Tatum hosts youth basketball camp at Chaminade High School

Multiple Golden Corral Restaurants Temporarily Closing For Several Months With No NoticeJoel EisenbergAlton, IL
Mother-daughter duo make history as Southwest pilotsB.R. ShenoySaint Louis, MO
Five restaurants in Missouri that are considered the most romantic places to eat in the entire stateJoe Mertens
Major grocery store chain just re-opened store location in MissouriKristen WaltersFerguson, MO
The historical and now demolished Ambassador Theatre in St. Louis was luxurious back in its dayCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
amateurgolf.com
Pranger becomes first ever three-time Metropolitan Am champion
Drew Pranger won his third Metropolitan Amateur Championship Sunday shooting a 70, 69 and then 68 to finish at 6-under for the championship. With the win, Pranger becomes the first three-time winner of the event. The heat continued into the third round of the championship held at Old Warson Country...
midriversnewsmagazine.com
Bales of tribute to three St. Louis Cardinals
Dickherber Farms at 7063 Hwy. N in Dardenne Prairie often creates special displays to call attention to their corn maze or other items to help celebrate various seasons and holidays. Sometimes, the displays are just for fun, such as “Minions,” created last year with round hay bales and sets of cartoon eyes.
KMOV
Blues at the Arch
Metro Bus driver loses control, crashed into East St. Louis home. A driver of a Metro Bus lost control and crashed into a home in East St. Louis late Thursday night. New resource center to open after residents were turned away Thursday. Flood victims in St. Louis are still hoping...
Over 150 midwest resellers involved in St. Louis sneaker convention
Sneakerheads had the opportunity of a lifetime at Missouri's biggest sneaker and clothing convention.
spotonillinois.com
Friends say goodbye to Yvonne Campbell
ALTON - The St. Boogie Brass Brand of St. Louis performed outside My Just Desserts on Friday as the funeral procession of its late owner, Yvonne Campbell, passed on East Broadway in Alton. Campbell, 44, died July 12 from injuries suffered in a car accident in Jamaica. ★ FURTHER REFERENCES...
Greater Sneaker Society hosts convention for sneakerheads
If you have kids, you probably know how the sneaker industry has exploded in popularity in recent years.
Fireproof mansion designed by Cathedral Basilica of St. Louis architects
Architect firm Barnett, Haynes & Barnett designed 27 Washington Terrace to be fireproof. The mansion was constructed entirely of brick, concrete, steel, and stone.
Better Family Life hosts Back 2 School Giveaway
ST. LOUIS – The start of a new school year is just around the corner and the people over at Better Family Life would like your child to be prepared. The organization gave a preview of the Bookbag and Supply Giveaway that is happening in just a couple of weeks. Director of Workforce Development Ida Roundtree and Site Supervisor Marrissa Genovese previewed the event.
KMOV
Reside in St. Louis: Picturesque home in Forest Hills Club
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A picturesque home on a premier cul-de-sac lot in the Forest Hills Club Estates is on the market. The six-bedroom home was built in 1975. It has a grand oversized porch entrance to a great room with 18-foot soaring ceilings. The home has a luxurious master suite that opens to a deck that overlooks the peaceful backyard.
Microburst and lightning caught on camera Wednesday night
ST. LOUIS – FOX 2 received some amazing photos from viewers Wednesday night. Rob Long was in Washington, Missouri. He took one of what meteorologists call a microburst. The storms also brought some intense lightning. There were some cloud-to-ground lightning bolts in Desloge in St. Francois County. Dylan Vogelsang captured that. As quickly as these powerful thunderstorms […]
RFT (Riverfront Times)
Flash Flooding Expected Again Tonight in the St. Louis Area
Even more potential for flash flooding is heading into St. Louis this afternoon. The National Weather Service of St. Louis has issued a flood watch starting at 4 p.m. today. Up to 5 inches of rain is expected in the St. Louis area and east of the St. Louis area and “isolated flash flooding is likely.”
timesnewspapers.com
Webster Deacon Promoted To Lead Role With Parents As Teachers
The Parents as Teachers National Center, home of the nation’s leading early childhood home visitation and parenting education program headquartered in St. Louis, has promoted Diane Givens to senior director of Family and Child Education Project and Implementation. Givens, a deacon at First Baptist Church of Webster Groves, holds...
missouribusinessalert.com
Black businesses are rising, and three St. Louis women are helping drive that growth
At the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, Ronda Walker worked as the nursing director at a nursing home in the St. Louis region. Walker soon began planning her exit strategy, because she could not face seeing clients die and nursing staff fall seriously ill. The final straw was the day she suffered a stroke in early summer 2020.
Hero St. Louis Mailman Saved 5-Year Old Boy & Dog from Flooding
Not all heroes wear capes. Some carry mail bags and deliver letters. That is true for one St. Louis mailman who was on his route and saw a 5-year-old boy and his dog in distress from flooding. He sprang into action and saved them both. The man's name is Darren...
RFT (Riverfront Times)
St. Louis Standards: Mama Lucia's Pizza is Frozen Gold
Not long after taking over the iconic St. Louis-style pizza label Mama Lucia's, Scott Ashby learned the hard way that one simply does not mess with a classic. "We took off the picture of [Mama Lucia's founder] Miss Tumminello very briefly, and boy, did we get so much flack for it," Ashby says. "The previous owner had taken it off for a short time, too, and both times, she went right back on. I didn't think the picture was as important as it turned out to be, but people got really riled up when it came off. On our current label she's a silhouette, but she is on there. I don't see Mama coming off the label."
KMOV
Reckless driving continues to plague St. Louis, as illegal drivers use Chippewa and other streets as speedways
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Live, work, or play, St. Louis residents know the city has serious issues on its roads. New demands for the city and police to stop the reckless behavior on the streets are coming after another crash involving a pedestrian. One area in question, of course,...
KMOV
On this date: Axl Rose charged in connection with riot at Riverport
MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. (KMOV) - On August 7, 1991, musician Axl Rose was charged in connection with a riot that occurred during a Guns ‘n Roses concert at Riverport the month before. A riot broke out at Riverport (now the Hollywood Casino Amphitheater) during the Guns ‘n Roses concert...
FOX2now.com
Heat advisory Sunday, scattered showers through week
ST. LOUIS – The hot and humid weekend continues. High temperatures again will be in the 90s with heat indexes to around 105. Isolated storms Sunday afternoon with the bulk of the activity focused from the metro to the south. These spotty showers and storms linger into the evening before disappearing. A warm and muggy overnight with temperatures in the mid-70s is also expected.
timesnewspapers.com
Vehicle, Body Recovered From Deer Creek Was That Of Webster Groves Man
The body of a man who was inside a vehicle pulled from Deer Creek on Friday, Aug. 5, has been identified as Randal "Randy" Howland, 62, of Webster Groves. His death was not related to the recent flooding of Deer Creek, but likely caused by a medical condition. Matt Nighbor,...
KMOV
Man killed in North City shooting
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was shot and killed in North City Monday afternoon. Police tell News 4 the shooting happened near the intersection of Wren and Woodland just before 5:30 p.m. The victim was shot multiple times. Homicide detectives are investigating.
