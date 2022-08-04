ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Lamont Extends Connecticut’s Extreme Hot Weather Protocol Through Tuesday Morning

 4 days ago
WCSU opens new Connecticut Center for School Safety and Crisis Preparation, a statewide service for public schools

In response to an ever-growing need for safety and mental health support programs in public schools, Western Connecticut State University has opened the Connecticut Center for School Safety and Crisis Preparation, housed in White Hall on its Midtown campus, 181 White St., Danbury, under the Education and Educational Psychology Department.
DANBURY, CT

