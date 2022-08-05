Hope Academy of Stephens County is now open for enrollment

Read on www.kswo.com
Marlow First Life Center hosting school supply giveaway Monday
MARLOW, Okla. (KSWO) - A back-to-school event is happening Monday for students in Marlow. Marlow First Life Center is hosting “School Daze” from 6:30-8 p.m. on Aug. 8 at 213 N. Broadway. They’ll be giving away free school supplies, shoes and backpacks for students in pre-k thru eighth...
Monday with the Mayor
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Monday with the Mayor is changing to a new time every month. Now, Lawton Mayor Stan Booker will be in-studio every 2nd Monday of the month, just in time to talk about the city council’s scheduled meetings, on Tuesday. It’s all in an effort to...
Agape Freedom Ministries renovating building to become new transitional home
DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - A transitional home for men in Duncan is expanding their operations. Agape Freedom Ministries is renovating a new space to help incarcerated people after they are released. A former church is taking on a new purpose in Duncan. Agape Freedom Ministries is converting the old building...
AMBUCS build ramp for Lawton man paralyzed in crash
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - AMBUCS members and the community partnered to build a wheelchair ramp for a young man who was left paralyzed after being hit by a drunk driver in Lawton last fall. Volunteers gathered early this morning outside of Kaiyo Raethong’s family home to build a much needed...
What’s Coming to the Corner of Sheridan Road & Erwin Lane in Lawton, Oklahoma?
If you've been near the corner of Sheridan Road and Erwin Lane in Lawton, Fort Sill lately you've probably seen all the construction going on. Crews are tearing down the old Wolverton Furniture along with all the other attached buildings from the shopping center that was once there. Heavy equipment is making short work of it and most of the buildings and structures that were a part of the old shopping center are down.
LPD Officer Academy now underway
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Police Department’s Officer Academy began its training Monday. The 21 week course is designed to train new police officers for the Lawton community. Cadets will work alongside police officers to train in everything from defense tactics, crime scene investigations, to ethics. Lieutenant Charles...
Hand Sanitizer Burns In Chickasha Manufacturing Building
Grady County firefighters is battling a hand sanitizer fire Sunday at an old manufacturing building off Highway 81 between Highway 19. Grady County Emergency Management (GCEM) said the building is used to recycle hand sanitizer and there was a "large amount" inside the 120,000 square foot facility. Authorities said 27...
Interview: Police Chief Smith talks about the Lawton Police Academy and Back to School safety
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Police Academy kicked off Monday at the Votech center, and for the next 21 weeks, cadets will be working to get their CLEET certification. Lawton Police Chief James T. Smith spoke with 7News more about the academy, which brings trainees from outside Lawton, and a few back to school safety reminders.
Was Lawton’s Seriously Flawed Road Project A Smoke Screen?
There's an old saying in life that says there's no such thing as a free puppy. I didn't grow up with pets, so I heard it for the first time as an adult. Even though I'm still pet-less, the sentiment helps clarify all sorts of situations in life. In this instance residents got a new free road, and in turn, it only cost them their curbs.
Best Place to Stop Between Amarillo and Wichita Falls
If you're driving from Amarillo to other places in the state or out of state you sometimes want to know the halfway point. Let's look at the halfway point between Amarillo and Wichita Falls. The technical halfway point between Amarillo and Wichita Falls is a small town called Smithdale, Texas....
Mercy ER stays busy as COVID cases rise in Southern Oklahoma
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Mercy Ardmore’s ER director said they’ve seen a big increase of COVID cases lately. But it’s not a repeat of last year- Doctor Harold Claver said most of the covid patients are healthy enough to go home. “We’ve definitely had a big uptick...
Interview: Rush Springs Watermelon Queen Previews Upcoming Festival
RUSH SPRINGS, Okla. (KSWO) - Rush Springs has been known for its annual Watermelon Festival since 1948, and for a good reason. 7News spoke with Taylor Abbott, the current Rush Springs Watermelon Queen, about this week’s festival festivities, her time as Watermelon Queen, how she acquired the role, and her favorite part of the festival.
Utility price will increase, medical marijuana tax and police issues on Lawton Metropolis Council agenda
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) – Lawton Metropolis Council meets on Tuesday, with a packed agenda. Objects embody a rise in all sorts of charges together with utility. Utilizing some funding from medical marijuana merchandise to fund sidewalk tasks and substance abuse packages. Serving to to fund vacation within the park...
Explosion at Vitro plant sends nine to hospital
WICHITA FALLS, Texas. (KSWO) - Nine people are in the hospital after an explosion at the Vitro plant in Wichita Falls. According to Wichita County Sheriff David Duke, a gas leak occurred inside a portion of the plant. He said it was next to a burner, which caused an ignition...
Sikes Senter Mall losing another popular store
This marks the third major retailer to announce plans to leave Sikes Senter Mall in less than a year.
WFFD fights fire on Sherman Road
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Fire Department fought a house fire Sunday night in the 2600 block of Sherman Road. Firefighters reported smoke and fire showing from the home around 10:22 p.m. They first extinguished the fire on the exterior of the home before entering and putting out the fire above a bedroom, according to WFFD officials. A grass fire in the backyard was also put out.
Coming soon to Downtown Wichita Falls
A local business owner with a track record of successful local establishments told the KFDX Newsroom he's bringing three new venues to downtown Wichita Falls.
Crews battle house fire in Lawton
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton firefighters battled a house fire late Sunday evening. They were called out to the home on NW Andrews Ave. just before 9 p.m. No word on whether or not anyone was inside or what caused the fire. This is a developing story.
Lawton’s Newest Restaurant Looks Deliciously Promising
Depending on how you usually drive to Sam's Club and the Sheridan Road Walmart, you might have missed Lawton's newest restaurant. It's tucked away from Cache Road, but if it tastes as good as it looks, we're all in for a good meal. If you go the back way to...
Person dead after hit by train Norman, officials say
NORMAN, Okla. — A person is dead after being hit by a train in Norman, officials say. On Sunday, officials responded to an accident in Norman where a person had been hit by a train. This content is imported from Facebook. You may be able to find the same...
