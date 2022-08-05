Read on thelehighacresgazette.com
Related
REGULAR MAINTENANCE IS PREFERRED
1 Peter 2:9-10 “But you are a chosen generation, a royal priesthood, a holy nation, His own special people, that you may proclaim the praises of Him who called you out of darkness into His marvelous light; who once were not a people but are now the people of God, who had not obtained mercy but now have obtained mercy.”
THE VALUE OF TWO STONES
Matthew 16: And Jesus answered and said unto him, Blessed art thou, Simon Barjona: for flesh and blood hath not revealed it unto thee, but my Father which is in heaven. And I say also unto thee, that thou art Peter, and upon this rock I will build my church; and the gates of hell shall not prevail against it.
Woman born with one arm and very short legs after mum's failed abortion wants to live life to the fullest
A 25-year-old woman with severe disabilities has revealed how she refuses to be held back and wants to 'live life to the fullest'. Charlie Rousseau, from Quebec in Canada, revealed how she learnt the reason for her disabilities when her mother told her that she had tried to have an abortion and claimed it went wrong.
Mystery as abandoned Boeing 737 suddenly appears in the middle of a field in Bali - and no-one is sure how it got there
An abandoned Boeing 737 has appeared out of no-where parked in a field in Bali, with many travellers scratching their heads about where it came from. The large plane sits in a limestone quarry near the Raya Nusa Dua Selatan Highway, not far from the Pandawa beach - a tourist hub.
RELATED PEOPLE
A Couple Claims to Be Jesus Christ and Mary Magdalene Reincarnated
Self-claimed Jesus Christ and Mary MagdaleneDivine Truth/ WIKI CC-BY-3.0 Not every day do you hear that the Messiah, Jesus Christ, is here on earth with us, living and thriving in the 21st century. But, while it might be too much to take in, AJ Miller and his wife Mary Luck believe that Mr. Miller is Jesus Christ himself while his wife Mary is none other than Mary Magdalene herself.
Cooking Oil Fire
We responded to a fire caused by a fryer on a lanai tonight. Thankfully, no one was injured. Frying dominates cooking fire incidents. Here are some safety tips when cooking with oil!. Keep an eye on what you fry. If you see wisps of smoke or the oil smells, immediately...
TikTokers are raising awareness of a secret 'angel shot' customers can order to alert bartenders if they feel unsafe
TikTokers are gaining millions of views with meme videos that explain how to use the "angel shot" code to alert staff of a safety threat in a bar.
Lehigh Acres Gazette
Lehigh Acres, FL
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
705K+
Views
ABOUT
Local news in Lehigh Acres Floridahttp://www.thelehighacresgazette.com
Comments / 0