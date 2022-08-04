Prosecutor: New evidence leads to murder, rape charges in 1983 Tampa cold cases

Read on www.mynews13.com
Why 15 Florida Cities Were Named as Most Susceptible to a Possible Housing DownturnL. CaneFlorida State
Five Seafood restaurants in Florida have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensFlorida State
$12,478 Child Labor Penalty For Chick-fil-A RestaurantBryan DijkhuizenTampa, FL
3 Amazing Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Will Isiah Pacheco Be RB2?Chiefs Focus News And More.Tampa, FL
State Of Florida To Seek Death Penalty In Brutal Murder Case Of Hillsborough County Teacher
TAMPA, Fla. – The State of Florida will seek the death penalty in the First-Degree Murder case of Defendant 47-year-old Mathew Terry. Susan S. Lopez, State Attorney, for the 13th Judicial Circuit in and for Hillsborough County, filed notice that her office will seek
3 men, minor arrested after Tampa standoff, police say
The Tampa Police Department said it is attempting to get a barricaded suspect out of a home after he and three other men were involved in an early morning shooting.
Polk Sheriff Grady Judd announces that he’s coming for your pregnancies and miscarriages
Enforcing “life begins with conception” requires surveillance of every pregnancy and a death investigation of every miscarriage. Tell us how you plan to do it in a press conference, Sheriff Judd. Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd oversaw a 70 percent Polk County murder rate spike in 2020 —...
HCSO: Hillsborough County Jail employee arrested after argument turns physical
A Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office employee was arrested after an argument turned physical on Saturday.
Four Arrested After Early Morning Shooting In Tampa
TAMPA, Fla. – An early morning shooting has turned into a police negotiation situation with four suspects arrested in Tampa. At 2:43 AM, Tampa Police responded to the area of N 40th St and E. Riverhills Drive for the report of a shooting. Officers
floridapolitics.com
‘Serial killers’ identified in 40-year unsolved Tampa murders
A wrongly convicted man served 37 years for one of the murders. He’s seeking recompense from the state. A nearly 40-year-old unsolved rape and murder of Tampa woman Linda Lansen is a cold case no more, and it turns out the men responsible were also behind three other slayings in the area, including one for which a man was wrongly imprisoned for decades.
mynews13.com
Interview: Warren calls DeSantis 'the king,' vows to fight suspension
The suspension of Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren is getting mixed reviews. Andrew Warren talked one-on-one Monday with Spectrum News. Warren is upset not only about the suspension by Gov. Ron DeSantis but also being escorted out of his building Thursday by law enforcement. He mockingly called DeSantis "the...
State attorney: ‘Major’ new development in 1983 Tampa cold case murder
The Florida State Attorney's Office for the 13th District announced a "major" development in a 1983 cold case murder.
Andrew Warren: DeSantis ‘is trying to overthrow democracy’ in Florida
Andrew Warren, the twice-elected state attorney of the 13th Judicial Circuit, released a video message Sunday condemning Gov. Ron DeSantis' decision to suspend him.
Remains found in Pasco County may be tied to love triangle murders in PA, police say
Authorities believe the remains of a woman uncovered at a home in Pasco County are tied to a love triangle and double homicide in Pennsylvania.
Tampa police searching for person accused of stealing car with baby inside
TAMPA, Fla — Police in Tampa said a young woman drove off in a stolen car with an 11-month-old baby inside of it Friday afternoon. It happened around 4 p.m. by Siesta Court and N. Armenia Avenue. Police found a 2011 black Kia Optima about a mile away near N. Jamaican Street and W. Wilder Avenue with the infant still inside. The baby appeared hot but in good shape, a spokesperson for Tampa Police Department reports.
Former Tampa Police Chief Brian Dugan Says “Andrew Warren Is A Fraud. Did You Get That?”
TAMPA, Fla. – Governor Ron DeSantis suspended State Attorney Andrew Warren of the 13th Judicial Circuit due to neglect of duty on Thursday and made the announcement during a press conference in Hillsborough County. Flanked by State Attorney General Ashley Moody, Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister, Polk
Car stolen with baby inside, Tampa police say
The search is underway for a woman who allegedly stole a car with an 11-month-old child still inside, according to the Tampa Police Department.
Family remembers Tampa rapper shot and killed outside apartment
TAMPA, Fla. — Family members of a Tampa rapper shot and killed held a vigil for Ari Williams Friday night at Rowlett Park in Tampa. Ari Williams was also known by his rapper name as Rollie Bands. On July 22, Ari was shot and killed at his apartment complex in Tampa. Investigators arrested a man in Southwest Florida named Darren Day.
A War Of Words After Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Suspends State Attorney Andrew Warren
Only six hours after he was suspended Thursday by Gov. Ron DeSantis, Andrew Warren insisted he was still Hillsborough County’s top prosecutor, and that the governor was trying to “overthrow” democracy. DeSantis announced Thursday morning that he was replacing Warren with Hillsborough County Judge Susan
FedEx driver killed in SR-674 crash
The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash in the area of State Road 674 and Katie Stanaland Road in Hillsborough County.
mynews13.com
Legal Analysis: What are Andrew Warren's options?
The decision by Gov. Ron DeSantis to remove Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren from office on Thursday made headlines nationwide. For more insight on that, Spectrum Bay News 9’s Holly Gregory spoke with Stetson University College of Law professor Ciara Torres Spelliscy. Among the topics discussed where Warren’s...
Tampa Man in Critical Condition After Suffering Brutal Alligator Bite on His Face
While swimming in Lake Thonotosassa, a Florida native terrifyingly close to an alligator that ended up taking a chunk out of the man’s face. The incident occurred on Wednesday and is one of four alligator attacks Floridians have experienced within the past three weeks. This time, the victim was swimming along the shorelines of the Hillsborough County lake when the scaly reptile made its way over to him. Before the man could swim back to shore for safety, the alligator chomped at his face.
pasconewsonline.com
Port Richey traffic stop leads to Fentanyl and Meth charges
PORT RICHEY, FLA- An officer from the Port Richey Police Department conducted a traffic stop on a 1994, Mercury 4 door vehicle due to the license plate showing as stolen out of Hernando County. The driver was identified as Alex Deaton Combs w/m 57, who was subsequently charged with operating...
mynews13.com
Kush Con highlights Florida's growing cannabis industry
TAMPA, Fla. — Last weekend in Tampa it was Comic Con —his weekend, it’s Kush Con. More than 150 vendors with the growing cannabis industry set up at the Tampa Convention Center this weekend for Kush Con — a trade show to help the public and folks in the industry to learn more about cannabis in Florida.
