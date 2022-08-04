Read on midhudsonnews.com
Mid-Hudson News Network
Thruway road rage leads to arrest
RAMAPO – A Bronx man has been arrested and charged with criminal mischief following a road rage incident on the Thruway in the Town of Ramapo, State Police said. At about 6:30 a.m. on August 3, Davonne Wilmore, 31, allegedly threw a water bottle at a 2019 Mercedes-Benz truck, damaging it.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Man shot dead in Poughkeepsie early this morning
POUGHKEEPSIE – City Police in Poughkeepsie are investigating the shooting death of a man that occurred early Tuesday morning near Mansion and Smith Streets. The victim was driving a Mercedes when he was shot. Police responded to a report of a shooting at 1:44 a.m. near Mansion and Smith...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Person shot dead in Newburgh motor vehicle crash
NEWBURGH – One person is dead after being shot early this morning (Monday) in the City of Newburgh. Few details are available currently as police are still investigating, but apparently, there was an accident involving a number of vehicles in the area of 211 Liberty Street before 2 a.m.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Two-car crash injures three in Town of Poughkeepsie
POUGHKEEPSIE – A two-car crash just before 9:30 a.m. on Sunday in the Town of Poughkeepsie injured three people, one seriously, police said. The accident occurred on Route 44 at the intersection with Burnett Boulevard. Police said a Jeep Cherokee driven by a Highland resident and a 2003 Dodge...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Newburgh’s second murder victim this year was 39-year-old Newburgh man
NEWBURGH – The victim of Newburgh’s second homicide this year was a 39-year-old Newburgh man who was shot in the back while in a car, Newburgh City Police said. Just before 1:30 a.m. Monday, police received several calls of shots fired in the area of 32 Benkard Avenue. While responding, officers responded to a call in the area of 211 Liberty Street for a rollover motor vehicle accident.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Poughkeepsie cops take illegal gun from teen after traffic stop
POUGHKEEPSIE – An 18-year-old was arrested on a gun charge after a concerned citizen reported seeing three teens enter a Poughkeepsie apartment, including one with a visible handgun on Sunday. Keyben Lopez was charged with felony criminal possession of a weapon and held for arraignment at police headquarters after...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Early morning stabbing reported in Poughkeepsie
POUGHKEEPSIE – A man sustained a stab wound to the head in the City of Poughkeepsie early Sunday morning. According to police communications, the incident occurred in the Church Street and Columbus Drive area around 2 a.m. Emergency services personnel responded to the scene to care for the victim.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Man shot while sitting in his car
POUGHKEEPSIE – A man was shot while sitting in his vehicle Saturday evening on Holmes Street in the City of Poughkeepsie. Police are investigating the shooting that was reported to City 911 at approximately 5:32 p.m. Responding officers found a man in his vehicle in front of 31 Holmes...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Newburgh’s new parking meters go live
NEWBURGH – When you park on Broadway in Newburgh, or now at other formerly non-metered locations like the waterfront, you will no longer have to feed meters with quarters. Instead, effective Monday, new meters will accept credit and debit cards for payment. The city has removed 718 outdated meters...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Hometown hero laid to rest
PLEASANT VALLEY – Don Cady Sr., 88, was laid to rest on Saturday after a funeral procession including several Dutchess County fire departments escorted him from Pleasant Valley to Upton Lake Cemetery in Clinton Corners. Cady was a lifelong resident of Pleasant Valley and was involved in many civic...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Vacant Middletown commercial building collapses
MIDDLETOWN – The former shirt factory building at 21 Academy Avenue in Middletown collapsed Monday afternoon sending bricks and rubble crashing down. A portion of the debris struck an adjacent house. Mayor Joseph DeStefano told Mid-Hudson News that the city took over the building for failure to pay back...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Orange County and Jewish Federation to host seminar: “Understanding Antisemitism and the Jewish Experience”
GOSHEN – Orange County’s Human Rights Commission and the Jewish Federation of Greater Orange County will hold a free seminar to help residents better understand antisemitism from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, August 21 at the Kaplan Center at SUNY Orange in Newburgh. “Understanding Antisemitism and...
Mid-Hudson News Network
City manager still city resident no-show
NEWBURGH – City Manager Todd Venning began his tenure on that job some 15 months ago and he has still not moved into Newburgh as required by the city charter. That document gives the manager 90 days to move into the city, yet he still resides in Wappinger. Venning...
Mid-Hudson News Network
West Point cadets end Beast Barracks with march back
WEST POINT – Richard Gash grew up at West Point, the son of an officer who still serves at the United States Military Academy. Monday, he and about 1,200 other first-year cadets marched 12 miles from Camp Frederick after the six-week basic training camp to end what is also known as Beast Barracks.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Hundreds of veterans treated to summer picnic
PLEASANT VALLEY – Hundreds of veterans joined Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro for a picnic Saturday. The event at Dutchess County’s newest Park, Camp Nooteeming, was organized by the Dutchess County Office of Veterans Services. Molinaro said “Every opportunity we can express our appreciation to those men and...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Councilmembers each receive $50K of ARP money for discretionary spending
POUGHKEEPSIE – In the 2022 budget, each of the eight members of the Poughkeepsie Common Council received $4,500 to be used for supporting projects or initiatives they deem worthy. In addition to the annual “ward money,” $50,000 of American Rescue Plan (ARP) funds were allocated to each of the eight lawmakers for spending on projects.
