MO teachers speak with board of education on turnover issues

ST. CHARLES COUNTY (KMOV) -- A man died after a head-on crash on Highway 94 at Route DD in St. Charles County, police said. The crash happened around 2 p.m. Sunday. A crash report says Michael Arias of Troy, Missouri was driving eastbound on Highway 94 on a motorcycle when he tried to pass in a no-passing zone. He collided head-on with a Honda Accord going westbound and Arias was ejected from the motorcycle. First responders pronounced him dead at the scene.

SAINT CHARLES COUNTY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO