McKinney Fire containment improves; Yeti and Alex Fire Complex causes new evacuations in Siskiyou

Five media outlets are under investigation for their conduct while reporting events during the McKinney Fire, the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office said. “I’d like the public to know we are actively investigating complaints of the media’s conduct during the McKinney Fire. I am in communication with the (Siskiyou County) District Attorney’s Office about these allegations, and once our investigation is complete, we will be submitting it to the District Attorney,” Sheriff Jeremiah LaRue stated in a Facebook post Monday.

SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA ・ 15 HOURS AGO