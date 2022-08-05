ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Round Rock, TX

Round Rock’s Ragans, Thompson called up, make MLB debuts for Rangers vs. White Sox

By Billy Gates
KXAN
KXAN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21WraQ_0h5MrF7200

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — A pair of Round Rock Express players got the call every minor leaguer wants, and they’re going to play in the big leagues immediately.

Cole Ragans and Bubba Thompson were called up to the Majors by the Texas Rangers on Thursday after having terrific seasons so far in Triple-A.

Rangers sign former Cy Young winner Dallas Keuchel

Ragans didn’t factor into the decision in the Rangers’ 3-2 win but pitched well. He pitched five innings and didn’t allow an earned run with three hits. He struck out three and walked four. He left the game when it was a 1-1 tie. The Rangers scored two runs in the seventh to hold on to the win.

Thompson’s first Major League hit came on a bunt single in the bottom of the seventh inning. He finished the game 1-for-3 at the plate and he also reached base on an error. Thompson hit ninth in the order and played left field in his first MLB game.

Ragans, a 2016 first-round draft pick at No. 30 overall, has made eight starts for the Express to compile a 3.32 ERA with 48 strikeouts and 12 walks. He’s had quite a career already after needing two Tommy John surgeries in 2018 and 2019, going 1,344 days between outings when he pitched for the High-A Hickory Crawdads in May after recovering from the surgeries.

Thompson became Round Rock’s stolen-base king July 23 after he swiped his 45th bag of the season against the Las Vegas Aviators. He’s stolen four more since then to extend his franchise record to 49, and with 13 home runs and 48 RBIs to go with a .355 on-base percentage, he’s one of the Rangers’ top outfield prospects. He was the No. 26 overall selection in the 2017 MLB Draft by the Rangers.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
numberfire.com

Jonah Heim starting for Rangers on Sunday

Texas Rangers catcher Jonah Heim is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Chicago White Sox. Heim is getting the nod behind the plate, batting fifth in the order versus White Sox starter Lucas Giolito. Our models project Heim for 0.9 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.3 home runs,...
ARLINGTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Arlington, TX
Arlington, TX
Sports
Round Rock, TX
Sports
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Illinois Sports
Chicago, IL
Sports
City
Round Rock, TX
numberfire.com

Elvis Andrus starting Saturday for Oakland

Oakland Athletics infielder Elvis Andrus is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the San Francisco Giants. Andrus is getting the nod at shortstop, batting sixth in the order versus Giants starter Carlos Rodon. Our models project Andrus for 0.8 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3 RBI...
OAKLAND, CA
numberfire.com

Garrett Stubbs starting Sunday for Phillies

Philadelphia Phillies catcher Garrett Stubbs is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Washington Nationals. Stubbs is getting the nod behind the plate, batting eighth in the order versus Nationals starter Cory Abbott. Our models project Stubbs for 0.9 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.5 RBI...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cy Young
Person
Dallas Keuchel
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Mlb Draft#Round Rock Express#The Texas Rangers#Major League#The Las Vegas Aviators
KXAN

Kanye West mocks Pete Davidson after Kim Kardashian breakup

LOS ANGELES (KTLA) — Ye, the artist formerly known as Kanye West, took to Instagram early Monday morning to roast comedian Pete Davidson. The former “Saturday Night Live” actor and West’s ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, announced the end of their relationship this past Friday after dating for about 10 months. Ye/West, who lives in Hidden Hills, […]
CELEBRITIES
numberfire.com

Robinson Chirinos in Orioles' Sunday lineup

Baltimore Orioles catcher Robinson Chirinos is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Chirinos is getting the nod behind the plate, batting ninth in the order versus Pirates starter Bryse Wilson. Our models project Chirinos for 0.7 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI and 7.4...
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Texas Rangers
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Chicago White Sox
KXAN

Cardinals outslug Yankees 12-9 to complete 3-game sweep

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Nolan Arenado and Paul DeJong both homered and drove in four runs to help the St. Louis Cardinals outlast the New York Yankees 12-9 on Sunday, completing a three-game sweep. St. Louis won its season-high seventh straight in a slugfest that took 4 hours, 25...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Yardbarker

Former White Sox Pitcher Dane Dunning Dominant in 8-0 Rangers Rout

Dane Dunning blanked his former team over his seven innings of work Saturday. He allowed just one hit to the Chicago White Sox, a second-inning infield single to Yoan Moncada. Adolis Garcia drove in five Texas Rangers’ runs en route to the 8-0 victory. Chicago traded the right-hander to...
CHICAGO, IL
KXAN

KXAN

46K+
Followers
11K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

KXAN.com brings you in-depth, investigative coverage of news, weather and sports

 https://kxan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy