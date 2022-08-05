For someone who remains relatively young in coaching years, Mike Sanford owns a wealth of stamps on his coaching passport. In 17 seasons as a collegiate coach before arriving in Boulder in December as Colorado’s new offensive coordinator, Sanford plied his trade at eight different schools and still managed to squeeze in two separate stints at both Stanford and Western Kentucky. Except for a three-year stint at Stanford, Sanford has not spent more than two consecutive seasons at any locale.

