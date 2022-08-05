ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lower Burrell, PA

Hundreds of West Penn Power customers without service in Lower Burrell, power restored just before 8

By Michael DiVittorio
Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TaSKt_0h5MpBVi00

Thunderstorms and heavy winds knocked down trees and power lines in Lower Burrell on Thursday evening, according to West Penn Power officials.

Spokesman Eyad Gheith said the city was the hardest hit area in the Alle-Kiski Valley, with between 500 to 1,500 customers affected.

He said outages in Westmoreland County started to be reported around 1:30 p.m.

There was an independent report around 3:50 p.m. of a tree branch knocking down lines along Puckety Church Road near Burrell High School.

“We do have crews there on scene working as quickly and safety as possible to restore power to all customers affected,” Gheith said.

He said power was restored to the area shortly before 8 p.m., about an hour ahead of initial estimates.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tribune-Review

Bushy Run, Penn-Trafford complete strong Legion seasons

If anything was learned about the Bushy Run American Legion and Penn-Trafford Junior American Legion programs in 2022, it’s that the future is bright and the programs remain strong. Both teams had successful campaigns this summer. Bushy Run finished second in the District 31 American Legion regular season, third...
TRAFFORD, PA
Tribune-Review

Central Catholic looking to regain championship swagger

Editor’s note: Starting today, Trib HSSN will preview one WPIAL conference per day until the start of high school football season Aug. 26. “Inexperience” is a word high school football coaches use a lot in August. Whether it is at a starting position or depth, the fear of the unknown has made many a coach sweat well before heat acclimation week.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Business
Westmoreland County, PA
Business
County
Westmoreland County, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Industry
City
Lower Burrell, PA
Tribune-Review

Tribune-Review

Greensburg, PA
12K+
Followers
311
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Tribune-Review

Comments / 0

Community Policy