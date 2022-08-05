ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan Beach, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
easyreadernews.com

About Town Redondo: Green Line meeting, Obagi calls for civility, Homeless Count results delay

A Metro meeting to gather more public feedback on the proposed Green Line extension is set for Thursday, Aug. 11, at Adams Middle School from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. The Green Line extension is slated to take one of two routes; elevated along Hawthorne Boulevard, or along an existing railroad right-of-way next to Inglewood Avenue, from Manhattan Beach Boulevard to 190th Street.
REDONDO BEACH, CA
easyreadernews.com

Skechers Invitational first televised pickleball tournament

Manhattan Beach-based Skechers will be the title sponsor of the Skechers Invitational Summer Pickleball Championships, the young, fast growing sport’s first nationally televised tournament. The Skechers Invitational will benefit the South Bay-based Friendship foundation, which helps special needs students. The tournament will feature the country’s top pickleball players, including...
MANHATTAN BEACH, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy