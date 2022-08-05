Read on www.kezi.com
kezi.com
Several structures lost in large Springfield fire
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- Eugene Springfield Fire crews battled a large fire involving multiple buildings in the 1800 block of Inland Way near Dorris Ranch in Springfield Sunday afternoon. Firefighters were hampered by a lack of hydrants in the area and used water tenders to bring water in to the scene,...
kezi.com
Cedar Creek Fire expands, officials commit more resources to containment
OAKRIDGE, Ore. -- The Cedar Creek Fire burning near Oakridge is burning 3,234 acres as of Monday morning, but officials say more crews and equipment is on the way to battle the blaze. Officials said that on Sunday, August 7, the fire was burning most intensely on its northwest and...
kezi.com
Progress made in containing Windigo and Potter Fires
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. -- Despite high temperatures and changing winds in the area, fire lines held against the Potter and Windigo Fires over August 6 and August 7 and containment efforts are continuing apace, according to officials. Officials said progress on containing the Potter and Windigo Fires was made over...
kezi.com
Lack of volunteers hampers rural fire departments
COBURG, Ore. -- As wildfires rage across Oregon, some fire departments are worried they don’t have enough volunteers to deal with emergencies. Fire officials say every agency in Lane County has a critical staffing shortage for volunteer firefighters. Chad Minter, the Fire Chief of the Coburg Fire District, said that although it’s always been tough to find volunteer firefighters it’s been particularly hard since the COVID-19 pandemic. Minter says volunteers need to step up because small fire departments like the Coburg Fire District can’t afford to pay for full time staff.
KDRV
Crews put on illegal campfire near Roseburg
ROSEBURG, Ore.-- Crews put out an illegal campfire in the Umpqua National Forest Friday night, according to U.S. Department of Agriculture Forest Service. According to officials, forest leaders were driving roads in the Steamboat drainage when they came across the fire which had flames close to three feet high. The...
kezi.com
One male body found in Willamette River
EUGENE, Ore.-- A male body was recovered in the Willamette River Sunday morning, Eugene Springfield Fire officials confirmed. The body was found floating in the river near River Wood Park in Eugene around 10:20 a.m. At this time, it is unclear what the person was doing in the water and...
kezi.com
Task force returns to Lane County from Miller Road Fire
A task force of Lane County firefighters returned from the Miller Road Fire Sunday. The Miller Road Fire is 95% contained, according to a Sunday morning update. Officials with Central Oregon Fire gave their final update on the Miller Road Fire Sunday morning. The task force consisted of 14 firefighters,...
oregontoday.net
Fatal Accident, Douglas Co., Aug. 8
IDLEYLD PARK, Ore. – A single vehicle crash on Rock Creek Road in Idleyld Park resulted in the death of a Roseburg man Thursday evening. On Thursday, August 4, 2022, at 4:30 pm, 911 dispatchers received a report of a single vehicle crash in the 6000-block of Rock Creek Road. The Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene along with Glide Fire Department, Umpqua Valley Ambulance and a law enforcement officer from the United States Forest Service. Deputies determined 81-year-old Leonard Lemings of Roseburg had been traveling south on Rock Creek Road in his 1999 Subaru Legacy when the vehicle struck the end of a bridge and rolled. Lemings was not wearing his safety belt and was ejected from the vehicle. He was pronounced deceased at the scene. The Douglas County Medical Examiner’s Office responded and is investigating the death. Next of kin has been notified. Anyone who witnessed Lemings driving immediately prior the crash is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at (541) 440-4471 referencing case #22-3253.
kezi.com
Lost mountain bicyclist rescued from Mary’s Peak after dark
CORVALLIS, Ore. -- A mountain biker was rescued from Mary’s Peak over the weekend after getting a flat tire and being separated from his riding companion, the Benton County Sheriff’s Office said. The BCSO says that at about 6 p.m. on August 6, two mountain bicyclists were riding...
kezi.com
Early morning apartment fire displaces residents
ALBANY, Ore. -- A fire on the second floor of an apartment building has displaced residents and rendered the building unusable. The Albany Fire Department says the fire occurred in the 2200 block of Elm Street in Albany on August 4. Officials say that when crews arrived, they found the second floor of the apartment building totally engulfed in flames. The fire department says that crews rescued one person from an upstairs apartment with help from Albany police.
Some fire-damaged areas reopen in Willamette National Forest
DETROIT, Ore. — Parts of the Willamette National Forest have just reopened after being shut down by the devastating wildfires of 2020. The U.S. Forest Service is welcoming visitors back, but urging them to be aware of hazards that remain. The Willamette National Forest covers a lot of the...
kezi.com
Volunteer divers in Lane County find lost wallet stuck in river for five years
LANE COUNTY, Ore. -- A group of volunteer divers with the Lane County Sheriff's Office does a river clean-up every year, and each time, they find some of the most interesting items. Jim Emery, one of the volunteer search and rescue divers, said they use this opportunity to train. "You...
kezi.com
New navigation center in Eugene set to open next week
EUGENE, Ore.-- A new navigation center, five years in the making, is aimed at tackling the homelessness crisis. “In one way it is a relief, but in another way, it is a call to action. Now the work begins,” said Pat Farr, Lane County Board Chair. “We have done a lot of work getting this place prepared, but it is a sense of relief to finally have it online. But now we start serving people, and that's what it is all about.”
oregontoday.net
Death Investigation Lane Co., Aug. 8
Update: The victim in this case has been identified as 49 year old Justin Wayne Gardner of Creswell. Original release – Friday morning at approximately 1:05am, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office received a call that someone had been stabbed at a residence in the 84000blk of Cloverdale Rd. The caller advised that her ex-husband had stabbed her boyfriend before departing the location on foot. Deputies quickly arrived on scene and attempted life-saving measures including CPR. Medics arrived and also attempted to revive him, but the victim did not survive. The victim’s identity is being withheld pending next of kin notification. An extensive area search was conducted however the suspect was not immediately located. He was identified as 42 year old Brandon Travis Lamb. Later in the morning detectives from the Lane County Sheriff’s Office, Oregon State Police, and Springfield Police Department tracked Lamb to an apartment complex near 1st St. and F St. in Springfield. He was found in a vehicle in the parking lot and taken into custody without incident. Lamb will be lodged at the Lane County Jail on charges including Assault in the Second Degree. This case is still under active investigation.
kqennewsradio.com
MAN HOSPITALIZED FOLLOWING MOTORCYCLE CRASH
A Camas Valley man was hospitalized following a motorcycle crash Thursday morning. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said at 6:00 a.m., the 22-year old was traveling south on Old Highway 99 S near Dole Road in the Myrtle Creek area. The operator said a pickup started going into his lane, which caused him to panic and lock up his rear tire. The man said the motorcycle began fishtailing and he throttled it which spun him around and into an approximately six-foot ditch.
kptv.com
kezi.com
Roseburg man dead after car crash
IDLEYLD PARK, Ore. -- An elderly man from Roseburg suffered fatal injuries during a car crash Thursday afternoon, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office reported. The DCSO says 911 operators heard a report of a car crash on Rock Creek Road in Idleyld Park at about 4:30 p.m. on August 4. Officials say DCSO deputies as well as personnel from the Glide Fire Department, Umpqua Valley Ambulance and the United States Forest Service responded.
kqennewsradio.com
kezi.com
Parts of Douglas County forests closed for firefighter, public safety
ROSEBURG, Ore. -- Parts of the Umpqua, Deschutes, Willamette and Fremont-Winema National Forests have been closed to the public to help with fire suppression efforts, the United States Forest Service said. The USFS says a large portion of the Diamond Peak Wilderness and Summit Lake area, the northern part of...
Spectacular Eugene Oregon Castle for Sale Has Unbelievable Interiors
Peek Inside This Amazing Eugene Oregon Castle For Sale. You could live like a king or queen in this amazing Eugene Oregon Castle home. Live like royalty in this unique one-of-a-kind home that has amazing amenities that'll make you want to build a moot around this spectacular property. Located at...
