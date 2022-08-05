Hundreds of West Penn Power customers without service in Lower Burrell, power restored just before 8

Thunderstorms and heavy winds knocked down trees and power lines in Lower Burrell on Thursday evening, according to West Penn Power officials.

Spokesman Eyad Gheith said the city was the hardest hit area in the Alle-Kiski Valley, with between 500 to 1,500 customers affected.

He said outages in Westmoreland County started to be reported around 1:30 p.m.

There was an independent report around 3:50 p.m. of a tree branch knocking down lines along Puckety Church Road near Burrell High School.

“We do have crews there on scene working as quickly and safety as possible to restore power to all customers affected,” Gheith said.

He said power was restored to the area shortly before 8 p.m., about an hour ahead of initial estimates.