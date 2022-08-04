‘Grown-ish’ Star Yara Shahidi Extends Deal With ABC To Include Collaboration With Onyx Collective

Read on www.essence.com
Related
Kelis Responds To Beyonce Removing “Milkshake” Sample
Click here to read the full article. After Kelis called out Beyonce and Pharrell for the use of “Milkshake” on the Renaissance album’s “Energy,” Bey’s team acted accordingly and removed the interpolation. As a result, the BeyHive became frustrated with Kelis, with some Beyonce fans lashing at her on social media. “This how U look, and u trying to be mad at Beyoncé ???log out Beyoncé made u relevant for 24 hrs cause no one was thinking bout u at least thank her,” one BeyHive member typed. More from VIBE.comBeyoncé's 'Renaissance' Debuts At No. 1Beyoncé Drops "Break My Soul" Remix EPBeyoncé Reportedly Removes...
Lena Dunham Reveals Big Director Penny Marshall Once Called Her Out In An Audition, But She Was Totally Right
Lena Dunham made her big career breakthrough in 2010 starring in, directing and writing her semi-autobiographical movie Tiny Furniture. But many years before that, she auditioned for the final film Penny Marshall directed called Riding in Cars with Boys. However, Dunham had a memorable experience where Marshall called her out during the audition, and looking back, she totally agrees with the filmmaker.
Essence
Nicki Minaj To Receive MTV’s Video Vanguard Award At The 2022 VMAs
The chart-topping musician will also perform at this year’s ceremony, airing live from the Prudential Center on Sunday, August 28 at 8PM ET/PT. Actress, rapper, singer, and songwriter Nicki Minaj will receive MTV’s Video Vanguard Award at the 2022 VMAs. The 5x Video Music Award winner will also...
Essence
Newlyweds Yung Joc And Kendra Robinson On The 'Tough Moments' They've Overcome And Her Love For His Kids
The couple dish on the issues they face in the new season of 'Love and Hip Hop Atlanta,' kids, career and more as they approach their first year of marriage. In November, rapper, radio host, entrepreneur and reality TV star Yung Joc, also known as Jasiel Robinson, and his wife, attorney and fellow entrepreneur Kendra Robinson, will celebrate a year of marriage. So far, the two are enjoying wedded bliss.
Comments / 0