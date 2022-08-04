Read on www.cbs3duluth.com
cbs3duluth.com
City by City: Superior, Koochiching/Itasca Counties, Ironwood
Superior, WI- A local technical college is joining the Move to Manufacturing. Northwood Tech is joining a host of partners to participate in the new program. Move to Manufacturing will provide training to people in the region that want to go into the fast-growing field. There is an 8-hour online class followed by 20 hours of hands-on skills workshop training. The training is free and prepares participants for entry-level employment with several local companies.
boreal.org
Juvenile sentence haunts Two Harbors mayor
TWO HARBORS, Minn. — Embattled Mayor Chris Swanson, who is facing an aggressive recall campaign, is breaking his silence after years of rumors that he sexually abused a 5-year-old girl when he was a teenager. Swanson acknowledged that he received a sentence related to the allegations but wouldn't address...
FOX 21 Online
Tuesday’s Primary Election Preview
Tuesday’s primary elections have some key state and federal seats up for grabs in Minnesota, along with Sheriff’s races in St. Louis and Douglas County. Starting in St. Louis County for the 8th Congressional race:. On the Republican side incumbent Pete Stauber is running against Harry Welty. On...
cbs3duluth.com
Eau Claire man dies cliff jumping in Lake Superior
LA POINTE, WI -- An Eau Claire man died while cliff jumping in Lake Superior. According to the La Pointe Police Department, they received a call around 2:40 p.m. Sunday. The caller said Curtis Wilmer, 41, had jumped off the Eagles Nest within Big Bay State Park and didn’t resurface.
drydenwire.com
Cumberland Police Issue Latest Update On High-Speed Chase
BARRON/POLK COUNTY - The Cumberland Police Department has issued the following updated press release regarding the high-speed chase over the weekend. On August 6, 2022, at approximately 12:08 am, Polk County notified Barron County of a vehicle pursuit traveling into Barron County on US 63. A Turtle Lake Officer attempted to use a tire deflation device to flatten the tires but the operator of the vehicle was able to swerve around the tire deflation device.
Minnesota State Patrol Conducting Intense Patrols Across Duluth Area This Weekend
Earlier this year, the Minnesota State Patrol launched Project 20(22), in which they would focus on different parts of the state over the course of five weekends with the goal of reducing the deadliest traffic violations: speed, lack of seat belt use, distraction, and impairment. During these weekends, patrols in...
FOX 21 Online
UPDATE: Search Underway For Man Who Jumped Off Madeline Island Cliff, Into Lake Superior, Man Found
UPDATE (August 8, 5;15 p.m.) — The man who went missing Sunday morning near Madeline Island has been found dead. La Pointe Police say the 41 year-old, Curtis Wilmer of Eau Claire jumped off one of the Eagles Nest cliffs inside the Big Bay State Park Sunday afternoon. It...
Here Are The Most Crime-Infested Cities In Minnesota For 2022
From Duluth to Minneapolis to Mankato, see where Minnesota cities rank on the crime index for 2022. According to USA.com, the crime index value was calculated based on the data using the website's algorithm. There was at least 229 cities found on the index. The higher crime index value means more crime.
cbs3duluth.com
Duluth Schools to sell Central High School for $8 million
DULUTH, MN -- After eleven years and a failed attempt, Duluth Public Schools announced Monday they have reached a new agreement to sell old Central High School for $8 million. The purchase agreement was made during a special school board meeting. They plan to sell the property on the top...
cbs3duluth.com
Community packs Superior School Board meeting to discuss gender identity in curriculum
SUPERIOR, WI. (CBS 3 Duluth) - Superior parents packed the room, spilling down the hallway Monday night to discuss part of a fifth grade curriculum that teaches gender identity. Superior Superintendent Amy Starzecki said she hadn’t seen a school board meeting so packed since mask mandates started. This time,...
