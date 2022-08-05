ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

MO teachers speak with board of education on turnover issues

By KMOV Staff
KMOV
 4 days ago
KMOV

St. Peters school remains closed as flood clean up continues

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The rain and flood waters damaged hundreds of homes and businesses across the St. Charles and St. Louis region and many are working to pick up the pieces, including The Center of Autism Education in St. Peters. “It was filled with muck and gunk and...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Dine to Donate: Benefit aims to help local firefighter fighting cancer

O’FALLON, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis County firefighters are calling on your help as a fellow firefighter battles cancer. North County Fire and Rescue organized a dine to donate to support firefighter Mike Heuer at Texas Roadhouse on Mexico Loop in O’Fallon, Mo Wednesday. The event will run from 3:30 p.m. - 10 p.m. About 10 percent of each purchase will be donated.
O'FALLON, MO
KMOV

Blues at the Arch

Metro Bus driver loses control, crashed into East St. Louis home. A driver of a Metro Bus lost control and crashed into a home in East St. Louis late Thursday night. New resource center to open after residents were turned away Thursday. Flood victims in St. Louis are still hoping...
EAST SAINT LOUIS, IL
KMOV

Healthy eating slows cognitive decline, Alzheimer’s study shows

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - It’s a disease with no cure, no medication, and one that can be extremely debilitating. Alzheimer’s affects each brain differently, but one new study shows there’s a natural, more simple way of treating and slowing this disease. Research shows it starts in your kitchen.
MISSOURI STATE
KMOV

Man riding motorcycle dies in St. Charles County crash

ST. CHARLES COUNTY (KMOV) -- A man died after a head-on crash on Highway 94 at Route DD in St. Charles County, police said. The crash happened around 2 p.m. Sunday. A crash report says Michael Arias of Troy, Missouri was driving eastbound on Highway 94 on a motorcycle when he tried to pass in a no-passing zone. He collided head-on with a Honda Accord going westbound and Arias was ejected from the motorcycle. First responders pronounced him dead at the scene.
SAINT CHARLES COUNTY, MO

