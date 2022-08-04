ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

thelakewoodscoop.com

New Jersey DOT Will Pay Drivers for Mileage-Based User Fee Pilot Program

As more drivers make the switch to electric vehicles and cars become more fuel efficient, revenue from New Jersey’s 42.4 cent gas tax – one of the highest in the nation – may still not be enough. New Jersey is now partnering with The Eastern Transportation Coalition...
TRAFFIC
New Jersey 101.5

NJ recycling: How does your county rank?

During o the 1990s more than 50% of municipal waste in the Garden State was being recycled, but since that time our numbers have dipped. Today the combined municipal recycling rate in New Jersey has dropped below 40%, but in many respects, recycling is a lot more complex than it used to be.
ENVIRONMENT
State
New Jersey State
Beach Radio

STOP using this to kill Spotted Lanternflies in New Jersey

While you are still being urged to kill as many spotted lanternflies as you can, a New Jersey wildlife group is sounding the alarm over a popular trapping method that is proving dangerous and deadly to birds. Sticky tape glue traps are effective for trapping and killing the Spotted Lanternfly,...
ANIMALS
NJ.com

Murphy signs costly auto insurance law that will affect 1.1M N.J. drivers

More than 1 million New Jersey drivers will likely pay more to insure their vehicles after Gov. Phil Murphy on Friday signed a controversial bill into law. The measure will hike the minimum amount of liability insurance in the Garden State from its current $15,000 coverage to $25,000 beginning in 2023, and a minimum of $35,000 starting in 2026. Industry officials said about 1.1 million drivers will pay roughly $125 more each year.
POLITICS
wrnjradio.com

United States Postal Service hosting recruitment events at New Jersey Post Offices

NEW JERSEY – The United States Postal Service will host recruitment events at New Jersey Post Offices in August. Postal staff will provide information about delivering for America, answer questions about postal careers, and help applicants to fill 400 delivery roles currently open in New Jersey. These events will...
HEALTH
94.5 PST

NJ requires these vaccinations before your child attends school

Health officials claim there are still countless families in the Garden State who've fallen behind with their kids' immunization schedules in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. You're being advised to start the process of getting your kids back on track — several immunizations are required in order for your...
HEALTH
News Break
Politics
94.5 PST

Iconic NJ bowling alley may be demolished soon

I’ve said it before. The landscape of New Jersey is probably not the one you remember from your childhood. And if your childhood was set in Warren County it’s looking like it will change again. QuickChek is the wildly popular convenience chain that now boasts 160 New Jersey...
WARREN COUNTY, NJ
94.5 PST

This secluded island was the site of the first murder in NJ

For generations now, no one has really heard of this place, even the people that live nearby. Early in the 20th century, it was a very popular resort called Island Beach Amusement Park. It's nowhere near the Island Beach State Park that we know and love today. As a matter of fact, it's nowhere near the Jersey Shore.
BURLINGTON, NJ
Morristown Minute

8 New Laws from the Governor of NJ this Week

Governor Murphy signs another 8 bills into law concerning everything from car and liability insurance, cannabis, apprenticeships, county airports, retirement, and sales tax. Today, Governor Phil Murphy signed the following eight bills into law, concerning everything from automobile and liability insurance, cannabis, and apprenticeships, to county airports, retirement, and sales tax.
NJ.com

Where to buy legal weed in N.J.: The latest list of stores

It’s been about four months since the recreational weed market opened up in New Jersey. As of this week, there are now 18 dispensaries scattered across the state. Note to readers: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links we may earn a commission.
POLITICS
NJ.com

Curious about marijuana? We’ve created a guide to buying legal weed in New Jersey.

Adults can now legally purchase marijuana in New Jersey, but consumers still have so many questions. So we’ve brought you a new guide for navigating this brand new market. We’ve created a four-part email series that’s a crash course: It’s vital for beginners and includes tips for the more experienced consumers. Once you sign up, you will get one email a day with just the right amount of information to learn without being overwhelmed. There will be four parts to the series overall. Sign up below.
RETAIL

