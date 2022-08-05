Drought Monitor Update: Our area remains abnormally dry

Read on www.wtok.com
Related
WTOK-TV
Umbrella weather continues for Tuesday
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Most of this week, our weather will be unsettled. We have an upper-level disturbance over our region that’s going to hang out a few days. This feature, abundant moisture, and the heat of the day will all join forces to get showers & storms popping in our area each day. The best timing for rain will continue to be the afternoon & evenings, but isolated AM showers are possible on some days. Heavy rain can be expected with these storms, and the intensity may slow you down if you’re on the road when these downpours reach you. Make sure to take it slow while driving through storms, turn on your headlights, allow plenty of space between you and the car in front of you, and turn on your hazards if you’re driving through blinding rain so that the car behind you can see you. Rainfall estimates could get up to an inch daily (locally more).
WTOK-TV
Afternoon thunderstorms expected Monday
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Monday! It is the first full week of school for the start of the new school year. A very beautiful day is ahead, but you want to plan and prepare for the heat and some late afternoon storms. We are expecting a high near 90 degrees today. So, be sure to stay hydrated throughout the day, and pack extra water bottles for the kids all week. The heat does stick around tomorrow also despite our high temperatures falling below average it is still important to practice heat safety tips.
WTOK-TV
Rainy start to your back to school forecast
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Most of us saw scattered showers and thunderstorms across the area and it is going to be another similar day for your back-to-school commute tomorrow. As you are heading out the door, we should remain mostly dry across much of our area, but we will see a chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms to work their way into our area in the afternoon. Make sure you pack an umbrella for the second half of the day and a couple of extra water bottles as the heat is going to be an issue. Temperatures will sit in the lower 90s but feel like temperatures can range in the upper 90s and possibly even over 100 degrees.
WTOK-TV
Greater Meridian Health Clinic reaches out during National Health Centers Week
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Greater Meridian Health Clinic is celebrating National Health Centers Week. The agency offered free health screenings and care packages Monday at LOVE’s Kitchen. “We want to let the community know that we’re here,” said GMHC CEO Wilbert Jones. “We want to make sure that we...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WTOK-TV
Victims identified in weekend shootings
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian police are continuing to determine who is responsible for a weekend of violence. The first shooting death took place Friday night near 22nd Ave. and 22nd St. Dajon Huggins, 24, was found dead inside of a car. On Saturday night, Demarco Jimerson, 31, was found...
WTOK-TV
2nd murder in violent weekend in Meridian
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A man was shot and killed in the 3400 block of State Blvd. around 9 p.m. Saturday, according to Meridian Police. MPD said the man was transported to a local hospital and was pronounced dead there. This is the second murder in as many days in...
WTOK-TV
The MAX hosts First Saturday ‘Beat the Heat’ events
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The MAX in downtown Meridian hosted several special activities this weekend for its first Saturday ‘Beat the Heat’ line-up of events. This First Saturday featured a drumming demonstration and some creative workshops ranging from crafts, music business, and guitar. The drumming demonstration showcased three...
WTOK-TV
Knights football returns to the Kingdom
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - MHSAA football has returned as schools are now holding their first practices of the week and one of those teams was West Lauderdale as the Knights finally returned to the Kingdom. The Knights had a successful season last year as they made it to the post...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WTOK-TV
Meridian Housing Authority Resident Advisory Board supports bond issue
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Housing Authority Resident Advisory Board announced its support for the $34 million Meridian school bond issue. The school bond election will be Tuesday, Aug. 9. Eight out of the 9 members read a prepared statement at a news conference Monday to show their support.
WTOK-TV
Back to school bashes
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -People all around the community are gearing up for back-to-school. There have been so many events hosted around our community to help get families ready for the first day of school. Today the children’s museum of Mississippi in Meridian and the Meridian Parks and Rec both hosted back-to-school events that offered free school supplies and vouchers. These events gave the community an opportunity to come together to help get kids and parents ready for back to school in times when prices for supplies seem to be increasing. We talked with a local mother who shared her concerns with back to school and making sure her child was going to be ready for everything.
WTOK-TV
Family gathers to honor the life of Zy’Kerioun Brown
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The family of Zy’Kerioun Brown is still searching for answers after the five-year-old was killed a year ago while lying on the couch in his own living room. The family held a gathering and balloon release in memory of Brown. “It’s good for the family...
WTOK-TV
Sideline View with Dale McKee
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss head into the 2022 season hoping to match last year’s historic 10-win season in 2021. It was the Rebels’ first 10-win regular season in the history of the football program. Ole Miss accomplished several highs last season as they won all seven home games for the first time in 29 years in finishing 11th in the final College Coaches Football Poll. Kiffin will have his hands full replacing 14 starters to fill several big holes on both sides of the ball. Kiffin has holes to fill in several spots, but his main focus is finding a quarterback. Ole Miss opens the season on September 3, as they will host Troy University.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WTOK-TV
Meridian Public School District goes back to school
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -School bells are ringing, and halls are filling up with students in the Meridian School District. Students made their way to the classroom this morning as it was the first day of school. Backpacks, notebooks, and smiling faces are things a student must have as school gets...
WTOK-TV
One man killed in his car in Meridian murder
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - One man was found dead in his car after being shot around 10 P.M. Friday night in Meridian, according to Meridian Police Department Lt. Heather Luebbers. Lt. Luebbers said the victim was discovered on 22nd Ave. and 22 St., just South of Meridian High School. There...
Comments / 0