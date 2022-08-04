Prosecutor: New evidence leads to murder, rape charges in 1983 Tampa cold cases

While swimming in Lake Thonotosassa, a Florida native terrifyingly close to an alligator that ended up taking a chunk out of the man’s face. The incident occurred on Wednesday and is one of four alligator attacks Floridians have experienced within the past three weeks. This time, the victim was swimming along the shorelines of the Hillsborough County lake when the scaly reptile made its way over to him. Before the man could swim back to shore for safety, the alligator chomped at his face.

3 DAYS AGO