17-year-old killed in northern Minnesota crash Saturday
A 17-year-old was killed in a crash in Crow Wing County Saturday morning. According to the Minnesota Department of Public Safety, a Jeep Wrangler was being driven east on Highway 210 at around 9:30 a.m. when it struck a westbound Lincoln MKX near the intersection of County Road 32 in Rabbit Lake Township.
cbs3duluth.com
United adds third daily flight to Chicago O’Hare from DLH
DULUTH, MN-- Duluth International Airport announced Monday that United Airlines would be adding another flight from Duluth to Chicago. The new flight, which will depart in the afternoon, will start on September 6 and be one of three daily departures to the Windy City. The new additional flight is meant...
boreal.org
Resort featuring dome and treehouse cabins planned for Lake Superior's shore in Two Harbors
A developer plans to construct a luxury North Shore resort with 45 standalone cabins in Two Harbors, according to an environmental review report recently made public. The 23-acre resort would have dome and treehouse cabins on the shore of Lake Superior, ranging in size from over 500 square feet to around 1,500 square feet. Renderings show the dome cabins would have a circular floor plan and roofs while the treehouse cabins would be elevated and have a wooden-cabin design.
Now I Understand Why Some People in Duluth + Superior Area Quit Riding Motorcycles
My truck has been in the shop for a couple of days and that means my only mode of travel is the motorcycle, a big bummer, I know. As much as I like riding my bike, the last two days have been a true test of my riding skills. I...
cbs3duluth.com
Dry spell likely to hold onto the Northland through Thursday
A big cell of high air pressure will claim our sky as its own for the next several days. It should be dry, mild and sunny from now until Thursday. Our next rain chance won’t come around until Friday night but that in turn could stick around for several days. Temperatures this week won’t stray too far above or below normal.
cbs3duluth.com
LOVELY stretch of weather ahead of us
DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - Today: There may be a few rain showers left for Northwest Wisconsin and the U.P of Michigan to start our day but showers will begin to clear early followed by the clouds a few short hours later. For the afternoon mostly sunny skies prevail across the Northland with temperatures making their way into the low and mid-70s. Tonight, temperatures fall back into the upper 40s and low to mid-50s.
cbs3duluth.com
Consecutive days of sunshine & comfortable highs for the upcoming week
TONIGHT: The last round of rain will impact the Northland Sunday night, mainly focused over northern Wisconsin, but some areas along the north shore could see more rain. This is caused by the same cold front that has been creating rain the last several days. Winds will calm down through the overnight hours with wind coming off the lake still between 5-15 mph. Lows will fall to the mid to lower 50s. Besides scattered rain, it will be mostly cloudy to overcast skies up until about sunrise. Once the cold front moves far enough away, the Northland will see days upon days of beautiful summer weather.
drydenwire.com
UPDATE: Suspect In Custody Following High-Speed Chase
BARRON/POLK COUNTY -- One person is in custody and authorities are searching for another following a high-speed chase that occurred shortly after midnight Sunday morning that started in Polk County and ended in Barron County, according to a press release from the Cumberland Police Department. Press Release. On 8/6/2022 around...
WDIO-TV
Driver injured from early morning car incident in Carlton County
On Sunday, August 7, 2022, at 4:02 A.M. Carlton County Sheriff’s Office and Fire responded to an incident in Wrenshall Township. A 2017 Nissan Sentra was traveling East on Highway 23 near milepost 324 when it exited the roadway to the left and collided with some trees. The driver of the vehicle was a 23-year-old male.
cbs3duluth.com
One last chance of scattered showers Sunday before days of summer weather arrives
TONIGHT: Scattered showers will come to a brief end tonight with partly cloudy skies expected. A slow-moving cold front is creating a line of showers and storms stretching from southwest Minnesota to the eastern part of Canada. The cold front has passed over most of the Northland earlier today which will bring cooler weather for most of northern Minnesota. Lows will fall to the mid to upper 50s with winds coming from the north-northeast between 5-10 mph. The cold front will linger into Sunday creating another chance for more rain and storms for mainly Wisconsin.
