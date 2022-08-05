ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Lehigh Acres Gazette

REGULAR MAINTENANCE IS PREFERRED

1 Peter 2:9-10 “But you are a chosen generation, a royal priesthood, a holy nation, His own special people, that you may proclaim the praises of Him who called you out of darkness into His marvelous light; who once were not a people but are now the people of God, who had not obtained mercy but now have obtained mercy.”
TRAFFIC
Lehigh Acres Gazette

THE VALUE OF TWO STONES

Matthew 16: And Jesus answered and said unto him, Blessed art thou, Simon Barjona: for flesh and blood hath not revealed it unto thee, but my Father which is in heaven. And I say also unto thee, that thou art Peter, and upon this rock I will build my church; and the gates of hell shall not prevail against it.
RELIGION
Christ Jesus
Jax Hudur

A Couple Claims to Be Jesus Christ and Mary Magdalene Reincarnated

Self-claimed Jesus Christ and Mary MagdaleneDivine Truth/ WIKI CC-BY-3.0 Not every day do you hear that the Messiah, Jesus Christ, is here on earth with us, living and thriving in the 21st century. But, while it might be too much to take in, AJ Miller and his wife Mary Luck believe that Mr. Miller is Jesus Christ himself while his wife Mary is none other than Mary Magdalene herself.
Lehigh Acres Gazette

Cooking Oil Fire

We responded to a fire caused by a fryer on a lanai tonight. Thankfully, no one was injured. Frying dominates cooking fire incidents. Here are some safety tips when cooking with oil!. Keep an eye on what you fry. If you see wisps of smoke or the oil smells, immediately...
LEHIGH ACRES, FL
Lehigh Acres, FL
Local news in Lehigh Acres Florida

