McKinney Fire containment improves; Yeti and Alex Fire Complex causes new evacuations in Siskiyou

Mount Shasta Herald
Under hot and dry conditions, crews make progress on McKinney Fire
Under crackling dry conditions and temperatures still reaching near 100 degrees in northern Siskiyou County, containment around the largest fire in California this year reached 40% Sunday. At 60,271 acres, the McKinney Fire 15 miles west of Yreka grew only 127 acres from Saturday to Sunday, according to the California...
Mount Shasta Herald
McKinney Fire updates: Containment rises to 30%
Containment on the McKinney Fire in western Siskiyou County has risen to 30%, up from 10% during the prior few days, fire officials said at a community meeting on Friday evening. The wildfire is continuing to inch up in size, measuring 60,044 acres as of Saturday morning. A survey that's...
Mount Shasta Herald
UPDATE: Siskiyou sheriff investigating media conduct during McKinney Fire
Five media outlets are under investigation for their conduct while reporting events during the McKinney Fire, the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office said. “I’d like the public to know we are actively investigating complaints of the media’s conduct during the McKinney Fire. I am in communication with the (Siskiyou County) District Attorney’s Office about these allegations, and once our investigation is complete, we will be submitting it to the District Attorney,” Sheriff Jeremiah LaRue stated in a Facebook post Monday.
