'Networking magnet': UNK's new offices will be regional hub

Kearney Hub
Diving into Nebraska's challenges
Nebraska is experiencing terrific growth. We’ve seen big success creating jobs, cutting taxes, and attracting investment to our state. This week, I’m hosting Nebraska’s Ag and Economic Development Summit in Kearney. The Summit convenes key leaders from across the state to discuss how to build on our strong momentum. Over the course of the Summit, we’ll dive into the challenges and opportunities we face as a state. Some topics are familiar: developing our workforce, opening new markets for Nebraska’s exports, and growing value-added agriculture. Others are newer, such as dealing with the supply chain issues that have disrupted the flow of commerce over the past year.
Replica Wall centerpiece for Vietnam vets' reunion in Kearney
KEARNEY — Organizers hope that individuals who still suffer the emotional, mental and physical scars of the Vietnam War will gain healing next week. The traveling replica of the Vietnam War Memorial will roll into Kearney next week for a four-day visit from 8 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 11 through 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 14.
Nebraska Prairie Museum accepting photos of sod houses
HOLDREGE — The Nebraska Prairie Museum in Holdrege is in pursuit of photos of sod houses. The museum is the home of the National Sod House Society and has accumulated many sod house scrapbooks. The Don O. Lindgren Genealogy Library volunteer, Mike Hartzog, is working to preserve the vital piece of Nebraska history. He is organizing the scrapbooks, photos and information by Nebraska county location.
Kearney Little League season ends with loss to Kansans
INDIANAPOLIS — The bats never came to life for the Kearney Little League. With a 7-0 loss to Pittsburg, Kansas, Saturday afternoon, Kearney’s competition in the Midwest Regional tournament in Indianapolis came to an end. Pittsburg’s Gabe Brown pitched a complete-game no-hitter striking out eight. He walked one...
City: 18th Street, west of Second Ave., will reopen Wednesday
KEARNEY — Motorists are asked to use caution in the area of 18th Street between Second and Third avenues because the street is partially closed. The City of Kearney Utilities Department announced Monday the closure of 18th Street, from the west side of Second Avenue to the alley, between Second and Third avenue starting at 10 a.m. on Tuesday.
Gibbon man arrested after pursuit, standoff in Omaha
OMAHA — A Gibbon man was arrested following a high-speed pursuit and standoff Friday on Interstate 80 in Omaha. Quentin Rockefeller, 26, of Gibbon has been charged in Douglas County Court for willful reckless driving, flight to avoid arrest, no driver’s license, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and traffic violations.
Kearney man faces prison time for kicking man in the head
KEARNEY — A judge has found a Kearney man guilty of kicking a man in the head and causing him to be hospitalized. Kamaunte McFarland, 23, pleaded no contest in Buffalo County Court to felony first-degree assault of the man in the early morning hours of Feb. 22 in the 500 block of Fourth Street. In exchange for his plea the Buffalo County Attorney's office agreed to not ask for more than 15 years in prison for McFarland at the time of sentencing.
