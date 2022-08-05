ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westbrook, ME

mainebiz.biz

Portland parkers may have new reason to think twice about risking a tow

In what would be the first increase since 2017, Portland parking scofflaws could soon have to shell out more cash to get their cars back when they’re towed. The City Council on Monday is due to decide whether to hike the mandatory fees drivers pay towing companies to release vehicles that are impounded or are transported following an accident. The proposal comes after the city-contracted businesses have requested higher fees for years.
PORTLAND, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Crews rescue dog from apartment fire in Portland

PORTLAND, Maine — Several people were forced out of their homes Monday night after a fire broke out at an apartment building in Portland. Crews responded to the six-unit building on Grant Street, shutting down traffic in the State Street area for hours. Officials on scene told NEWS CENTER...
Westbrook, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Chipotle blacklists Augusta employees who filed to unionize

Maine AFL-CIO announced Monday in a news release that Chipotle Mexican Grill is reportedly blacklisting its former Augusta location employees by refusing to allow them to be hired at other Chipotle locations in Maine. According to the release, workers from the Augusta Chipotle store discovered the blacklisting through applying to...
AUGUSTA, ME
mainebiz.biz

Phippsburg restaurant and guest house sell for $2.15M

An engineer in Portland branched out his interests with the purchase of a historic restaurant and lodging property on the shorefront at 987 Popham Road in Phippsburg. Christopher Bartlett bought Spinney's Restaurant and Guest House from Glen Theault and Diane Benson for $2.15 million. John McCarthy of Legacy Properties Sotheby's...
PHIPPSBURG, ME
Q97.9

Just How Dry is Maine? Check Out the Difference of One Falmouth Lawn

It's dry. Don't believe it. Check out my lawn from last year and this year. The lawn on the left is what my lawn currently looks like. The lawn on the right is what it looked like almost exactly one year ago. I have never watered my lawn. This year is particularly obvious. Yes, most of Maine is 'abnormally dry'. I thought that was unusual, but actually, this is Maine's third year in a row being in a drought!
MAINE STATE
94.3 WCYY

Lewiston, Maine Named One of the 15 Cities in America to ‘Stay Far Away From’

You could spend years of your life scrolling through the seemingly endless amount of various lists detailing the good, the bad and the ugly when it comes to towns and cities across America. Maine happens to be featured on a lot go these lists with Most of them being filled with pure opinion and often influenced by reputation versus fact. That seems to be the case for one of Ranker's most controversial new lists that names Lewiston, Maine one of the 15 places in America you should stay away from.
LEWISTON, ME
WPFO

Summah scorcher coming to an end in Maine!

PORTLAND (WGME)-- Yep, you read the headline right... the longest stretch of consecutive 80+ degree days in Portland history will come crashing to an end on Wednesday as a cold front finally brings much cooler air to Maine. We'll see highs returning to the 70s (or even lower!) for the first time since July 18th.
MAINE STATE
mainebiz.biz

Women to Watch: Kristine Logan is piloting Brunswick Landing toward new destinations

In January, Kristine Logan began work as executive director of the Midcoast Regional Redevelopment Authority, a municipal corporation that’s guiding transformation of the former Naval Air Station Brunswick into a thriving community of businesses and homes, Brunswick Landing. But Logan’s commitment to that mission goes deeper than her new job.
BRUNSWICK, ME
WMTW

How hot was it? Maine sets records

PORTLAND, Maine — Temperatures soared across Maine on Sunday, setting records in Portland. The high temperature in Portland reached 96 degrees, breaking the old record for the date of 93 set back in 2001 and matched in 2018. The highest temperature ever recorded in August in Portland is 103...
PORTLAND, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Portland councilors send $18 minimum wage, short-term rental limits, and other initiatives to voters

PORTLAND, Maine — The Portland City Council voted Monday night to send five citizens initiatives to voters come November. If passed, the initiatives will: regulate and limit the number of short-term rentals in the Portland area, increase tenant rights and protections including eliminating application fees and limiting rent increases, eliminate sub-minimum wage, and restrict cruise ship movement from the city.
PORTLAND, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Farmington man found in ditch following fatal motorcycle crash

READFIELD, Maine — A Farmington man died Saturday night after being found in a ditch in Readfield with his crashed motorcycle nearby. The Kennebec County Sheriff's Office identified the man who died as Richard L. Goucher, 63, of Farmington. A preliminary investigation showed his motorcycle failed to make a corner and went off the road, according to the sheriff's office.
FARMINGTON, ME
marketplace.org

A Maine social worker finds a new calling on a cross-country bike trip

The big quit. The great resignation. Whatever you want to call it, millions are leaving their jobs. We’re doing a series about those who chose to follow their calling. In 2019, Leah Day had been a clinical social worker for 23 years. She was seeing five clients a day at her private practice in downtown Portland, Maine.
PORTLAND, ME
94.9 HOM

Central Maine Restaurant Named Best Cocktail Bar In State

Over the last few decades, the State of Maine has really become known for its eating and dining establishments. In nearly every city and town, from Portland to Bangor (and beyond), you'll find amazing restaurants and pubs. Not only do these places serve up fresh seafood, great burgers, and unbelievable desserts, they often have mixologists putting out creative (and beautiful) cocktails.
AUGUSTA, ME
