.
Northeast Missouri man hurt when minibike slams into parked vehicle
WAYLAND, Mo. — A northeast Missouri man was injured when his minibike hit a parked vehicle. It happened at 8:45 p.m. Saturday on North Main Street in Wayland, Missouri. State troopers said a minibike operated by Shane McWilliams, 43, of Wayland, veered off the right side of the street and slammed into a parked vehicle.
Hannibal man sentenced on gun charges
A Hannibal man on Monday was sentenced to prison after he was caught with stolen firearms in 2020. Ronald Allen, 46, was sentenced to five years and three months in prison. Hannibal police and the Ralls County Sheriff’s Office were investigating the theft of firearms when they located Allen on Dec. 24, 2020 in a home in Hannibal.
St. Louis woman in Pike County Jail facing drug charges
PITTSFIELD, Ill. — A St. Louis woman was arrested in Pittsfield and now is in the Pike County Jail facing drug charges. The Pike County Sheriff’s Department conducted a traffic stop on a 2001 Mazda at 2:14 a.m. July 30 on Washington Street near Shetland Drive in Pittsfield. After an investigation, the driver, Christina A. Casteel, 44, was arrested on the following charges:
Two from Plainville arrested in Hull on drug charges
HULL, Ill. — A man and a woman from Plainville were arrested July 15 on drug charges. The Pike County Sheriff’s Department, while working for the Village of Hull, conducted a traffic stop at 4:42 p.m. July 15 on State Highway 106 on the west edge of Hull on a silver 2007 Dodge truck.
Baylis man lodged in Pike County Jail after firearms, ammunition seized during search warrant
BAYLIS, Ill. — A Baylis man is in the Pike County Jail after being arrested on firearms charges. The Pike County Sheriff’s Department executed two court-authorized search warrants at separate locations in Baylis on July 31. During the execution of the warrants, firearms and firearms ammunition were located and seized.
