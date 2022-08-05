A recession not likely to be major, bank CEO says

HIGH POINT — There’s probably a better-than-even chance of a recession, but people are too inclined to think it would be a dramatic economic shock, a leading bank president said Thursday at High Point University.

William H. “Bill” Rogers Jr., president and chief executive officer of Truist Financial Corp., made the remarks while being interviewed by HPU President Nido Qubein in front of several hundred people at the Wyndham Championship’s Champions Breakfast at the Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena and Conference Center.