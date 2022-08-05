Read on www.coloradodaily.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Opinion: Who Wrote the Jon Benet Ramsey Ransom NoteDr. Mozelle MartinBoulder, CO
Denver pays federal attorneys to prosecute gun casesDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Visit the World’s First Indoor Slide Park in ColoradoTravel MavenLakewood, CO
Frontier breaks ground on new ground-level boarding facility at DIAMargaret JacksonDenver, CO
Denver ballot question squashes grassroots activism, residents sayDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Boulder awards more than $1.8 million in arts industry grants
Boulder in 2022 will distribute more than $1.8 million in grants meant to support local arts organizations and artists, an industry among those most impacted by the pandemic. The annual Boulder Arts Commission funding contributes to social cohesion and supports the ongoing recovery of the city’s arts and culture industry, according to a city news release.
Seesaws, hurdles no obstacle for goats at Boulder County Fair
There were no ribbons for clichés at the Boulder County Fair 4-H utility goat show Monday afternoon. Drawing veteran handlers and newcomers alike, the obstacle course portion of the utility goat show gave local 4-H’ers a chance to prove their animals were more than their stubborn stereotype. “They...
Hundreds gather for 2022 Boulder County Fair Parade in Longmont
People of all ages gathered along the edges of Main Street in Longmont to celebrate the 2022 Boulder County Fair season Saturday morning. Starting at 10 a.m., over 50 entries including, floats, marching bands, dance groups, car clubs and more lined up at Roosevelt Park for the Boulder County Fair Parade, where they marched down Main Street before circling around to Coffman Street to wrap up the Saturday morning fun.
A NIST public safety test center in Boulder allows first responders to simulate emergency situations
During an emergency response, seconds can count. A new public safety test center allows first responders to prepare for such scenarios with the help of virtual and augmented reality. The U.S. Department of Commerce’s First Responder Network Authority and National Institute of Standards and Technology recently launched their public safety...
Boulder Community Health Foundation allocates $75,000 to begin partnership aimed at addressing patient food insecurity
In an effort to combat food insecurity, Boulder Community Health has partnered with a Denver-based organization to provide about a week’s worth of free, specialized meals to about 90 Boulder County residents. BCH on Tuesday announced a new partnership with nonprofit Project Angel Heart, thanks to a one-year, $75,000...
Degree in hand, CU Buffs’ Janaz Jordan aims for dominant final season on field
Walking off the practice field on Thursday morning, Colorado defensive lineman Janaz Jordan flashed a smile as beads of sweat poured off of his 6-foot-4, 318-pound frame. “It’s hot, but it’s camp,” the senior said. “It’s not my first camp, so I already know what to expect.”
Rooney: Offensive coordinator Mike Sanford draws on precedent with CU Buffs optimism
For someone who remains relatively young in coaching years, Mike Sanford owns a wealth of stamps on his coaching passport. In 17 seasons as a collegiate coach before arriving in Boulder in December as Colorado’s new offensive coordinator, Sanford plied his trade at eight different schools and still managed to squeeze in two separate stints at both Stanford and Western Kentucky. Except for a three-year stint at Stanford, Sanford has not spent more than two consecutive seasons at any locale.
Video: Analysis from CU Buffs media day
Robert Barnes gets food during University of Colorado Boulder football media day on August 6, 2022.(Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)
CU football notes: Top transfers nearing return to field for CU Buffs
Two of the top newcomers to the Colorado football team haven’t practiced this month, but the Buffaloes are expecting them to return soon. Offensive lineman Tommy Brown, a transfer from Alabama, and receiver RJ Sneed, a transfer from Baylor, have missed each of the first five practices of preseason camp with injuries.
Outdoor Industry Association executive to step down
Lise Aangeenbrug, who has led the Outdoor Industry Association for nearly 2½ years, is stepping down as executive director of the Boulder-based trade group at the end of next week. “Despite the many challenges we have seen as an industry and nation over the past two and a half...
