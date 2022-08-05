ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Brunswick police locate woman seen yelling for help inside tractor-trailer

By News 12 Staff
 4 days ago

A woman seen screaming for help inside a tractor-trailer cab and the driver who was with her have been found by police.

South Brunswick police say that it was a tip from someone in the community that helped to identify the woman and the male driver she was with. The pair, and the white truck they were driving in, was found in Woodbridge Thursday evening, a day after the incident was reported.

“About 5:10 p.m. we made contact with all the individuals involved,” says Det. Sgt. Tim Hoover.

South Brunswick police say that with help from the FBI and tips and video from the community, investigators were first able to determine the names of the pair, and then later where they were located.

Authorities have not released the names of the people involved but say that they know each other. They are now in police custody for questioning.

The search first began Wednesday afternoon after a witness told police that they saw a woman in her 20s who appeared to be bloody and yelling for help inside a white tractor-trailer cab. That witness says an older man appeared to pull the woman back into the cab once the witness walked toward the truck.

What was happening inside of that truck at the time remains unclear.

“We are going to sort through all the details and get to the bottom of what happened,” Hoover said.

Police say that they received tips from around the country.

It was not clear if any charges would be filed.

