A Metro meeting to gather more public feedback on the proposed Green Line extension is set for Thursday, Aug. 11, at Adams Middle School from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. The Green Line extension is slated to take one of two routes; elevated along Hawthorne Boulevard, or along an existing railroad right-of-way next to Inglewood Avenue, from Manhattan Beach Boulevard to 190th Street.

REDONDO BEACH, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO