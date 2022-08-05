ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Part of Cheshire Bridge Road still closed a year after fire

By WSBTV.com News Staff
 4 days ago
ATLANTA — Thursday marked one year since a natural gas fire burned a bridge over a busy Atlanta road.

Cheshire Bridge Road is still closed over South Fork Peachtree Creek between Woodland and Faulkner Roads.

The impact on businesses along Cheshire Bridge has been significant, and some have had to close.

“It does affect us in the long run, and it will be nice to not have to do that, not have to compensate for something that wasn’t our fault.” Jordan Connally, manager of the Xhale City Vape Store, said.

