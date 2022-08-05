ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carbondale, KS

Kan. woman with suspended license was transporting meth

OSAGE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a woman on multiple charges after a traffic stop. Just after 12:30a.m. August 4, a Sheriff’s Deputy conducted a traffic stop on U.S. 56 Highway just south of the Lyndon exit for a traffic violation, according to a media release. During the stop, the deputy located illegal narcotics.
OSAGE COUNTY, KS
Police ask for help to locate Kansas shooting suspect

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a shooting and asking the public for help to locate a person of interest. Just before 11p.m. August 4, 2022, police were dispatched to St. Francis Hospital in Topeka in response to the report of an individual who had arrived suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound, according to Police Lt. Edward Stanley.
TOPEKA, KS
Sheriff: Kansas woman stole mail, went shopping

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating mail theft and have two suspects in custody. On Tuesday, the Shawnee County Emergency Communications Center received notification of a mail theft that occurred on Tuesday at a residence on SW 69th Street in Auburn, Kansas, according to Deputy Abigail Christian. During the...
AUBURN, KS
Sheriff: Kan. man tried to hide stolen skid-steer loader

JACKSON COUNTY– Law enforcement authorities investigating the theft of a Volvo skid-steer loader in early morning hours of July 21 have a suspect in custody. Just before 6a.m. Thursday, deputies and detectives started their investigation into the reported theft of the loader taken from a business in Holton, according to Sheriff Tim Morse.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, KS
Remains found identified as missing Kansas man

DOUGLAS COUNTY— The human remains recovered southeast of Lawrence in January have been identified as Guy Wayne Collins, 47, who had been listed as a missing adult since July 9, 2021, according to Sheriff's department spokesman George Diepenbrock. Douglas County Sheriff’s Office deputies on Friday received a lab report...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, KS
Man dies after struck by van door on Kan. Turnpike

WYANDOTTE COUNTY—One person died in an accident just before 6:30p.m. Sunday in Wyandotte County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2018 Honda Civic driven by Andrea Lopez, 20, Topeka, was eastbound on the Kansas Turnpike just before the I-635 exit in the left lane. The Honda struck the right...
WYANDOTTE COUNTY, KS
Quadruple homicide suspect captured in Kansas

DOUGLAS COUNTY —A man wanted in connection with a quadruple murder in Dayton, Ohio is in custody in Lawrence. According to police spokesperson Laurie McCabe, just before 9p.m. Saturday, police in Lawrence arrested 39-year-old Stephen Marlow. Just after noon on Friday, police in the Butler Township area of Dayton,...
DAYTON, OH
KU announces summer-fall 2021, spring 2022 graduates

LAWRENCE — The names of more than 6,600 graduates at the University of Kansas for summer and fall 2021 and spring 2022 have been announced by the University Registrar. Many graduates and candidates for degree celebrated by participating in KU Commencement, which took place May 15. Not all students...
LAWRENCE, KS
K-State women's soccer opens preseason action with win

MANHATTAN – Paced by an early goal from sophomore Adah Anderson, K-State soccer opened its two-match preseason schedule with a 1-0 win on Saturday over Missouri State at Buser Family Park. QUICK FACTS. ●Saturday's match was played with modified rules, as there were four, 30-minute segments with five minutes...
MANHATTAN, KS
